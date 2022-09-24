Read full article on original website
WMUR.com
Officers were justified when they killed man considered person of interest in ex-girlfriend's death, Vermont AG says
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. — Officials with the Vermont attorney general's office said a Brattleboro police officer and two state police trooperswho shot and killed a man in July will not face charges. Officials said the officer and troopers were justified in their use of deadly force against Matthew Davis, 34.
NECN
Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged
A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
WMUR.com
Historic New Hampshire covered bridge damaged by vehicle; police search for driver
JACKSON, N.H. — The famous Jackson Covered Bridge was struck again this weekend. New Hampshire State Police are now trying to find the driver responsible. Investigators said the driver of a white Subaru Legacy left the scene around 8 p.m. Sunday heading southbound toward North Conway. The Subaru is...
NECN
Vt. Officers Who Fatally Shot Person of Interest in Homicide Investigation Will Not Face Prosecution
Three Vermont police officers - one from the Brattleboro Police Department and two from the Vermont State Police, will not face criminal charges after the fatal shooting of a person of interest in a homicide investigation, the state's attorney general said Monday. The Vermont Attorney General's Office was called in...
WMUR.com
New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
WMUR.com
New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead
ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
WCAX
Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed ‘justified’
BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the end of their reviews of the July...
WMUR.com
Annual Buddy Walk held in Concord to benefit New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association
CONCORD, N.H. — Hundreds gathered Sunday at the State House in Concord to support Granite Staters with down syndrome. Sunday's annual Buddy Walk was organized by the New Hampshire Down Syndrome Association. It's the organization’s biggest fundraiser of the year. The event raised more than $3,200 and will...
Man arrested for allegedly driving 140 mph on NH highway
EPPING, N.H. — A New Hampshire man is under arrest for driving over 100 mph down a busy highway Saturday night, according to authorities. Franklyn Julian, 22, of Candia, New Hampshire, was charged with reckless driving and a solid line violation. New Hampshire State Police say just before 10:30...
mynbc5.com
Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting; Alstead man charged
ALSTEAD, N.H. — An Alstead man was arrested Monday after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting the night before. New Hampshire State Police said Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called Sunday night to a home on...
WMUR.com
Red Cross volunteer from Peterborough helping in Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
PETERBOROUGH, N.H. — As many brace for Hurricane Ian, one woman from Peterborough is dropping everything to help those who may be impacted by the storm. Deborah Budney said she worked as a nursing assistant for years and loves to take care of people. Now, she's able to do that again after signing up for the Red Cross.
NECN
Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont
Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week. Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont. The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great...
WMUR.com
Trish Haynes' supporters rally to raise awareness of her unsolved murder
CONCORD, N.H. — Friends and family of Trish Haynes gathered Saturday in Concord to raise awareness about her case. Haynes was killed in 2018, and officials found her remains in a Grafton pond. One year passed before the attorney general's office could confirm Haynes was killed. >> Timeline: Trish...
manchesterinklink.com
Police seek info on bicycling bandit who robbed Cumby’s of ciggies and cash
MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk told police that a male came into the store around 6:45 a.m. His face was concealed so that only his eyes were visible. The clerk reported that the male walked to the front registers and said he had a gun. The suspect hid his right hand under a red cloth and pointed it toward the clerk. He demanded money and cartons of cigarettes, and once he had them both, he left the store. He was last seen on a bicycle heading south on Beech Street.
140 MPH Speeder, Drunk Driver Crash Keep NH State Police Busy
It's like Speed Racer paid a visit to the Seacoast region in one of two incidents that kept State Police busy on Satuday night. A New Hampshire State Police trooper stopped a driver of a 2010 Infiniti sedan after it allegedly blew past him heading west on Route 101 in Epping at an estimated 140 mph around 10:20 p.m.
WCAX
Moose struck twice on Interstate 91
ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
WMUR.com
Manchester police look to get youth out of court system with grant money request
MANCHESTER, N.H. — The Manchester Police Department is asking for some of the cash from the state's $40 million settlement with Johnson and Johnson that settle opioid offense claims against the drug-maker. The state attorney general's office announced the deal earlier this month. Manchester police want to use some...
Where is the Biggest House in New Hampshire and How Big is It?
If you believe size matters, then you are going to love this home on the shores of Lake Winnipesaukee in Alton, New Hampshire. Alton Bay, NH, is known for its beautiful water views and idyllic New England settings. It's also known for having the largest single-family home in the Granite State.
manchesterinklink.com
MPD arrests U.S. Marshalls’ “Fugitive of the Week” at Veterans’ Park
The man, 30-year-old Justin Hayes of Manchester, is a Tier 3 sex offender and had an active arrest warrant for failing to register. Hayes attempted to leave Veterans’ Park where he was spotted, but was ordered to stop. He did so and was taken into custody without incident in an alley off Chestnut Street.
VTDigger
Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest
A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
