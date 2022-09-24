After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

After seeing Vallow mugging for the camera I'm glad they decided not to broadcast the proceedings. Deny that narcissists her attention. Let her face her murderous actions without any interference.
I'm so used to seeing the comments section be a place of arguing, anger and vitriole, but it seems that we can all agree that this lady is evil and deserves exactly what's coming for her.
Seems to me that the judge is placating to the hallow’s every whim! Time to get a new judge, convict these two psychopaths and give them the needle yesterday not 20 years from now on taxpayers dime!
Related
Former Idaho state lawmaker sentenced to 20 years in prison for raping intern
Charges dropped against son of Lori Vallow, the Idaho mom accused of killing 2 of her children
Two Sisters Indicted for Allegedly Possessing More Than 850,000 Counterfeit Pills Laced with Fentanyl
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Former Wisconsin Child Piano Prodigy Who Said He ‘Beat the Brakes Off’ Former Roommate Is Sentenced to Prison
Bartender and Proud Boys Member Gets Longest Prison Sentence to Date Among Jan. 6 Defendants Convicted Solely of Obstruction
First Politician Involved in Jan. 6 Capitol Riots Is Removed from Office Following Judge's Ruling
Man Accused of Murdering Ex While She Was on a Date Later Hired a Hitman to Kill Surviving Witness and Investigator: Cops
RELATED PEOPLE
Indiana Woman Convicted of Murdering 10-Year-Old Stepdaughter Found in Trash Bags Makes ‘Sudden Heat’ Argument on Appeal
Elizabeth Holmes is dealt a blow as the judge in her fraud case tentatively denied her request to throw out her conviction
A pregnant South Carolina woman is 'struggling for the life of her baby' as she serves 4 years in prison after verbal encounter with police during BLM protests, her lawyer says
Inside Tracy Edwards’ life after escape from Jeffrey Dahmer torture including murder charge for death of homeless man
IN THIS ARTICLE
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
Utah small town's lone police officer alleges he was fired for giving mayor's son a traffic ticket: report
Fired Cop in ‘Rural’ Texas Accused of Murdering Unarmed Black Man Is Acquitted by All-White Jury, Lawyer Says
Judge rules South Carolina’s firing squad and electrocution execution methods are unconstitutional
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Idaho Man Sentenced After He Murdered Longtime Girlfriend and Tried to Take Her Land
Jury Recommends Sentence for Oklahoma Man Convicted of Beating Girlfriend’s 10-Month-Old Daughter to Death
California Man Already Imprisoned for 1983 Rape and Murder Linked to Another Rape and Murder from Same Year: Prosecutors
Alabama apparently botched recent execution, anti-death penalty group asserts
Law & Crime
LawandCrime.com is the only site and OTT Network that covers live court video, high-profile criminal trials, crazy crime, celebrity justice, and smart legal analysis. Created by TV’s top legal commentator and attorney, Dan Abrams, Law & Crime brings common sense written and video analysis to the often confusing and always intriguing world of the law. The site’s team of journalists and lawyers provide real-time news updates along with live courtroom coverage of the most fascinating trials and legal stories.https://lawandcrime.com/
Comments / 327