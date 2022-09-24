Read full article on original website
Family Worried After Woman Never Returned Home From Road Trip And Car Found Abandoned In VirginiaThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedFairfax, VA
Popular discount store opening new location in MarylandKristen WaltersHagerstown, MD
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Howard Co. Police seeking two deadly hit-and-run drivers within 10 days
BALTIMORE - Howard County Police are searching for two drivers responsible for a pair of deadly hit-and-run crashes in less than two weeks.Police said 55-year-old Timothy Wise, from Columbia, was driving a motorized bicycle when he struck and killed by a car around 3 a.m. on Sunday along Route 175 in Elkridge."It's obviously very dark in that particular section and in the middle of the night," said Seth Hoffman, with the Howard County Police Department.Police said the driver of the car took off."When he was ejected from that bike, he was struck by another vehicle in the roadway," Hoffman said.Police...
Woman dies after crash at Dauphin County intersection: state police
A 74-year-old woman died earlier this month, days after she was involved in a crash at a Dauphin County intersection, Pennsylvania State Police said. Jane E. Helmers, 74, was the passenger in a car driven by 75-year-old Hans-Peter Helmers that crashed around 8 p.m. Aug. 27 at Sand Beach and Devonshire Heights roads in East Hanover Township, according to state police.
Death investigation underway near popular Silver Spring trail
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Sligo Creek Parkway is currently closed as police investigate a death in the area. Police are advising drivers who need to pass through Sligo Creek Parkway between Schuyler Road and Wayne Avenue to expect delays and find an alternate route. Montgomery County police is handling the...
Pedestrian killed after being hit by two cars in Manassas
It wad determined that the driver of a 2020 Ford Escape was heading south on Sudley Road when he hit a pedestrian who was trying to cross the street. After the initial impact, the pedestrian was hit by a 2010 Toyota Prius that was heading south on Sudley Road.
Body Found Near/Along Sligo Creek
Per our public safety report, Cordell Pugh: SLIGO CREEK DEATH INVESTIGATION: ~2PM Monday just off of Sligo Creek Parkway near Schuyler Road (Montgomery County, MD). Driver stopped along Parkway spotted body along/near Creek. (M-NCPPC territory.) Details limited. We’ll have an update as soon as more information is available. Featured image...
Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Several Lanes of MD200 on Monday
Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services responded to the scene of a collision Monday morning around 10am that involved an overturned tractor trailer. The incident occurred on the ICC (MD200) prior to US-29. According to Chief Spokesperson for MCFRS Pete Piringer, HazMat is currently on the scene to clean the fuel spill (Maryland Department of Energy is pumping off 150 gallons of diesel.)
3 boys arrested for armed carjacking, charged as adults in Prince George’s County
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said three teenagers face charges after they carjacked two people at gunpoint in Oxon Hill Sunday. Officers said the carjacking happened around 6:55 p.m. in the 6700 block of Livingston Rd. About five minutes after police got to the location to talk to the victims, emergency […]
Child Charged After Stabbing Multiple People In Maryland
Detectives have charged a minor after they allegedly stabbed at least two people in Baltimore County, authorities say. The minor is accused of attacking the victims in the 300 block of Lord Byron Lane around 7:25 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 25, according to Baltimore County Cockeysville Precinct Detectives. Both victims were...
Multivehicle crash kills Carlisle woman
Two people have died, including a Cumberland County woman, after a multi-vehicle crash involving pedestrians in New Jersey. The Cape May County prosecutor's office identified 18-year-old Lindsay Weakland of Carlisle as the victim. They say 37-year-old Gerald White of Pittsburgh crashed into a car. Before hitting two pedestrians. The passenger...
Maryland Man Dead After Massive Party Crowd Prevents First Responders From Helping
One person is dead and at least one person was injured in a massive late night party in Odenton, authorities say. Officers were alerted of a shooting inside of the basement business around 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Sept. 25. Once on the scene, nearly 100 people were seen scattering from the business, with one bleeding victim trying to get away and another in the doorway, according to Anne Arundel County police.
28-year-old Pa. man killed in head-on crash on Route 222: Coroner
Route 222 in Maidencreek Township was closed for five hours after a fatal head-on crash Friday morning involving a passenger vehicle and a tractor-trailer, Berks County emergency officials said. Christopher Lee Rankin, 28, formerly of Boyertown, was pronounced dead at 8:58 a.m. by Berks County Deputy Coroner Terry Straka. Rankin...
Double shooting at party leaves one dead in Odenton
As police got on scene, they encountered a crowd of 60 to 70 people scattered throughout the parking lot.
AACOPD arrest woman after she reportedly hit people with car
A woman is accused of driving into several people outside a bar this weekend in Glen Burnie. Anne Arundel County police say they were trying to clear a rowdy crowd in the parking lot of Frank's Den along Crain Highway just after midnight on Sept. 24 when 32-year-old Ashia Payne put her car in reverse.
Man shot, killed at Maryland business that threw overnight party
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — Police said they were investigating the shooting death of someone who attended a party at a business in Odenton, Md. early Sunday morning. The Anne Arundel County Police Department said officers went to the business, located in the basement of a building at 1588 Annapolis Rd., after […]
Construction vehicle smashes into house in Lancaster County
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials responded to the scene of a vehicle accident that involved a heavy piece of machinery crashing into a home under construction, according to Lititz Fire Company. Fire crews say that the incident occurred a little before 8:30 p.m. on September 20 at a...
‘Oh my God, they found her’: Fairfax Co. police ID remains found 20 years ago as teen who disappeared in ’75
For Fairfax County police, it was a mystery that had baffled investigators for more than two decades: the identity of the young woman whose remains were discovered in 2001 in the wooded area that is now Tysons, Virginia. For Veronique Duperly, it was a far longer and more painful mystery:...
Identity of motorcyclist killed in York Co. crash revealed
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — The York County Coroner has officially identified the victim and released details in the fatal crash that occurred on September 22 at around 3:57 p.m. The accident had happened on Woodbine Road intersecting with Church Road, when a motorcyclist was heading southbound and lost...
Man killed in Lower Chanceford Township motorcycle crash
LOWER CHANCEFORD TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A man died at Wellspan York Hospital on Thursday after he crashed his motorcycle. The crash happened just before 4 p.m. on Woodbine Road near Church Road in Lower Chanceford Township. The York County coroner said the rider reportedly lost control of his motorcycle...
Maryland Man Arrested After Stabbing Girlfriend In Head, Dumping Body Under Train Tracks
Police have arrested a Baltimore man who is accused of stabbing his girlfriend to death before dumping her body underneath railroad tracks last week, authorities say. Bruce Poole, 63, allegedly murdered Kelly Logan, 53, who's body was found underneath the tracks in the 2100 block of Kloman Street around 1:45 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 21, according to Baltimore police.
H2O car rally crash kills two in Wildwood, including Carlisle woman
WILDWOOD, Nj. (WHP) — According to Cape May County Prosecutor's Office, a man has been arrested and charged for the death two people after driving high speeds in an unsanctioned car rally. Wildwood Police were called to the incident last night at 9:36 p.m. at the area of Burk...
