A single vehicle crash in Grand Forks this morning resulted in six people being transported to Altru Hospital with injuries. Grand Forks police say the driver was heading west on DeMers Avenue shortly after 2:00 a.m. when the vehicle left the road and struck the median on the 3400 block. The vehicle overturned and ejected two occupants. The other five individuals inside managed to get out with assistance.

GRAND FORKS, ND ・ 1 DAY AGO