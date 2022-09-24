Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery at a Dearborn pharmacy last week, police announced Monday. The trio entered the business in the 5200 block of Oakman around 1 p.m. Wednesday wearing masks and "demanded scheduled narcotics from employees in a takeover-style attempted robbery," the police department said in a statement. "The suspects jumped over the counter and ordered employees to lay on the ground while they loaded several bottles of scheduled narcotics into backpacks."

DEARBORN, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO