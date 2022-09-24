ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ClutchPoints

Patriots coach Bill Belichick’s 4-word response to Mac Jones’ injury following loss vs. Ravens

The New England Patriots fell to the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, but that might not be their biggest loss from Sunday’s game. Quarterback Mac Jones went down with an apparent left leg injury and is having the injury evaluated, the Patriots announced following the game. The injury occurred on Jones’ final play of the game when Ravens defensive tackle Calais Campbell appeared to land on Jones’ leg after he threw an interception to Ravens corner Marcus Peters.
BALTIMORE, MD
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
ESPN

Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert 'didn't want to quit on the team' in 38-10 home loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. -- It was an embarrassing loss for the Los Angeles Chargers, made spectacular only by one incredibly befuddling decision. With 4:54 remaining in a 38-10 beatdown by the Jacksonville Jaguars, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert -- 10 days removed from suffering a fracture to his rib cartilage -- trotted onto the field at SoFi Stadium to play a final series.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

5 studs and duds from the Jaguars' 38-10 win vs. Chargers

The Jacksonville Jaguars did it again. After smacking around the Indianapolis Colts in a 24-0 shutout last week, they blew out the Los Angeles Chargers in 38-10 win. The Jaguars started relatively slow, punting on their first two possessions, and settling for short field goals in the red zone in the first half. But eventually Jacksonville put the pedal down and the Chargers couldn’t keep up.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FanSided

Reasons for optimism among Buccaneers community

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers 2022 season has not gone quite as planned. However, there is still reason for optimism for Buccaneers fans. To say that the 2022 NFL season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has been a roller coaster of emotions would be an understatement. The circus has seemingly been in town ever since the offseason, and despite the fact that the Buccaneers are 2-1, it sure doesn’t feel like it to some fans.
TAMPA, FL
FanSided

FanSided

