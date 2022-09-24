Rip Michaels brings laughter and music to town

The creator of the Wild ‘N Out Live and April Fools Comedy Jam tours is back at it again and this time he is bringing along even more of his musical celebrity friends! Comedian, producer and TV personality Rip Micheals from Urban Eats & Treats and Wild ‘n Out is excited to announce that his newest event concept – Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam – starring Trey Songz, Mario, DJ Envy, August Alsina, and more, will be coming to UBS Arena at Belmont Park on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

The stellar musical lineup for the Fall Back in Love Comedy & Music Jam features R&B Superstars Trey Songz, Mario, Jacquees, and August Alsina, who became infamous after his “entanglement” with Jada Pinkett-Smith became public knowledge in 2020. Event producer Rip Micheals also serves as host and will be joined on stage by fellow comedians Zoie Fenty aka GotDamnZo, Brandon T. Jackson, and Pretty Vee.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.