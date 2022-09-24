Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."

PORTLAND, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO