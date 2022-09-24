With a potentially loaded NBA Draft class looming, which teams are most likely to sacrifice the 2022-23 season for a brighter future?. Gregg Popovich has a legacy of incredibly blunt comments and he was completely on brand during Spurs media day, saying: “Nobody here should go to Vegas with the thought of betting on us to win the championship…probably not going to happen, but that’s not the point.”

NBA ・ 57 MINUTES AGO