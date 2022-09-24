Read full article on original website
Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth
Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
Father and Son Charged in $100 Million Sandwich Scheme
It was the caper of the century: a minuscule New Jersey deli not only became a publicly traded entity but mysteriously grew to have a market value north of $100 million. Now, three men are being charged with illegally pumping up the company’s stock, with the goal of dumping their shares and absconding with the profits. They never even had the chance to pocket their ill-gotten bread.On Monday, separate actions from the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice accused 63-year-old James Patten, 80-year-old Peter Coker Sr., and 53-year-old Peter Coker Jr. of illicitly manipulating share prices of...
U.S. drugmaker Biogen to pay $900 million to settle federal whistleblower case
Sept. 27 (UPI) -- U.S. drugmaker Biogen will pay $900 million to settle a federal whistleblower lawsuit that alleged the company overbilled the nation's health insurance programs and paid doctors under the table to prescribe its drugs. The case first emerged in 2012 when former Biogen employee Michael Bawduniak sued...
