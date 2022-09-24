ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pontiac, MI

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Detroit Free Press

Man charged with killing WWJ anchor, attacking family with hammer

Chesterfield Township police announced charges Monday against a man suspected of killing WWJ-AM anchor Jim Matthews with a hammer and injuring three others, including children, before attempting to kill himself. Arthur Williamson, 54, of Pontiac, is charged with one count of first-degree premeditated murder, one count of felony murder, two counts of assault with intent to murder and three counts of unlawful imprisonment. ...
PONTIAC, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Oakland County, MI
Waterford Township, MI
Crime & Safety
Oakland County, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Pontiac, MI
Pontiac, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Waterford Township, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
Detroit News

Two suspects in custody for shooting that injured a Michigan State Police trooper

Two suspects are in custody in connection with a shooting on Detroit's west side early Tuesday morning that injured a Michigan State Trooper, officials said. The incident began at about 1:30 a.m. in the 14000 block of Riverview near Interstate 96 and Telegraph Road in Detroit, according to authorities. Police said an undercover narcotics unit was conducting surveillance when an unknown suspect firedupon them and struck a male state trooper.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Two brothers involved in fatal shooting in Sterling Heights

Two brothers were involved in a shooting in Sterling Heights over the weekend that left one dead and the other in police custody. The shooting occurred Saturday around 5:30 p.m. on the 43000 block of Frontenac Drive in Sterling Heights. The 26-year-old brother, identified as Brandon Van Riper in a GoFundMe, was pronounced deceased at the scene and the 17-year-old brother was taken into police custody.
STERLING HEIGHTS, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime#The Sheriff S Office
WLNS

Williamston man arrested for torture, domestic violence

WILLIAMSTON, Mich. (WLNS) – A Williamston man is in custody after allegedly committing domestic violence and torturing someone, Williamston Police said in a press release. The man was arrested by the Williamston Police Department and the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team. The charges stem back to a suspicious death in May of 2021. Williamston PD […]
WILLIAMSTON, MI
Detroit News

3 charged in Dearborn pharmacy armed robbery

Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy last week, police announced Monday. The trio entered the business in the 5200 block of Oakman around 1 p.m. Wednesday wearing masks and "demanded scheduled narcotics from employees in a takeover-style attempted robbery," the police department said in a statement. "The suspects jumped over the counter and ordered employees to lay on the ground while they loaded several bottles of scheduled narcotics into backpacks."
DEARBORN, MI
Detroit News

Teen dead in Clinton Twp. crash; witnesses sought

Clinton Township police are seeking witnesses in a weekend crash that left an 18-year-old driver dead. A preliminary investigation found the Shelby Township teen was driving east on Cass Avenue near Halsey around 5:13 p.m. Sunday when he lost control of his 2018 Audi, the police department said in a statement.
CHARTER TOWNSHIP OF CLINTON, MI
WNEM

Police arrest wrong-way driver on I-475

FLINT, Mich. (WNEM) - State Police are warning drivers to “drive sober or get pulled over” after Flint troopers arrested a wrong-way driver. The driver was traveling southbound on northbound I-475 on Sept. 24 just after midnight. State Police said the 44-year-old man from Haslett was arrested for impaired driving.
FLINT, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Detroit News

Suspect arrested in connection with August shooting at liquor store

Inkster − An 18-year-old man wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of another teen at a liquor store last month has been arrested, Michigan State Police said. Allen Marion is suspected of shooting a 17-year-old man inside the 25 HR Liquor Store on Michigan Avenue near Beech Daly Road on Aug. 6, 2022, according to authorities.
INKSTER, MI
WNEM

Police: 24-year-old dies in crash after ejected from vehicle

FLINT TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WNEM) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person and seriously injured another. Flint Township Police said that officers responded to southbound I-75 at Corunna Road on Saturday at 4:45 p.m. after getting reports of a crash. Investigators said that a black Chevrolet Impala was...
FLINT, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy