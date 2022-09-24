Read full article on original website
WESH
Central Florida residents struggle to find water at local grocery stores
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Many Osceola County residents spent Monday in the aisles of local grocery stores, trying to stock up on the necessities ahead of Hurricane Ian. Shoppers coming out of the Publix and Walmart stores on 13th Street in St. Cloud said they’ve been looking for nonperishable food items and water, but that water has been hard to come by.
WESH
Shoppers rush to Central Florida stores as some supplies run out
ORLANDO, Fla. — Louis Smith was happy to find water along with some other items popular with shoppers who are preparing for Hurricane Ian. Generators and the gasoline cans used to keep them running for a few days are going fast. But water has been in the highest demand.
mynews13.com
Rosen Hotels offering discount rates for Hurricane Ian evacuees
ORLANDO, Fla. — With Hurricane Ian approaching Florida, Rosen Hotels & Resorts is offering discount rates to help those who are evacuating because of the storm. Rosen Hotels & Resorts has activated its Florida Resident Distress Rate. The company is offering discount rates for those who may need to...
wqcs.org
Governor Expands State of Emergency to All of Florida
Tallahassee - Saturday September 24, 2022: On Saturday Governor DeSantis issued a revised Executive Order expanding his Friday declaration of a State of Emergency for 29 Counties to a statewide State of Emergency for all of Florida's 67 counties. Additionally, the Governor has requested a federal pre-landfall Emergency Declaration in...
WRAL
Duke Energy: Crews will not leave the Carolinas for Florida
Duke Energy said crews will not leave the Carolinas for Florida. Reporter: Sarah KruegerPhotographer: Vinnie BoccanfusoWeb Editor: Cory Dinkel.
wqcs.org
Reminder: All Health Entities Must Comply with Florida Law by Fulfilling Early Prescription Refills During a State of Emergency
Florida - Sunday September 25, 2022: The Florida Office of Insurance Regulation has issued a remainder to all health insurers, managed care organizations, and other health entities, that they must comply with provisions of section 252.358, Florida Statutes, which allows for early prescription refills in the event the Governor issues an Executive Order declaring a State of Emergency.
fox35orlando.com
Hurricane Ian threatens Florida retirement community The Villages
One of the nation's largest retirement communities is bracing for Hurricane Ian's impact. The Villages, which s located about 45 miles northeast of Orlando, could see damaging wind and possibly a foot of rain. The last major storm to strike the region was Hurricane Irma in 2017.
mynews13.com
School closures across Central Florida due to Hurricane Ian
We'll be tracking school closures across the viewing area below. All county schools and district offices will be closed from Sept. 28 and 29 due to Hurricane Ian. All school activities, events and programs are canceled. At this time, no decision has been made regarding school on Friday, Sept. 30.
News4Jax.com
Floridians urged to prepare for insurance claims as tropical system looms
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – As Tropical Storm Ian strengthens with a path toward Florida as a major hurricane, state officials are urging Floridians to prepare for possible post-storm insurance claims. In a public service announcement Saturday, Chief Financial Officer and Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis encouraged people to take photos and...
fox35orlando.com
Orlando hotel owner discounting rooms as Hurricane Ian evacuees head to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - A Central Florida hotel owner is trying to show that he cares for those evacuating coastal areas that may be impacted by Hurricane Ian, by discounting rooms as more people head to Orlando for safety. "We’re from Destin and going to Orlando," explained Saddy Andrae who traveled...
WESH
Orlando mayor warns residents to prepare for Hurricane Ian to potentially make direct hit
ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando and Orange County emergency operation centers are up and running and tracking Ian. “If it's close to the west coast, yes, more rain in that particular area, more wind in that particular area,” Orlando emergency manager Manuel Soto said. Soto and a small crew...
mynews13.com
mynews13.com
Hurricane Ian nears Cuba on path to strike Florida as Cat 4
HAVANA (AP) — Hurricane Ian moved near the Cayman Islands and closer to western Cuba early Monday on a track to hit Florida as a major hurricane this week. Ian was forecast to intensify rapidly and become a major hurricane as soon as late Monday before becoming an even stronger Category 4 hurricane over warm Gulf of Mexico waters before striking the west central coast of Florida on Wednesday.
Tropical Storm Ian's path shifts east, impacts may be felt in Florida by midweek
The National Hurricane Center on late Sunday afternoon released a new model for Tropical Storm Ian's projected track, nudging it slightly back eastward which means potentially more of an impact throughout Florida. The 5 p.m. Sunday update shifted the forecast cone for Tropical Storm Ian a little back eastward, which means that Central Florida might be feeling more of the impacts of Ian as it moves towards and possibly through Florida late this week. Tropical Storm Ian's move through Florida looks to now happen towards the latter part of the week instead of midweek, as Saturday's forecast posited. The storm will more than likely to "be at or near major hurricane strength" as it passes over western Cuba on late Monday into Tuesday.
usf.edu
Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Manatee counties order mandatory hurricane evacuations
Last updated: Monday, Sept. 26 at 6:04 p.m. This webpage will be updated with hurricane evacuation announcements for the greater Tampa Bay region as information becomes available. Hillsborough County. Hillsborough County officials ordered mandatory evacuation for around 300,000 residents ahead of the intensifying hurricane. As of 5 a.m. Monday, forecasters...
Central Florida counties offering sandbags for residents ahead of Hurricane Ian
Seminole, Volusia and Osceola counties are allowing residents to fill free sandbags on Monday ahead of the approach of Hurricane Ian. The hurricane that is currently off the Southwestern coast of Cuba is expected to cross into the Gulf of Mexico and intensify into a major storm, possibly reaching category 4 strength before impacting Florida. To mitigate the likely flooding in the event of a hurricane, several Central Florida counties are offering free, self-serve sandbags to residents.
