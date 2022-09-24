ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car

DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies

ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property at 251 Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the...
ATLANTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
Atlanta, GA
Cars
Local
Georgia Cars
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide

DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
DECATUR, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Webster Street
fox5atlanta.com

Family of GA-400 hit and run victim still hopeful three years later

ATLANTA - Three years after a driver hit and killed her, Rasheeda Covington's family still does not know who was behind the wheel. "When I got that phone call September 21, 2019. I couldn't believe it," said Kamau Gant, Covington's older brother. According to the Atlanta Police Department, someone hit...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect

SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem

ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
ATLANTA, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Morehouse College#Security Camera#Fox
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Police: Man hides in backseat of vehicle in terrifying carjacking

ACWORTH, Ga - Acworth police say a man tried to force his way into two women's cars, then stole another car after hiding in the backseat. "I just kept fighting him off," said one woman who did not want to be identified. The woman was still shaking as she talked...
ACWORTH, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
BMW
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Laptops
NewsBreak
Cars
fox5atlanta.com

Family safe after escaping burning Decatur home

DECATUR, Ga. - A family of four is safe after they all escaped from their burning home overnight in Decatur. FOX 5 cameras caught the intense flames shooting through the roof of the home on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue early Tuesday morning. City of Decatur fire crews responded...
DECATUR, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Everyday Heroes' save father, officer in cardiac arrest

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - When there’s an emergency and your life is on the line, every second counts. The events that played out when a Gwinnett County police officer went into cardiac arrest is the reason why he’s alive to tell his story, and give a special thank you to some deserving "Everyday Heroes".
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy