fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta man detained for 'stealing' his own car
DUNWOODY, Ga. - A man almost ended up in the slammer after forgetting to tell police he found his ‘stolen’ car. This weekend was everything but smooth for one Atlanta man. On Saturday night, he reported his car stolen. The problem is: it wasn't. It turned out management...
Allegations against metro Atlanta police officer lead to her resignation
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — A local police lieutenant is out of a job after several officers accused her of causing a hostile work environment. The officers said she was stealing money and drinking on the job, among other claims. Now, the city of South Fulton has asked an outside police agency to investigate the matter.
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot at Atlanta auto parts store dies
ATLANTA - The man found shot in the parking lot of a southeast Atlanta auto parts store last Thursday evening has died. DeKalb County police say officers found the man shot at the Advance Auto Parts store located at 1395 Moreland Avenue. He was rushed to an area hospital in critical condition.
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for multiple suspects in shooting at Atlanta home
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are still looking for two men they believe to have been involved in a shooting earlier this month. On Sept. 2, officers responded to a call about a shooting and damaged property at 251 Walker Street. They were able to recover 18 shell casings at the...
fox5atlanta.com
Terrifying encounter with carjacker in Acworth
It was a terrifying carjacking in Acworth. Police say a man tried to force his way into the cars of two women and when that didn't work, he carjacked a delivery driver.
Man convicted of terrorizing Asian families in Gwinnett, DeKalb, breaking into their homes
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Gwinnett County jury has convicted a man of breaking into the homes of several Asian restaurant owners and employees between March and June 2019. Prosecutors say Emmanuel Rakestraw and at least three others followed their victims from Asian restaurants to their homes in Gwinnett and DeKalb counties before either attacking them or breaking into their homes later.
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County police investigating Decatur homicide
DECATUR, Ga. - Police are currently investigating a homicide they say took place at Park 35 Apartments off of Glenwood Road. The DeKalb County police say a woman was found dead Monday morning with gunshot wounds. Officers were responding to a call at 3529 Robins Landing Way. An officer told...
fox5atlanta.com
Family of GA-400 hit and run victim still hopeful three years later
ATLANTA - Three years after a driver hit and killed her, Rasheeda Covington's family still does not know who was behind the wheel. "When I got that phone call September 21, 2019. I couldn't believe it," said Kamau Gant, Covington's older brother. According to the Atlanta Police Department, someone hit...
fox5atlanta.com
Man shot in SW Atlanta, police search for suspect
SW ATLANTA - A man is recovering after a shooting Sunday evening put him in the hospital. On Sept. 25, Atlanta officers found a man shot in his lower extremities at 887 Ralph D. Abernathy Boulevard. Police say an unknown vehicle pulled up alongside the man and began shooting sometime...
The Citizen Online
Driver drops off vehicle at tire store, returns to find custom audio system stolen
The owner of a vehicle returning to pick it up after being repaired at a tire shop in Fayetteville found that items totaling $3,000 in value had been stolen. Fayetteville Police Department spokesman Jeff Harris said officers on Sept. 19 arrived at the tire shop at Banks Crossing on Ga. Highway 85 North to take the entering auto report.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem
ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
Multiple Morehouse students’ cars broken-into near Atlanta University Center
Several Morehouse College students woke up to find their car windows smashed and their belongings stolen Friday morning. The bulk of the break-ins happened in a parking lot along Parsons Street, just a few feet from the Atlanta University Center. Now, some students want Morehouse to foot the bill. Morehouse...
Decatur church destroyed in overnight fire
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga — A Decatur church was destroyed in an overnight fire, according to the DeKalb County Fire Department. New Bethel Outreach Ministries on Columbia Woods Drive is a “total loss,” the department told Channel 2. The department said they arrived to the structure and saw...
fox5atlanta.com
Police: Man hides in backseat of vehicle in terrifying carjacking
ACWORTH, Ga - Acworth police say a man tried to force his way into two women's cars, then stole another car after hiding in the backseat. "I just kept fighting him off," said one woman who did not want to be identified. The woman was still shaking as she talked...
fox5atlanta.com
19-year-old racer caught driving 133 mph in Powder Springs, sheriff says
POWDER SPRINGS, Ga. - A Georgia teenager is facing charges after deputies say he was caught going over 130 miles per hour on Powder Springs parkway. The Powder Springs Police Department says that officers were working in the area of CH James Parkway early Saturday morning when they spotted two car racing through the area.
Metro Atlanta couple loses out on attending comedy event, purchased resold tickets
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A couple’s plans for a birthday night out at a local comedy took a turn once they realized the tickets they purchased online weren’t legit. Channel 2′s Veronica Griffin talked to the victim who said they were surprised when they presented the tickets at the Atlanta Comedy Theater in Norcross.
fox5atlanta.com
Family safe after escaping burning Decatur home
DECATUR, Ga. - A family of four is safe after they all escaped from their burning home overnight in Decatur. FOX 5 cameras caught the intense flames shooting through the roof of the home on the 300 block of 2nd Avenue early Tuesday morning. City of Decatur fire crews responded...
fox5atlanta.com
Mom of 4 murdered in Clayton County
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Family members have identified the woman killed at an apartment complex in Morrow on Thursday. She is being identified as 35-year-old Tonya White. On Sunday, friends and family came together to honor Tonya’s life with a vigil and balloon release. White's family says she is...
fox5atlanta.com
'Everyday Heroes' save father, officer in cardiac arrest
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - When there’s an emergency and your life is on the line, every second counts. The events that played out when a Gwinnett County police officer went into cardiac arrest is the reason why he’s alive to tell his story, and give a special thank you to some deserving "Everyday Heroes".
