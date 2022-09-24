Read full article on original website
Monday in Portland: Co-founder of Dave's Killer Bread invests in Portland makerspace for ex-consEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Portland landlord raises rent almost 50 percent on low-income tenantsBeth TorresPortland, OR
Friday in Portland: Local health officials sound alarm on fentanyl amid major drug bust and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: Oregon State Hospital to begin releasing 'aid and assist' patients early and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
3 Great Burger Places in OregonAlina AndrasPortland, OR
KATU.com
Portland Police: Car thefts on the rise in Portland
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police just published new data, showing car thefts are on the rise. Between January and August of 2021, Portland Police reported 5,065 stolen cars. By the end of the year, the city set a record for vehicle thefts. In the first eight months of 2022,...
KATU.com
Portland police investigating the groping of a 15-year-old Monday morning
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say groped a teenage girl Monday morning. Around 8:45 a.m., police say a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and started talking to her in a sexually explicit and lewd manner.
KATU.com
Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting outside of NE Portland hotel
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a fatal shooting Sunday morning. Police say there were called to a hotel in the 8200 Block of NE Sandy at 3:24 a.m. When police arrived they found an injured male, however, when paramedics arrived, they pronounced him dead at the scene.
KATU.com
Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire
PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
KATU.com
Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel
Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
KATU.com
Portland man charged with Measure 11 crime, police say he stabbed two people
BEAVERTON, Ore. — A Portland man accused of stabbing two men in Beaverton two weeks ago has been indicted for Measure 11 assault. Beaverton police say 48-year-old Noah Kronsteiner stabbed two Portland men at Southwest Oleson and Southwest Garden Home Road. Police say Kronsteiner started yelling at one of...
KATU.com
Portland Public Schools superintendent is a finalist for the Green Garner Award
PORTLAND, Ore. — The superintendent for Portland Public Schools is one of nine finalists for this year's Green Garner Award. Superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero is being recognized for outstanding contributions to urban education. The winner will be announced next month in Orlando, Fla.
KATU.com
Milwaukie Police looking for a 26-year-old missing man
PORTLAND, Ore. — Milwaukie Police need your help to look for a missing man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a home in Milwaukie, this past Friday. He was last seen this morning though near Mall 205 in Portland. Police say Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of...
KATU.com
Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
KATU.com
Car owner learns vehicle was stolen after deputies find it in Sandy River
TROUTDALE, Ore. — Deputies say they found a stolen car in the Sandy River on Monday, adding that the vehicle’s owner didn’t know it was stolen until they were contacted by the sheriff’s Office. The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office River Patrol and Dive Team were called...
KATU.com
Several vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell neighborhood
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who they say vandalized several cars in the Hazel Dell area. Deputies say they found cars with bb bullets shot through the window, with many other windows completely smashed out. Police say they're...
KATU.com
Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions
PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
KATU.com
PBOT on final stages of "major safety improvements" on SE Division Street
Portland, ORE — Division Street. "It’s really up there as one of our most dangerous streets in the city, which meant that we really needed to do some major changes to that street to make it safer for people to use," said Hannah Schafer with Portland Bureau of Transportation.
KATU.com
Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence
Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
KATU.com
K9 helps St. Helens Police capture car break-in suspect hiding in the woods
A police K9 helped officers track down and arrest a wanted man who is accused of breaking into cars in a St. Helens neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers received reports of a suspicious person stealing things, including a handgun, from cars in the Summit View Drive area. Neighbors followed the suspect to a nearby wooded area.
KATU.com
Salem house fire deemed arson, police arrest 16-year-old
SALEM, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Wilbur Street SE in Salem. Salem Fire says the fire started on the porch but then quickly spread to a large portion of the home. Residents were able to leave quickly and no one was injured.
KATU.com
Clark County deputies arrest man in Hazel Dell machete attack
HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Clark County deputies arrested a 41-year-old Vancouver man Monday, accusing him of attacking another man with a machete and stealing his bicycle. Deputies were called to a spot behind Globe Lighting at 809 N.E. Minnehaha St. at about 5:45 p.m. Witnesses told them two men...
KATU.com
Car fire spreads to Beaverton apartments, nine people left without a home
Flames from a car fire spread to a nearby Beaverton apartment building on Sunday, Tualatin valley Fire & Rescue said, forcing people from their homes. Firefighters were called out at about 3:30 p.m. Sunday on reports of a vehicle fire near some apartments in the 11000 block of Southwest Allen Boulevard.
KATU.com
Average Portland gas prices jump to nearly $5 a gallon, some stations charging over $6
PORTLAND, Ore. — After months of consistent price drops, gas prices are back on the rise in Portland and across the nation, according to GasBuddy’s weekly survey. Portland saw an increase of 20.3 cents per gallon of gas in the last week, with an average price of $4.98 a gallon.
KATU.com
Wanted person caught after running from traffic stop outside Yamhill
A wanted person is in custody after running from a traffic stop outside Yamhill on Monday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said at about noon that they were helping Yamhill Police search for the person who took off after a traffic stop west of town along Pike Road, near Bailey’s Nursery.
