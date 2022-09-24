ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
After Lori Vallow Smiles in Court, Judge Bans Television Cameras Due to ‘Detrimental Impact on Selecting an Impartial Jury’

By Aaron Keller
Law & Crime
Law & Crime
 3 days ago
Happy cat
3d ago

After seeing Vallow mugging for the camera I'm glad they decided not to broadcast the proceedings. Deny that narcissists her attention. Let her face her murderous actions without any interference.

zentropy
3d ago

I'm so used to seeing the comments section be a place of arguing, anger and vitriole, but it seems that we can all agree that this lady is evil and deserves exactly what's coming for her.

Sean Post BlackWolf
3d ago

Seems to me that the judge is placating to the hallow’s every whim! Time to get a new judge, convict these two psychopaths and give them the needle yesterday not 20 years from now on taxpayers dime!

