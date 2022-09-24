ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Tennis-Fans flock to pay homage to Federer

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y4nxK_0i86vf1900

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Fans flocked from far and wide to pay homage to Roger Federer as the Swiss tennis great brought down the curtain on his glittering career at London's O2 Arena on Friday.

The 41-year-old was set to play with great rival Rafa Nadal in the evening doubles slot on the opening day of the Laver Cup in what will be his last professional match.

Federer, a 20-times Grand Slam champion and regarded as one of the greatest players of all time, announced last week that a persistent knee injury meant he was ending his 24-year career.

Tickets for his match with Europe team mate Nadal against American duo Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock were like gold dust.

But some fans got lucky.

Many walking into the Thames-side venue where eight-times Wimbledon champion Federer won the ATP Finals title in 2010 and 2011 were draped in Swiss red and white and had handkerchiefs at the ready for what promised to be an emotional evening.

"He is one of the best ambassadors for Switzerland so I'm super happy to be here," 31-year-old Sonya Carvallares from Zurich told Reuters.

"He is more than just a tennis player he is an icon."

Federer has not played a competitive match since last year's Wimbledon and Carvallares said the news that he was ending his golden career was sad, but expected.

"We saw it coming right, he is not eternal. On a personal level I'm very happy we got the tickets for today especially now. But it's mixed feelings in a way.

"In terms of number he's not the greatest, but in our hearts he is the greatest. I think it's going to be emotional, I might have a few tears in the eyes."

GLOBAL APPEAL

While many fans came from Europe, Federer's unique appeal spans the globe.

Miraaj el-Haque, dressed in a sweatshirt emblazoned with Federer's caricature and the slogan "Greatest of All Time" travelled all the way from Bangladesh.

"The entire first chapter of my life from when I was five to now I'm 23....I've known nothing but him in the sports world," he said outside the O2 Arena.

Asked what makes Federer so special, he said: "I think how relatable he is, and how much of a role model he is and how he makes a fan feel when he plays."

"I think his connection with the fans is something I don't think any other player will have for a while.

"The way he makes you feel, the way he plays the game, the way he conducts himself off the court, I think all those factors make him the greatest athlete in any sport."

Sadra Mahoob travelled from Tehran to watch Federer for one last time.

"Roger is a superstar in Iran, everyone knows about him and had the dream to watch him in a live match," he said.

Swiss student Aurille von Ruht said the finale, with Nadal, was the perfect way for Federer to go out.

"Rafa and Roger are two beautiful players and two beautiful people, so I'm happy Roger gets to finish like this."

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
brides.com

Rafael Nadal and Mery Perelló's Relationship Timeline

They say you never get over your first love, and tennis superstar Rafael Nadal and wife Mery “Xisca” Perelló may be living proof. Having met in their hometown of Manacor in Mallorca, they began dating when he was just 19 years old, and she 17. Yet, it would be years before they ever acknowledged their relationship publicly.
TENNIS
The Independent

Novak Djokovic thanks Roger Federer for ‘beautiful’ farewell at Laver Cup

Novak Djokovic expressed his gratitude at being part of Roger Federer’s “beautiful” farewell to professional tennis but admitted to being left with mixed emotions over the retirement of his rival.The Serbian was present at the O2 on Friday night to watch his Team Europe colleague bow out from competitive sport following a doubles defeat in the Laver Cup to Jack Sock and Frances Tiafoe.Federer partnered up with Rafael Nadal – the other member of the ‘big three’ – for his last match but in keeping with the unique situation of the London event, Djokovic was one of the most vocal...
TENNIS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Roger Federer
ESPN

Floyd Mayweather drubs Mikuru Asakura in boxing exhibition match in Japan

Floyd Mayweather is still winning boxing matches, even if they won't go on his official pro record. The legendary boxer stopped Japanese MMA fighter and YouTuber Mikuru Asakura at the end of the second round with a big right hand on Sunday's Rizin Fighting Federation card in Saitama, Japan. It was Mayweather's second exhibition match this year and second in Japan since his retirement from pro fights.
COMBAT SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#First Match#Laver Cup#Iran#Swiss#O2 Arena#Grand Slam#American
The Independent

Laver Cup 2022 LIVE: Frances Tiafoe and Team World stun Europe and Roger Federer to win tournament

Team World produced a stunning comeback on the final day to shock Team Europe and win the Laver Cup for the first time, denying Roger Federer on the final tournament of his career.The World team, who had lost all four previous editions of the Laver Cup, needed to win three out of four matches to defeat the European team but swept a dramatic day to upset the odds at the O2 Arena in London. The script was flipped in style following the opening two matches of the day. After Andy Murray and Matteo Berrettini were beaten in the doubles,...
TENNIS
The Independent

Roger Federer praises Team World’s ‘amazing comeback’ and hints at Laver Cup return in Vancouver

Roger Federer has hinted that he intends to return to the Laver Cup next year in a “different position” after his retirement from professional tennis.The 20-time grand slam singles champion played his final competitive match alongside Rafael Nadal in London, losing to Team World’s Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock on Friday evening.Tiafoe and Sock’s win helped the John McEnroe-captained Team World to their first Laver Cup victory as Team Europe missed out on a fifth consecutive title at the event.The European selection, which also featured Novak Djokovic and Andy Murray, had led 8-4 entering the final day of competition...
TENNIS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Gold
Country
Switzerland
NewsBreak
Sports
NBC Sports

Auger-Aliassime beats Djokovic; Team World leads Laver Cup

LONDON – Felix Auger-Aliassime added a singles victory over Novak Djokovic to an earlier win in doubles, allowing Team World to take a 10-8 lead over Team Europe with two matches remaining in the Laver Cup. Auger-Aliassime, a 22-year-old from Canada, beat 21-time Grand Slam champion Djokovic 6-3, 7-6...
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

LIV Golf's Lee Westwood goes after Bryson DeChambeau ahead of Bangkok event

If you need a lesson on achieving longevity and competing at the highest level of your sport for as long as possible, you'd do well to speak to Lee Westwood. Since turning professional in 1993, he has won 25 times on the DP World Tour and twice on the PGA Tour. He has represented Europe at 11 Ryder Cups and was part of seven winning teams.
GOLF
960 The Ref

Tiafoe beats Tsitsipas to give Team World 1st Laver Cup win

LONDON — (AP) — Frances Tiafoe staved off four match points to beat Stefanos Tsitsipas 1-6, 7-6 (11), 10-8 on Sunday and clinched victory in the Laver Cup for Team World over Roger Federer's Team Europe for the first time. Tiafoe, a 24-year-old American, performed with the same...
TENNIS
The Guardian

Statistics prove Roger Federer’s class, but his love for his opponents shows his greatness

Has there ever been greater proof that nice guys finish first than Roger Federer?. As his career came to an end you could fill the centre court of Wimbledon with the pages written about his brilliance. His forehand – that liquid-whip as David Foster Wallace so famously described it – his serve, his one-handed backhand. Insert your favourite metaphor – use words like ballet, compare him not to other players but to painters. Compare him to mythology, he is less a man than a god who walked among us!
TENNIS
Upworthy

Federer and Nadal crying during farewell match reminds people that it's OK for men to cry

It was a sight that said more about sportsmanship and camaraderie on the court than any heartfelt speech could have. One of sports' greatest rivalries came to an emotional end at the Laver Cup in London on Friday as tennis icon Roger Federer bid farewell to his career with one final doubles match alongside Rafael Nadal for Team Europe. The duo put up a valiant effort against Team World's Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock at the O2 Arena and although they fell short 4-6, 7-6 (2), 11-9, it was a memorable night in the sport's history nonetheless as Federer wept in the face of an overwhelming outpouring of love and support.
TENNIS
hypebeast.com

Sports Fans Across Twitter React to Roger Federer's Final Tennis Match

Tennis GOAT Roger Federer said a heart wrenching goodbye to the sport earlier this week when he played his final match at the Laver Cup. Federer ended his career playing alongside his friend a longtime rival, Rafael Nadal. This season, Federer made the return back to the courts after a year and a half of injuries that have sidelined the legendary player. Though that is the case, Federer’s star power still drew in major crowds as they watched the duo lose 4-6, 7-6, 11-9 in a double match against Frances Tiafoe and Jack Sock. Despite the loss, the match was bigger than just the game itself, as it signified the official retirement of the forever tennis icon. Just last week, Federer made the announcement on his social media that he would retire following the Laver Cup.
TENNIS
golfmagic.com

Pro golfer slams world ranking points offered at Asian Tour event

Asian Tour player Berry Henson was hugely critical of the world rankings points on offer to the winner of the Yeangder TPC at Linkou International Golf and Country Club. Henson came tied third in Taiwan with rounds of 68, 67, 71 and 68, five shots behind LIV Golf player Travis Smyth. Smyth has made three appearances on the LIV Golf Tour so far.
GOLF
Reuters

Reuters

607K+
Followers
356K+
Post
281M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy