Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Major supermarket chain opening new store in Alabama next weekKristen WaltersMobile, AL
Discount grocery store to open new location in Alabama this monthKristen WaltersMobile, AL
She Visited Her Father For The Weekend And Never ReturnedThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedMobile, AL
Related
WPMI
Sheriff's Office reports runaway teen girl out of Mobile County
SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, on September 23 2022 Allyssa Nicole Taylor left the area of Private Rd. 167 in Semmes, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a track hoodie and black pants. Her direction of travel is currently unknown. Anyone with information...
WPMI
Monday marks 2 months since ShotSpotter system went fully live in Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monday marks two months since Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live. Since July 26, there have been 196 incidents of gunfire detected through ShotSpotter and roughly 600 rounds were fired. While there were 196 incidents, there were only three 9-1-1 calls. "I think there's many...
WPMI
Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
WPMI
MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WPMI
City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
WPMI
MPD invests in VR headsets to better prepare officers for mental health crises
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — Mobile police will soon have a new tool to help with deescalating calls where mental health patients are involved. It's part of new generation policing, using virtual reality. It's images that look much like a video game, but it's not. These avatars are real police...
WPMI
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
WPMI
Mobile couple catches COVID on cruise, quarantined for 10 days on ship
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In August, a number of cruise ships loosened their vaccination requirements for their passengers, including the Carnival Cruise line that sails out of Mobile. Now, all guests are allowed to set sail, regardless of vaccination status. The change in guidance put ships back in the water. The cruise industry booming with people who wanted to set sail. Fast forward less than two months, and cruise lines are seeing some problems.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WPMI
Lifeguards monitoring surf ahead of Hurricane Ian potentially affecting the Gulf Coast
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Lifeguards will be in full force patrolling if rip currents get rough. “This is our off-season staff we have a little bit less staff and we would have in summer because there’s a lot less people. I feel that we are adequately staffed for what’s coming. We will double up our patrols and if we do fly double red flags, we are able to patrol the beaches,” said Chief Joethan Phillips, Gulf Shores Water Rescue.
WPMI
Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Mobile Saenger January 25
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with support from Peter One, will play the Mobile Saenger January 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $59.75 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Tickets can be purchased online...
WPMI
3rd Realm Creations changing the film production game in Mobile with LED wall
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — A company in Mobile is changing the game for film production in our area. Thanks to a new piece of technology sitting inside the Civic Center's Expo Hall, Mobile is now on Hollywood's radar. The Port City has always been a destination for some major...
Comments / 0