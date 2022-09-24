Read full article on original website
Soldier who went missing during Korean War accounted for
BOSTON — (AP) — A soldier from Massachusetts who went missing during the Korean War and was later reported to have died in a prisoner of war camp has been accounted for using modern scientific techniques, military officials said. Army Cpl. Joseph J. Puopolo, 19, of East Boston,...
killed in World War II POW camp, Army Pfc. Ferguson accounted for
The Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency (DPAA) announced this week that Army Pfc. John L. Ferguson, 20, of Flanagan, Illinois, who was captured and died as a prisoner of war during World War II, was accounted for.
Watch US Army paratrooper ‘one second from death’ as he opens reserve chute just in time after heart-stopping freefall
DRAMATIC footage shows the moment a paratrooper almost crashed to the ground as his parachute failed to open. The US Army commando freefell for at least 15 seconds before his reserve thankfully inflated just seconds before he reached the ground. A heart-stopping clip shows several paratroopers slowly descending through the...
Decades-Old Remains of a 21-Year-Old Sailor Killed on the USS Oklahoma During Pearl Harbor, Will Finally Be Laid to Rest
Herbert "Bert" Jacobson will finally be laid to rest 80 years after his death. Jacobson was one of the many killed during the attack on Pearl Harber on Dec. 7, 1941. Jacobson will be laid to rest at Arlington National Cemetery. Initially, the family had no body to bury when Jacobson was reported killed. [i]
More than 80 years after attack, a sailor killed at Pearl Harbor is laid to rest
CHICAGO (AP) — A 21-year-old sailor will be laid to rest on Tuesday following a decades-long effort to identify remains pulled from Pearl Harbor, more than 80 years after he was killed in the attack that propelled the United States into World War II. Members of Herbert “Bert” Jacobson’s...
Photos: 500+ soldiers from 101st Airborne Division attend D-Day vet’s funeral
On Tuesday, over 500 soldiers with the 101st Airborne Division paid their respects at the funeral service of former paratrooper and World War II veteran Jim “Pee Wee” Martin, who died on Sept. 11 at 101 years old. During World War II, Martin fought in several well-known battles, including the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
