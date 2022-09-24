ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

FOX Sports

NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football

Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW

Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FOX Sports

Aaron Rodgers, Packers hang on to defeat Tom Brady's Bucs in Week 3 | THE HERD

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers edged out a low-scoring 14-12 win against Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Bucs in what could be the final showdown between the two QBs. Rodgers went 27-of-35 for 255 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. While the Packers improved to 2-1, Brady played without a majority of his WR core and offensive line but narrowly beat Rodgers' squad. Colin Cowherd breaks down why this win should not necessarily be one of the more celebrated and happier ones in Green Bay.
GREEN BAY, WI
FOX Sports

Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert

LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX Sports

Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown

There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
NFL
FOX Sports

Sean Payton explains why Ken Dorsey's meltdown was so relatable

There is one word to describe the emotion Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey was feeling at the conclusion of his team's 21-19 loss to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday: frustration. With the Bills trailing by two, Josh Allen had just over a minute to guide Buffalo down the field...
BUFFALO, NY
FOX Sports

How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams

At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this year. But their offense felt very different. Through the first three weeks last year, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
NFL
FOX Sports

Why Jimmy Garoppolo's struggles vs. Broncos are not concerning | THE HERD

The San Francisco 49ers narrowly fell to the Denver Broncos 11-10, courtesy of a clutch Russell Wilson drive in the fourth quarter. Jimmy Garoppolo struggled, finishing 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, this was Garoppolo's first full week as the 49ers' starting QB and faced a tough Broncos' defense led by Bradley Chubb. Hear why Colin Cowherd is not concerned about Jimmy G, nor does he blame him for the 49ers' loss.
DENVER, CO
FOX Sports

Cooper Rush's Cowboys hand Giants first loss of the season | THE CARTON SHOW

Craig Carton is shoveling the Dallas Cowboys out of the early grave he put them in, after the Cooper Rush led team end the New York Giants winning streak. Watch as he and the crew relive the highlights of the game, including dropped passes by CeeDee Lamb and Kenny Golladay, and what this means for the rest of the Cowboys season once Dak Prescott returns.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Cooper Rush leads Cowboys to 23-16 win over Giants | UNDISPUTED

The Dallas Cowboys picked up a 23-16 road win over the New York Giants on Monday Night Football. Dallas trailed by seven in the third quarter before Cooper Rush led the offense to 17 straight points. Rush finished with 215 yards and a touchdown in the game. Skip Bayless breaks down how much Rush impressed him against the Giants.
DALLAS, TX
FOX Sports

Jaguars silence most doubters with back-to-back blowouts

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might still have some doubters, a few holdouts who view the past two weeks as more of a fluke than a factuality. It makes sense considering the Jaguars (2-1) had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons and have long been among the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises (see Urban Meyer).
JACKSONVILLE, FL
FOX Sports

Should the Ravens pay Lamar Jackson now?

Lamar Jackson's net worth appears to be skyrocketing in real time. The former MVP has been playing at a most valuable level through the first three weeks of the NFL season, tossing a league-high 10 TDs to just two interceptions, and leading the league in QB rating at 119. He's amassed 749 yards through the air on a 63.6 completion rate, and has been just as deadly on the ground, collecting 243 rushing yards (fourth-best league-wide), to go with two scores.
BALTIMORE, MD
FOX Sports

Dolphins late defensive stands led to comeback win vs. Bills

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins' offense were barely on the field Sunday. But Miami’s defense kept Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills from putting together another explosive win. Miami held the Bills to 19 points, their fewest since Week 13 last season,...
MIAMI, FL
FOX Sports

Staley sticks with ailing Herbert in Chargers' blowout loss

INGLEWOOD, Calif. (AP) — Even after the Los Angeles Chargers fell behind by 28 points late in the fourth quarter on a dismal Sunday afternoon, Justin Herbert insisted on staying in the game with his fractured rib cartilage. Brandon Staley acceded to his franchise quarterback's wishes, and the head...
NFL

