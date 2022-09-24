Read full article on original website
First Clay County Bonded Transportation Program project begins soon in MiddleburgZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Clay County District Schools closed Wednesday through Friday due to Hurricane IanZoey FieldsClay County, FL
GoFundMe created after 2-year-old girl dies, Middleburg teen injured in pedestrian accidentZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
Florida's Oldest Continuous Bar Once Entertained the Carnegies and the Rockefellers, and You Can Visit TodayL. CaneFlorida State
Orange Park man arrested for domestic battery by strangulation, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens
The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
Patriots QB Mac Jones injures ankle in loss to Ravens
Patriots quarterback Mac Jones suffered an apparent ankle injury on New England’s last offensive play of its game against the
Incredible Urban Meyer Jaguars stat goes viral
An incredible stat about the Jacksonville Jaguars that involves Urban Meyer went viral on Sunday. The Jaguars beat up the Chargers 38-10 to improve to 2-1 on the season. Amazingly, the win allowed Pederson to tie Urban Meyer for fifth all time on the Jaguars’ head coaches wins list.
Jacksonville Jaguars stun Los Angeles Chargers with dominating road victory
The Jacksonville Jaguars dominated the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, cementing their place as one of the best teams within the AFC.
Lawrence, Jaguars rout ailing Herbert, Chargers 38-10
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars not only snapped an 18-game road losing streak, they made a statement with a dominant second half that showed they might be shedding their tag as one of the league’s worst franchises. Lawrence threw for 262 yards and...
Watch: Chargers WR Mike Williams toe taps in the end zone vs. Jaguars
Mike Williams is keeping things moving for the Chargers. With Justin Herbert finding DeAndre Carter multiple times to drive Los Angeles into the red zone, the Bolts drove into the red zone for the first time this afternoon. With 1st-and-10 from the Jaguars’ 15, Herbert locked onto his primary red...
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
Joey Bosa, Rashawn Slater suffer scary injuries in Week 3 loss to Jaguars
Not only did the Los Angeles Chargers get completely embarrassed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, but they could be dealing with some brutal implications from a pair of injuries. Star pass-rusher Joey Bosa suffered a groin injury in the loss and left tackle Rashawn Slater, one of Justin Herbert’s key protectors, is dealing with a biceps issue. Via Ian Rapoport:
Ravens-Patriots Week 3 Pregame Notes
Ravens elevate two players from practice squad for Patriots game. ... Ronnie Stanley only player ruled out so far. ... Baltimore 3-point favorites.
5 studs and duds from the Jaguars' 38-10 win vs. Chargers
The Jacksonville Jaguars did it again. After smacking around the Indianapolis Colts in a 24-0 shutout last week, they blew out the Los Angeles Chargers in 38-10 win. The Jaguars started relatively slow, punting on their first two possessions, and settling for short field goals in the red zone in the first half. But eventually Jacksonville put the pedal down and the Chargers couldn’t keep up.
Reasons for optimism among Buccaneers community
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season has not gone quite as planned. However, there is still reason for optimism for Buccaneers fans. To say that the 2022 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a roller coaster of emotions would be an understatement. The circus has seemingly been in town ever since the offseason, and despite the fact that the Buccaneers are 2-1, it sure doesn’t feel like it to some fans.
