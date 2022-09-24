BALTIMORE - Howard County Police are searching for two drivers responsible for a pair of deadly hit-and-run crashes in less than two weeks.Police said 55-year-old Timothy Wise, from Columbia, was driving a motorized bicycle when he struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. on Sunday along Route 175 in Elkridge."It's obviously very dark in that particular section and in the middle of the night," said Seth Hoffman, with the Howard County Police Department.Police said the driver of the car took off."When he was ejected from that bike, he was struck by another vehicle in the roadway," Hoffman said.Police...

HOWARD COUNTY, MD ・ 12 HOURS AGO