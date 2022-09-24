Read full article on original website
ClickOnDetroit.com
36-year-old stabbed to death after argument between 2 Oakland County men
PONTIAC, Mich. – A 36-year-old was stabbed to death after an argument between two men in Oakland County, officials said. The incident happened around 8 p.m. Thursday (Sept. 22) in the 600 block of West Huron Street in Pontiac. Detectives said a 62-year-old Pontiac man and Larry James Lewis-Lefler,...
Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer
Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
Man arraigned on charges in deadly Chesterfield Township attack
A 55-year-old man was arraigned this afternoon in the deadly Chesterfield Township attack that left a radio anchor dead and multiple others injured.
Michigan couple charged in fatal shooting after months of investigation
DETROIT – A Michigan couple is facing charges in a fatal shooting after nearly four months of investigation led to their recent arrest, authorities said. Akeem Stevens, 34, of Detroit, was fatally shot on May 30 in downtown Detroit. Nearly four months later, Ronald Gaskin Anthony, 27, of Oak...
Detroit News
Two suspects in custody for shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper
Two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning that injured a Michigan State Trooper, officials said. The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Riverview near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road in Detroit, according to authorities. Police said an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance when an unknown suspect firedupon them and struck a male state trooper.
Suspect in slaying of WWJ anchor Jim Matthews and attack on his family charged with first degree murder, unlawful imprisonment, assault
Seven felony counts, including murder have been filed against the man who allegedly murdered WWJ overnight anchor Jim Matthews and attacked his family.
Teen suspected in Inkster liquor store shooting, MSP warning public not to help fugitives
Michigan State Police officials say Allen Marion was arrested Sunday night without incident after spending around seven weeks on the run after allegedly killing another teen at the 25 Hour Liquor store on Michigan Avenue back on Aug. 6.
Detroit News
Two brothers involved in fatal shooting in Sterling Heights
Two brothers were involved in a shooting in Sterling Heights over the weekend that left one dead and the other in police custody. The shooting occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 43000 block of Frontenac Drive in Sterling Heights. The 26-year-old brother, identified as Brandon Van Riper in a GoFundMe, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the 17-year-old brother was taken into police custody.
Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence
WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. The man was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. The charges stem back to a suspicious death in May of 2021. Williamston PD […]
Detroit News
3 charged in Dearborn pharmacy armed robbery
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy last week, police announced Monday. The trio entered the business in the 5200 block of Oakman around 1 p.m. Wednesday wearing masks and "demanded scheduled narcotics from employees in a takeover-style attempted robbery," the police department said in a statement. "The suspects jumped over the counter and ordered employees to lay on the ground while they loaded several bottles of scheduled narcotics into backpacks."
Detroit News
Teen dead in Clinton Twp. crash; witnesses sought
Clinton Township police are seeking witnesses in a weekend crash that left an 18-year-old driver dead. A preliminary investigation found the Shelby Township teen was driving east on Cass Avenue near Halsey around 5:13 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2018 Audi, the police department said in a statement.
WNEM
Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475
FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
Voice News
UPDATE: WWJ news anchor bludgeoned to death with a hammer, prosecutor says
A 54-year-old man is expected to be charged today with the bludgeoning death of WWJ-AM (950) newsman Jim Matthews and attacking his family in their Chesterfield Township home last week, according to the Macomb County Prosecutor’s Office. The arraignment is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. at 42-2 District Court on...
Detroit News
Westland man sentenced to six years in prison for wrong-way fatal crash
Detroit − A Westland man accused of driving the wrong way down M-10, leading to a head-on collision that killed a 911 dispatcher, has been sentenced to at least six years in prison. Dale Good, 45, pleaded guilty this year to reckless driving causing the death of 46-year-old Vanessa...
Man reportedly run over by car in Detroit parking lot after dispute, police searching for suspect
Detroit police are searching for a suspect who reportedly hit another man with his car during an altercation in a liquor store parking lot Monday morning on the city’s northwest side.
Detroit News
Suspect arrested in connection with August shooting at liquor store
Inkster − An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a liquor store last month has been arrested, Michigan State Police said. Allen Marion is suspected of shooting a 17-year-old man inside the 25 HR Liquor Store on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly Road on Aug. 6, 2022, according to authorities.
fox2detroit.com
Westland man sentenced to 6-15 years in drunk driving case that killed 911 operator
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A Westland man charged in the fatal car crash that killed a 911 worker was sentenced to 6-15 years Monday. Dale Good pled guilty to reduced charges of reckless driving causing death in June, having two other charges dismissed as part of the deal. He was ordered to pay $198 in fees and earned credit for three days served.
Detroit man accused of murdering radio news anchor and injuring others was 'welcomed' into home before attack
A Michigan man accused of murdering a Detroit radio news anchor and injuring the man's girlfriend and the couple's two children was "welcomed in as a guest of the home" just hours before the attack, Chesterfield Township Police Chief Brian Bassett said on Monday. Arthur Williamson, 55, is facing charges...
fox2detroit.com
26-year-old Sterling Heights man was accidentally shot & killed by his brother, family says
STERLING HEIGHTS, Mich. (FOX 2) - Sterling Heights Police are still investigating a fatal shooting involving two brothers. The shooting happened Saturday evening at the Sterling Estates, located in the area of Utica and Van Dyke Ave. Authorities are not releasing much information, but FOX 2 spoke with another brother...
WNEM
Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle
FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash. Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was...
