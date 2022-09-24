Glasses for color blind visitors now available at Mulvane Art Museum

TOPEKA ( KSNT ) – A local museum is helping people experience art in a new way.

The Mulvane Art Museum at Washburn University recently introduced new high-tech glasses for color-blind visitors. The glasses, which are available for checkout, contain special optical filters to expand the range of colors that color-blind people can see.

Many times, colors like red and green are not easily picked up by those who are color blind. Inclusivity is important for museum curators, who want everyone to get the most out of their visit.

“So far, the people that have come in and tried it, their lives are changed because of it,” said Education Curator Jonathan Matteson. “They’ve even been aware of the product, but they didn’t get a chance to try it until they’ve come into here. So, it’s heartwarming to hear how it’s changed their lives.”

Mulvane is the first museum in Kansas to provide this new technology to visitors. Nationwide, an estimated 13 million people experience color blindness.

