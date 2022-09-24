The leader of a far-right anti-government militia and four other members of the group face charges of seditious conspiracy for their roles in the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.Federal prosecutors have alleged that Stewart Rhodes and other militia members spent weeks plotting an attempt to disrupt the joint session of Congress, including plans for a cache of weapons and supplies, to prevent Joe Biden’s presidency and keep Donald Trump in office, as a mob of the former president’s supporters stormed the halls of the Capitol.Mr Rhodes has pleaded not guilty. His lawyers will attempt to argue...

LAW ・ 18 MINUTES AGO