Grafton, NH

NECN

Woman Shot at New Hampshire Home; Man Charged

A 39-year-old woman has life-threatening injuries after a shooting at a home in Alstead, New Hampshire Sunday. New Hampshire State police said they were called to the home on MacLean Road around 11:30 p.m. and found the victim and two children at the home. The woman was taken to Cheshire Medical Center in Keene then transferred to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medica Center in Lebanon for treatment.
ALSTEAD, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire man to be sentenced this week in fentanyl distribution case

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A Manchester man accused of distributing fentanyl in Connecticut as part of a drug trafficking organization will be sentenced later this week. According to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Connecticut, David Cintron pleaded guilty after investigators said he and another man used several locations to store, process and package fentanyl for street sale.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

New Hampshire State Police investigating incident in Alstead

ALSTEAD, N.H. — New Hampshire State Police are investigating what they are calling an "incident" in Alstead, but few details have been released. Police said the public is not in any danger but have said nothing about the nature of the incident. Sources told News 9 that the incident...
ALSTEAD, NH
WCAX

Fatal police-involved shooting in Brattleboro deemed 'justified'

BRATTLEBORO, Vt. (WCAX) - A Brattleboro Police officer and two Vermont State Police sergeants will not be prosecuted for a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Brattleboro. The Vermont Attorney General’s Office and the Orange County State’s Attorney’s Office on Monday announced the end of their reviews of the July...
BRATTLEBORO, VT
mynbc5.com

Woman suffers life-threatening injury in shooting; Alstead man charged

ALSTEAD, N.H. — An Alstead man was arrested Monday after a woman suffered life-threatening injuries in a shooting the night before. New Hampshire State Police said Jeremy Fitzgerald, 44, was charged with first-degree assault with a deadly weapon. Police said they were called Sunday night to a home on...
ALSTEAD, NH
NECN

Police Searching for 3 Missing Puppies in Vermont

Vermont State Police say they are looking for three puppies that disappeared from a local resident's property last week. Police said they received a report around 9:30 a.m. Friday of three puppies that went missing from a property in Hartland in eastern Vermont. The puppies are described as 2-week-old Great...
HARTLAND, VT
NewsBreak
Public Safety
manchesterinklink.com

Police seek info on bicycling bandit who robbed Cumby's of ciggies and cash

MANCHESTER, NH – On September 25, 2022, at approximately 6:50 a.m., Manchester Police responded to the Cumberland Farms at 275 Hanover St. for a report of an armed robbery. The clerk told police that a male came into the store around 6:45 a.m. His face was concealed so that only his eyes were visible. The clerk reported that the male walked to the front registers and said he had a gun. The suspect hid his right hand under a red cloth and pointed it toward the clerk. He demanded money and cartons of cigarettes, and once he had them both, he left the store. He was last seen on a bicycle heading south on Beech Street.
MANCHESTER, NH
WCAX

Moose struck twice on Interstate 91

ST. JOHNSBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - A moose was hit not once but twice on Interstate 91 south in St. Johnsbury. Police say it happened Monday around 3 p.m. near Exit 22. A tractor-trailer was traveling south when a moose apparently went into the road and was hit by the truck. The truck driver then came to a stop a short way down the road.
SAINT JOHNSBURY, VT
VTDigger

Early morning assault rifle shots and false statements lead to arrest

A Waterbury man is accused of illegally firing an AR-15 from his front porch Friday morning, then lying to troopers about the incident, according to a press release from the Vermont State Police. State police, along with responders from the Berlin Police Department and Waterbury Rescue, arrived at the home...
WATERBURY, VT

