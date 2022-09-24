ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carol McCrarey
1d ago

What truly bothers me about this is that men tend to shrug it off or make jokes about it. They (the incels) are normalizing this attitude that women are “less” little better than chattel. An idea reinforced by removing our agency by allowing the government to control health decisions around reproduction. Then there are men like Jordan Petersen who looks and sounds like someone you should look up to, listen to, spouting thinly veiled anti-women as person’s with agency nonsense. Why do women have to be “less” for men to feel good about themselves?

Jamie Kelly
1d ago

What a sad sick bunch. Can’t get laid so they blame and want to hurt women because they’re ugly and repulsive. I’ve got something waiting for them if they attack me. I’m never unarmed. Women are finally getting smart and protecting themselves.

everly
3d ago

incels cant get with grown women, don't want someone they view as ugly, so they go after young girls. and want government mandated partners.

