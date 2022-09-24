ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

By Molly Schramm
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x8LaP_0i86v93G00

Cool temperatures and fall-like weather is here, but there is still tons around the Tri-State to enjoy. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State:

Kroger Wellness Festival

Featuring celebrities from the music, sports and television worlds, Kroger Wellness Festival is taking place at the Banks this weekend. The two-day event will feature cooking demonstrations, workouts, live music, panel discussions and more.

Click here for the rundown of events to attend at the festival.

WHAT: Kroger Wellness Festival
WHEN: Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
WHERE: The Banks, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Newport Oktoberfest

Though Cincinnati held its big Oktoberfest celebration last weekend, there are plenty of other opportunities around the Tri-State to delve into authentic German heritage, food and beer. Located at Newport on the Levee, the three-day event also will have live music, including performances by Paul Wagner, The Festmiesters and more.

Click here for more information on the weekend celebration.

WHAT: Newport Oktoberfest
WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., Sunday, Noon to 11 p.m.
WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Cincinnati Comic Expo

Cincinnati's largest comic and pop culture expo, Cincinnati Comic Expo is at the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend. The weekend-long event will have video game play and tournaments, comic creators, tabletop games, celebrities and more.

To view the expo's entire event lineup and purchase tickets, click here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Comic Expo
WHEN: Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Kings Island's Halloween Haunt

Ready for spooky season? Well, Kings Island opens its Halloween Haunt experience Friday night. The yearly event features multiple horror excursions, mazes and more.

Click here to learn more about the seasonal haunted attraction.

WHAT: Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt
WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m.
WHERE: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason, OH 45040

Whispering Beard Folk Festival

Hosting more than 10 bands over two days, Whispering Beard Folk Festival is returning this weekend. Online ticket sales have stopped, but they are available at the gate. Bands and singers set to perform include The Tillers, Emily Nenni, The Deslondes, Ruby Vileos and more.

WHAT: Whispering Beard Folk Festival
WHEN: Friday, music starts at 4 p.m., Saturday, music starts at 3 p.m.
WHERE: Carriage House Farm, 2872 Lawrenceburg Road, North Bend, OH 45052

AppleFest

Fall is here, which means it's time to celebrate pumpkin patches, apple orchards and more. Located at the Warren County Fairgrounds, AppleFest will feature more than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors. The two-day event will also feature live music each day.

Click here for more details.

WHAT: AppleFest
WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
WHERE: Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036

Wine Over Water

There's nothing like kicking back, relaxing and enjoying a glass of wine and you can do just that this weekend on the Purple People Bridge. Wine Over Water 2022 will have food, live entertainment and, of course, wine. The event raises money for the Brighton Center, which offers family support services, education, employment and more.

WHAT: Wine Over Water
WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
WHERE: Purple People Bridge, Newport, KY 41071

Great Outdoor Weekend

An annual weekend of all things outdoors, Great Outdoor Weekend is taking place this weekend at various locations. The event takes place across 10 counties in the Greater Cincinnati region. There are more than 100 free events, including bird watching, canoeing adventures and more are being hosted by various organizations.

Click here for a full rundown of events being hosted.

WHAT: Great Outdoor Weekend
WHEN: Saturday and Sunday at various times
WHERE: Various locations

Paws in the Park

Owners and their furry friends can head to Blue Ash's Summit Park for a pet-related shopping market, Paws in the Park . The market will feature pet-related goods, canine portraits, pup-art activities and more. Other than the market, attendees can enjoy food trucks, fall activities and more. There will also be live music and a performance from America's Got Talent's "Super Collies."

WHAT: Paws in the Park
WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242

wvxu.org

A special ingredient helps this Cincinnati road suck in pollution

Cincinnati is beginning to see the pollution-reducing effects of a common mineral that has long been used in Europe, Asia and Central America. On a single stretch of Montgomery Road between Cypress Way and Coleridge Avenue in Pleasant Ridge, the city of Cincinnati has invested (with the help of an OKI grant) in a titanium dioxide coating designed to suck in car emissions.
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Donuts in Ohio

Then you should visit these local businesses in Ohio. If you're in the southwestern part of Ohio, you can't go wrong with the donuts at Jim's. Customers love the huge apple fritters, blueberry cake donuts, Persians, and classic glazed donuts. When they're in season, patrons also recommend getting the pumpkin spice donuts, which are the perfect sweet treat for autumn.
OHIO STATE
cincymusic.com

#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Tri State#Art#Cooking#Food Truck#Travel Info#Kroger Wellness Festival#German
WLWT 5

5 scenic spots near Cincinnati to see peak fall foliage

CINCINNATI — Autumn has arrived, and that means fall foliage is right around the corner. If you're looking for a scene drive or spot to see the peak fall colors, here are the best places within driving distance of Cincinnati. 1. Hocking Hills State Park. Address: 19852 State Route...
CINCINNATI, OH
thexunewswire.com

524 S. Grand Ave 3

Newly Remodeled Fort Thomas 1 Bedroom! - Property Id: 881254. Welcome Home to this newly remodeled second floor 1 bedroom apartment in desirable Fort Thomas, Ky! This unit features a brand-new white shaker cabinet kitchen with stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. The bathroom has been beautifully redone and includes a tiled shower, new vanity and a barn door. The living room and bedroom hardwood floors have been brought back to life and are freshly redone. This unit includes its own washer/dryer, storage unit, and garage parking! Set back on an oversized lot and close to Tower Park, Newport on the Levee, and Downtown Cincinnati, this unit will be a wonderful place to call home.
FORT THOMAS, KY
WLWT 5

Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrate 12th birthday

Cincinnati Zoo's cougar brothers celebrated their 12th birthday last week. Brothers Joseph and Tecumseh were born on Sept. 19, 2010. Zoo officials said the while the two are brothers, they definitely have their own distinct personalities. Tecumseh is more friendly toward new people whereas Joe needs a little bit of...
CINCINNATI, OH
solarpowerworldonline.com

Soltage begins 28-MW solar project on land owned by Cincinnati Zoo

Independent power producer Soltage announced the close of a 28 MW solar project that has started construction in Ohio on land owned by the Cincinnati Zoo. Soltage acquired the project from Melink Solar Development, a leader in pre-construction development services for large-scale solar PV projects. The Cincinnati Zoo entered into two Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) with Calpine Energy Solutions for all of the electricity generated from both phases of the project, which will be utilized to serve their customer’s electricity requirements.
CINCINNATI, OH
