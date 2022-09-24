ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Osceola County, FL

WESH

Central Florida residents struggle to find water at local grocery stores

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Many Osceola County residents spent Monday in the aisles of local grocery stores, trying to stock up on the necessities ahead of Hurricane Ian. Shoppers coming out of the Publix and Walmart stores on 13th Street in St. Cloud said they’ve been looking for nonperishable food items and water, but that water has been hard to come by.
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
