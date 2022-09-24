Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Steakhouses in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
Automated pizza shop opening 3 locations in New Orleans, open 24 hoursKristen WaltersNew Orleans, LA
Saints WR Jarvis Landry honored by Lutcher High SchoolTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Former Saints coach Sean Payton weighs in on Sunday's fightTina HowellNew Orleans, LA
After a 2-year hiatus, Gretna Fest is back!Tina HowellNew Orleans, LA
Related
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD
Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
FOX Sports
Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable
There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
FOX Sports
How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams
At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this year. But their offense felt very different. Through the first three weeks last year, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
FOX Sports
'You can't define your season by two games' - Ravens' Lamar Jackson reflects on bounce-back victory against Patriots
Lamar Jackson reflected on the Baltimore Ravens' bounce-back victory against the New England Patriots. He praised the defensive effort and stressed that a season shouldn't be defined too early.
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Should you bet on the underdog Commanders against the Eagles?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P analyzes the week 3 matchup between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles. Sammy P has liked the way the Commanders' offense has looked and thinks they will have another successful week against. their division rivals, the Eagles and Jalen Hurts.
FOX Sports
Why Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Broncos are not concerning | THE HERD
The San Francisco 49ers narrowly fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10, courtesy of a clutch Russell Wilson drive in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, finishing 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, this was Garoppolo's first full week as the 49ers' starting QB and faced a tough Broncos' defense led by Bradley Chubb. Hear why Colin Cowherd is not concerned about Jimmy G, nor does he blame him for the 49ers' loss.
FOX Sports
Cooper Rush's Cowboys hand Giants first loss of the season | THE CARTON SHOW
Craig Carton is shoveling the Dallas Cowboys out of the early grave he put them in, after the Cooper Rush led team end the New York Giants winning streak. Watch as he and the crew relive the highlights of the game, including dropped passes by CeeDee Lamb and Kenny Golladay, and what this means for the rest of the Cowboys season once Dak Prescott returns.
FOX Sports
Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to 23-16 win over Giants | UNDISPUTED
The Dallas Cowboys picked up a 23-16 road win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas trailed by seven in the third quarter before Cooper Rush led the offense to 17 straight points. Rush finished with 215 yards and a touchdown in the game. Skip Bayless breaks down how much Rush impressed him against the Giants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson has a HUGE day with 325 total yards and five TD in Ravens' 37-26 victory over Patriots
The Baltimore Ravens defeated the New England Patriots 37-26 behind five total TD by Lamar Jackson. He threw for 218 yards and rushed for 107 yards on the day. The Ravens improved to 2-1.
FOX Sports
Jaguars silence most doubters with back-to-back blowouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might still have some doubters, a few holdouts who view the past two weeks as more of a fluke than a factuality. It makes sense considering the Jaguars (2-1) had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons and have long been among the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises (see Urban Meyer).
FOX Sports
Riley Leonard connects with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown, Duke trails Kansas, 27-35
Riley Leonard connected with Jalon Calhoun for a 27-yard touchdown. The Duke Blue Devils trail the Kansas Jayhawks, 27-35.
FOX Sports
Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?
Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Should you take Tom Brady and the Buccaneers as favorites over Aaron Rodgers and the Packers?
FOX betting analyst Sammy P breaks down the Week 3 matchup between Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers against Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers. Who should you take in this matchup of NFC heavyweights?
FOX Sports
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Derrick Henry's performance in the 24-22 win over the Raiders
Jonathan Vilma and Kenny Albert discuss Titans RB Derrick Henry's performance. The Titans scored touchdowns on their first three possessions and won 24-22.
FOX Sports
Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
FOX Sports
Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss
INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
Comments / 0