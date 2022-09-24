ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WA

Investigation underway after shooting involving Jefferson County deputy

 3 days ago
BRINNON, Wash. — Washington State Patrol troopers are investigating a shooting involving a Jefferson County deputy.

Chopper 7 flew over the scene, just north of Dosewallips State Park off U.S. Route 101.

It is not clear if anyone was hit or what led to the shooting.

Authorities said no officers were hurt.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

