KATU.com

Portland Police: Car thefts on the rise in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police just published new data, showing car thefts are on the rise. Between January and August of 2021, Portland Police reported 5,065 stolen cars. By the end of the year, the city set a record for vehicle thefts. In the first eight months of 2022,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Portland police investigating the groping of a 15-year-old Monday morning

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who they say groped a teenage girl Monday morning. Around 8:45 a.m., police say a 15-year-old girl was waiting at a bus stop near Southeast Cesar E. Chavez Boulevard and Powell Boulevard when a man approached her and started talking to her in a sexually explicit and lewd manner.
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Oregon firefighter dies in Idaho while battling the Moose fire

PORTLAND, Ore. — An Oregon firefighter died September 20, while fighting the Moose Fire near Salmon, Idaho. Officials say 48-year-old Gerardo Rincon of Independence, Oregon suffered a medical emergency. Rincon was working for North Reforestation Inc. as a crew boss of a Type 2 crew. Rincon had been a...
INDEPENDENCE, OR
Portland, OR
Portland, OR
Crime & Safety
Local
Oregon Crime & Safety
KATU.com

Police identify man shot, killed outside NE Portland motel

Police have identified the 26-year-old man who was shot and killed outside a Northeast Portland motel early Sunday morning. The shooting was reported at about 3:30 a.m. Sunday outside a motel near Northeast 82nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard. Officers say they arrived to find Martese Oliver, a 26-year-old Washington resident,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Milwaukie Police looking for a 26-year-old missing man

PORTLAND, Ore. — Milwaukie Police need your help to look for a missing man. Police say 26-year-old Toby Wylie left a home in Milwaukie, this past Friday. He was last seen this morning though near Mall 205 in Portland. Police say Wylie is mentally disabled and in need of...
MILWAUKIE, OR
Ted Wheeler
KATU.com

Shooting turns deadly Friday night in Northwest Portland park

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland Police are investigating a shooting and homicide Friday night at Wallace Park. Officers say when they arrived just before 11:15 p.m., they found an adult female had been shot. Paramedics were treating the woman, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital,...
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

Several vehicles vandalized in Hazel Dell neighborhood

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. — The Clark County Sheriff's Office is looking for a person or people who they say vandalized several cars in the Hazel Dell area. Deputies say they found cars with bb bullets shot through the window, with many other windows completely smashed out. Police say they're...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Oregon Recovers hosts march in push for statewide addiction solutions

PORTLAND, Ore. — Groups like Oregon Moms for Addiction Recovery and Oregon Recovers came together for a march on Saturday, saying the time is now to tackle addiction statewide. "Recovery is often in a church basement and defined by people’s anonymity and we’re not going to change anything if...
PORTLAND, OR
#Shot Spotter#Pilot#City Council#Police
KATU.com

Community members hold "Bullet Free Weekend" event, efforting to lower gun violence

Portland, ORE — City leaders are spending millions on gun violence prevention and community members are also rolling up their sleeves to target the gun violence crisis. "Our whole focus is that our young men make it home at night," said Lionel Irving, founder, and director of Love is Stronger, "gun violence, if you’re a black man in Portland, since these last few months, we have not stopped feeling it. I’m sad right now."
PORTLAND, OR
KATU.com

K9 helps St. Helens Police capture car break-in suspect hiding in the woods

A police K9 helped officers track down and arrest a wanted man who is accused of breaking into cars in a St. Helens neighborhood early Monday morning. Officers received reports of a suspicious person stealing things, including a handgun, from cars in the Summit View Drive area. Neighbors followed the suspect to a nearby wooded area.
SAINT HELENS, OR
KATU.com

Salem house fire deemed arson, police arrest 16-year-old

SALEM, Ore. — Just after 12:30 p.m. on Friday, September 23, emergency responders were called to a house fire on Wilbur Street SE in Salem. Salem Fire says the fire started on the porch but then quickly spread to a large portion of the home. Residents were able to leave quickly and no one was injured.
SALEM, OR
KATU.com

Clark County deputies arrest man in Hazel Dell machete attack

HAZEL DELL, Wash. — Clark County deputies arrested a 41-year-old Vancouver man Monday, accusing him of attacking another man with a machete and stealing his bicycle. Deputies were called to a spot behind Globe Lighting at 809 N.E. Minnehaha St. at about 5:45 p.m. Witnesses told them two men...
CLARK COUNTY, WA
KATU.com

Wanted person caught after running from traffic stop outside Yamhill

A wanted person is in custody after running from a traffic stop outside Yamhill on Monday, the Yamhill County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies said at about noon that they were helping Yamhill Police search for the person who took off after a traffic stop west of town along Pike Road, near Bailey’s Nursery.
YAMHILL, OR

