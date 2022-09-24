ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

'NCIS' Star Wilmer Valderrama Says 'NCIS: Hawaii's' Vanessa Lachey Is 'Supermom' (Exclusive)

NCIS and NCIS: Hawaii kick off new seasons on Monday with a special crossover, and only ET was on the set of the upcoming premiere event. Hawaii star Noah Mills takes over the ET mic as he goes from actor to interviewer, chatting it up with the casts of both CBS dramas. The action kicks off on the season 20 premiere of NCIS, before concluding on the sophomore opener of Hawaii.
‘NCIS’ Season 20 Premiere Ratings Revealed

NCIS debuted its milestone 20th season last night, and the episode surprisingly ended with lackluster ratings. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the hit CBS procedural only drew in 5.82 million viewers on Sept. 19. The number is down 31 percent from last year’s opener. It also only earned a 0.42 rating in the 18-49 demographic. In all, NCIS has its smallest one-day audience in series history.
Hawaii State
CBS 2022 Season Premiere Dates for FBI, Blue Bloods, NCIS, and More

Get ready for a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. There's nothing quite like snuggling up with your pumpkin spice beverage, your remote, and your murder shows. So be thankful that CBS is ushering in autumn with a gruesome cornucopia of all your favorite crime procedurals. The CBS 2022 fall TV schedule kicks off this weekend and continues through Oct. 9 when NCIS: Los Angeles returns to start its 14th season.
Vanessa Lachey
NBC Fall 2022 Premiere Dates for Chicago Fire, Law & Order: SVU, La Brea, and More

You may have to wait a while for Magnum, P.I. NBC's fall TV season is about to debut, and there's a lot to be excited about in the peacock network's 2022 schedule, starting with two fan-favorite franchises. One Chicago (Chicago Fire, Chicago Med, Chicago P.D.) will return on Wednesday, Sept. 21, and the three Law & Order series (Law & Order, SVU, and Organized Crime) will follow up on Thursday, Sept. 22.
