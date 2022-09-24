ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theodore, AL

WPMI

Sheriff's Office reports runaway teen girl out of Mobile County

SEMMES, Ala. (WPMI) — According to ALEA, on September 23 2022 Allyssa Nicole Taylor left the area of Private Rd. 167 in Semmes, AL and has not returned. She was last seen wearing a track hoodie and black pants. Her direction of travel is currently unknown. Anyone with information...
SEMMES, AL
WPMI

Monday marks 2 months since ShotSpotter system went fully live in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Monday marks two months since Mobile's ShotSpotter system went fully live. Since July 26, there have been 196 incidents of gunfire detected through ShotSpotter and roughly 600 rounds were fired. While there were 196 incidents, there were only three 9-1-1 calls. "I think there's many...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile Police Department investigating homicide off of Highway 90

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — UPDATE: According to MPD, officers responded to reports of shots fired at M & M food mart around 8:00 p.m. Saturday night. There they discovered a single male victim, 27, suffering from a life threatening gunshot wound. The victim was later transported to the hospital...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

MPD: 2nd arrest made in Flicker Drive shooting that struck police vehicle

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — A 2nd arrest has been made in Tuesday night's shooting on Flicker Drive in which MPD officers were fired upon while in their vehicle. 20-year-old Tymetrick James was arrested Saturday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as two counts of shooting into an unoccupied building.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

City looks to the youth for next generation of 911 dispatchers

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — The City of Mobile’s police department is sounding the alarm—they’re in need of dispatchers. And they’re looking to target a certain demographic that maybe has never considered this line of work before. “I’ve heard several times, oh you just sit at...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Mobile couple catches COVID on cruise, quarantined for 10 days on ship

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — In August, a number of cruise ships loosened their vaccination requirements for their passengers, including the Carnival Cruise line that sails out of Mobile. Now, all guests are allowed to set sail, regardless of vaccination status. The change in guidance put ships back in the water. The cruise industry booming with people who wanted to set sail. Fast forward less than two months, and cruise lines are seeing some problems.
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Lifeguards monitoring surf ahead of Hurricane Ian potentially affecting the Gulf Coast

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Lifeguards will be in full force patrolling if rip currents get rough. “This is our off-season staff we have a little bit less staff and we would have in summer because there’s a lot less people. I feel that we are adequately staffed for what’s coming. We will double up our patrols and if we do fly double red flags, we are able to patrol the beaches,” said Chief Joethan Phillips, Gulf Shores Water Rescue.
GULF SHORES, AL
WPMI

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit to play Mobile Saenger January 25

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, with support from Peter One, will play the Mobile Saenger January 25 at 8 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday Sept. 30 at 10 a.m. Ticket Prices: $59.75 and up (Additional fees may apply.) Tickets can be purchased online...
MOBILE, AL

