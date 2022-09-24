ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Frederick, MD

CBS Baltimore

Howard Co. Police seeking two deadly hit-and-run drivers within 10 days

BALTIMORE - Howard County Police are searching for two drivers responsible for a pair of deadly hit-and-run crashes in less than two weeks.Police said 55-year-old Timothy Wise, from Columbia, was driving a motorized bicycle when he struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. on Sunday along Route 175 in Elkridge."It's obviously very dark in that particular section and in the middle of the night," said Seth Hoffman, with the Howard County Police Department.Police said the driver of the car took off."When he was ejected from that bike, he was struck by another vehicle in the roadway," Hoffman said.Police...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
PennLive.com

Woman dies after crash at Dauphin County intersection: state police

A 74-year-old woman died earlier this month, days after she was involved in a crash at a Dauphin County intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jane E. Helmers, 74, was the passenger in a car driven by 75-year-old Hans-Peter Helmers that crashed around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Sand Beach and Devonshire Heights roads in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
fox5dc.com

Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
SILVER SPRING, MD
mocoshow.com

Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek

Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
mocoshow.com

Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Several Lanes of MD200 on Monday

Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision Monday morning around 10am that involved an overturned tractor trailer. The incident occurred on the ICC (MD200) prior to US-29. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, HazMat is currently on the scene to clean the fuel spill (Maryland Department of Energy is pumping off 150 gallons of diesel.)
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
WGAL

Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman

Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
CARLISLE, PA
Daily Voice

Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping

One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
ODENTON, MD
WBAL Radio

AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car

A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
GLEN BURNIE, MD
DC News Now

Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party

ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
ODENTON, MD
local21news.com

Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash

LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, PA

