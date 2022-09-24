Read full article on original website
Related
ETOnline.com
'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)
NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
‘NCIS’ Is Bringing Back Another Fan-Favorite For the Season 20 Premiere
‘NCIS’ is doing something it has never done for season 20 — starting a season without Mark Harmon.
‘NCIS’ Season 20: Everything We Know About the Raven
In the season 20 premiere of ‘NCIS’ fans found out that The Raven has been out for revenge for awhile.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed
NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Michael Weatherly Is No Longer the Only ‘NCIS’ Star Hinting at the Return of Tony DiNozzo
Now that Michael Weatherly has ended his six-season run on ‘Bull’ his fans want him to return to ‘NCIS’ ASAP!
Hawaii fisherman catches huge octopus, breaks his own brother's record: report
A fisherman in Hawaii reportedly caught a large octopus and broke a state record that was once held by his brother. Michael Matsunaga, 69, of Wahiawa, Hawaii, caught a 25-pound octopus on Aug. 31, according to HawaiiNewsNow. Matsunaga was bottom-fishing at 400 feet when he felt a tug on his...
TVGuide.com
CBS 2022 Season Premiere Dates for FBI, Blue Bloods, NCIS, and More
Get ready for a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. There's nothing quite like snuggling up with your pumpkin spice beverage, your remote, and your murder shows. So be thankful that CBS is ushering in autumn with a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off this weekend and continues through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.
Veteran Actor Mark Harmon Is No Longer Part of the 'NCIS' Opening Credits
After much anticipation, the beloved police procedural series NCIS made its much-awaited return to CBS on Monday, Sept. 19, 2022. Although the Season 20 premiere kicked off a major crossover event with NCIS: Hawai'i, many viewers found it hard to concentrate once they realized Mark Harmon's name didn't appear in the opening credits.
RELATED PEOPLE
TVGuide.com
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More
You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
Bay Area man becomes second ever to kayak from California to Hawaii
Cyril Derreumaux, 46, spent 91 days on a ‘magnificent adventure’, traveling 2,400 miles from Monterey to Hilo
Nanakuli football enters Cover2 rankings
Nanakuli is 5-1 heading into its matchup against Kaimuki on Saturday.
Comments / 0