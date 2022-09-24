Read full article on original website
Sunny & hot with record highs expected today – Mark
Happy Tuesday! We’ll see record highs today with moderate air quality. Thursday there will be some showers, and we’re looking at a great weekend. A mild morning, but grab those sunglasses and get ready for a warm afternoon. We’re expecting a high of 88 degrees at around dinner time.
Yellowstone rebuilds after historic June flood | Montana Untamed podcast
In mid-June historic floods ripped through Yellowstone National Park. Thousands of visitors were evacuated and the park was temporarily closed as officials assessed the damage. Eventually, all but two entrances to the park were reopened. The North Entrance, near Gardiner, and the Northeast Entrance, near Cooke City, have been closed...
