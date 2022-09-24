ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Billings, MT

Fall is in the air, but summer hasn't left

By Matthew Hidalgo
 3 days ago
The precipitation has moved east and now we are experiencing gusty winds up to 50 mph in some areas. Winds will calm down Friday night, but we will see some more breezy conditions Saturday with gusts up to 35 mph.

Make sure to secure loose objects, and gusty crosswinds may impact high-profile vehicles.

Other than the wind, a high-pressure ridge is making its way back into the region. Mainly sunny skies with a bit of a warm front in the forecast for the rest of the weekend and into next week.

Billings Forecast:

Tonight... Partly cloudy with a low near 50°F

Tomorrow... Mixture of sun and some clouds. Breezy conditions with gusts up to 35 mph. High near 74°F

Tomorrow night... Mostly clear with a low near 47°F

When will it freeze in the Billings area?

While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
