trfradio.com
Two Injured in Three Vehicle Accident in Middle River
Two people were injured in a three vehicle accident early this morning in Marshall County. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Diane Timm Rud, (46) of Greenbush was attempting to turn northbound onto Highway 32 from an alley just north of milepost 126 when the three vehicles collided. According to...
valleynewslive.com
Two people ejected, several hurt in rollover crash
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Multiple people were thrown from a vehicle that crashed in Grand Forks. The Grand Forks Police Department were dispatched for a single-vehicle crash at 3400 Demers Ave. They discovered that the vehicle was traveling West on Demers Ave. when it left the road...
valleynewslive.com
North Dakota Highway Patrol deploying “less conspicuous” patrol vehicles
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol is deploying a patrol vehicle with reflective graphics that are less visible in the daytime and is equipped with interior lights rather than an external light bar. This less conspicuous vehicle will make it easier for troopers to detect...
KNOX News Radio
GFPD: Crash sends six to Altru
A single vehicle crash in Grand Forks this morning resulted in six people being transported to Altru Hospital with injuries. Grand Forks police say the driver was heading west on DeMers Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the median on the 3400 block. The vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants. The other five individuals inside managed to get out with assistance.
Driver strikes two trees in Fargo DUI crash
Fargo, ND (KXNET) — An 18-year-old driver from Fargo was rushed to the hospital after striking two separate trees during a DUI incident. According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, at approximately 5:02 a.m on Sunday, September 25, Miguel David Rendon was traveling northbound on 32nd street South in the 1900 block in Fargo at […]
valleynewslive.com
18-year-old seriously hurt in Sunday morning crash
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) -An 18-year-old Fargo man was seriously hurt during a crash on 32nd Street S. Sunday morning. The North Dakota Highway Patrol says Miguel Rendon was speeding before running off the road and hitting two trees. The 18-year-old was not wearing his seatbelt at the time...
valleynewslive.com
Car seriously damaged following fire
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Fargo Police and firefighters are investigating the cause of a car fire in an apartment parking lot. Authorities were called to the 3100 block of 32nd St. S. around midnight on Monday, Sept. 26. The car has serious damage from the flames. No other...
One Killed, Two Seriously Hurt in Alcohol-Involved Crash in Western Minnesota
(KROC-AM News) - One person was killed and two people were seriously injured in an alcohol-involved crash in Yellow Medicine County Friday night. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car was traveling north on Highway 75 in Norman Township while a pick-up truck was traveling south on the Highway when they collided near 190th Ave just after 7:30 p.m.
kfgo.com
18-year-old seriously injured in Sunday crash in south Fargo, charged with DUI
FARGO (KFGO) – The North Dakota Highway Patrol says alcohol was a factor in a single-vehicle crash on 32nd Street South in Fargo early Sunday shortly after 5 a.m. Miguel Rendon, 18, of Fargo was speeding when he failed to negotiate a curve and drove off the roadway. His car then struck a small tree, then drove into a yard where it crashed into a much larger tree.
valleynewslive.com
Crews are on the scene of an apartment fire in S. Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Emergency crews are on the scene of an apartment in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. According to a reporter on scene, at least 6 apartment units were heavily damaged. Residents have been evacuated and...
valleynewslive.com
Update: More than 2 dozen apartment units damaged in fire; Several residents displaced
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Several residents of a 52-unit apartment complex are being displaced after a fire ripped through the building Sunday afternoon. Firefighters got the call just after 3 p.m. to respond to the West Winds Apartments in the 3400 block of 42nd St. S. Upon arrival,...
kfgo.com
Dozens of tenants displaced after apartment blaze in south Fargo
FARGO (KFGO) – Most tenants of a 52-unit apartment in south Fargo were displaced after a fire Sunday afternoon. The fire, at The West Winds Apartments on 42nd St. S, south of 32nd Avenue, broke out at about 3 o’clock. Fire Marshal Ryan Erickson says the first arriving...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police Department hires first officer from Community Service Officer program
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department has announced that Community Service Officer Tyler Todd has been promoted to sworn law enforcement officer. “The CSO program aims to give students hands-on experience in law enforcement while experiencing our department’s culture,” said Chief Denis Otterness. “Officer Todd is an outstanding example of our CSO program at work.”
valleynewslive.com
‘One day at a time.’ Horace man thrown from motorcycle by erratic driver shares story of survival, resilience
HORACE, N.D. (Valley News Live) - Life is much different than Eric O’Meara ever thought it would be. “I’ll never be 100% again. It’s one day at a time which I’m not used to doing,” O’Meara said. 66 days after crashing hard into the...
valleynewslive.com
Damaged car left sideways on Moorhead street, blocking traffic
MOORHEAD, Minn. (Valley News Live) - Moorhead Police are looking into a bizarre situation where a damaged car was left sideways along a street. Around 3:45 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23 officers were on scene at the I-94 and 8th St. S. interchange for an abandoned vehicle. The car has...
valleynewslive.com
Fundraiser being held for Cayler Ellingson near New Rockford
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - The small-town communities near McHenry, ND, continue to rally with support and love for the grieving family of 18-year-old Cayler Ellingson. An autocross is being held today on County Rd 9 just west of New Rockford. The Ellingson family has been an active family...
valleynewslive.com
Waubun man arrested after police find $36,000 worth of Fentanyl during traffic stop
VERNDALE, Minn. (Valley News Live) -The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was able to keep more than 350 grams of Fentanyl off the streets. 32-year-old John Gordon, of Waubun, was arrested Tuesday after deputies found the drugs, which are estimated to have a street value of $36,000, during a traffic stop.
valleynewslive.com
Man dies after being hit by train in downtown Fargo
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A man was killed after being hit by a train in downtown Fargo. The Fargo Police Department says at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 23, officers responded to the train tracks in the 400 block of Broadway North after receiving a call from BNSF about a potential train versus pedestrian incident.
valleynewslive.com
A new mural in downtown Grand Forks
FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A new mural has been painted in downtown Grand Forks, ND, by the Three Brushketeers. With references to the city’s connection to the military and diverse population, the art is now on display for all to see next to the town square. ”I’ve...
AM 1100 The Flag WZFG
West Fargo Police asking for your help in identifying those responsible for distributing racially divisive materials
(West Fargo, ND) -- The West Fargo Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the individual, or individuals, responsible for distributing racially divisive materials throughout West Fargo neighborhoods. The Department tells WDAY Radio it received reports of racially divisive materials littered throughout streets and private properties...
