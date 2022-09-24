Top 9 things to do around the Tri-State this weekend

Cool temperatures and fall-like weather is here, but there is still tons around the Tri-State to enjoy. Here are the top nine things to do around the Tri-State:

Kroger Wellness Festival

Featuring celebrities from the music, sports and television worlds, Kroger Wellness Festival is taking place at the Banks this weekend. The two-day event will feature cooking demonstrations, workouts, live music, panel discussions and more.

Click here for the rundown of events to attend at the festival.

WHAT: Kroger Wellness Festival

WHEN: Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

WHERE: The Banks, Cincinnati, OH 45202

Newport Oktoberfest

Though Cincinnati held its big Oktoberfest celebration last weekend, there are plenty of other opportunities around the Tri-State to delve into authentic German heritage, food and beer. Located at Newport on the Levee, the three-day event also will have live music, including performances by Paul Wagner, The Festmiesters and more.

Click here for more information on the weekend celebration.

WHAT: Newport Oktoberfest

WHEN: Friday, 5 p.m. to 11 p.m., Saturday, noon to 11 p.m., Sunday, Noon to 11 p.m.

WHERE: Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport, KY 41071

Cincinnati Comic Expo

Cincinnati's largest comic and pop culture expo, Cincinnati Comic Expo is at the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend. The weekend-long event will have video game play and tournaments, comic creators, tabletop games, celebrities and more.

To view the expo's entire event lineup and purchase tickets, click here.

WHAT: Cincinnati Comic Expo

WHEN: Friday, 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

WHERE: Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., Cincinnati, OH 45202

Kings Island's Halloween Haunt

Ready for spooky season? Well, Kings Island opens its Halloween Haunt experience Friday night. The yearly event features multiple horror excursions, mazes and more.

Click here to learn more about the seasonal haunted attraction.

WHAT: Kings Island’s Halloween Haunt

WHEN: Friday, 6 p.m., Saturday, 6 p.m.

WHERE: Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Drive, Mason, OH 45040

Whispering Beard Folk Festival

Hosting more than 10 bands over two days, Whispering Beard Folk Festival is returning this weekend. Online ticket sales have stopped, but they are available at the gate. Bands and singers set to perform include The Tillers, Emily Nenni, The Deslondes, Ruby Vileos and more.

WHAT: Whispering Beard Folk Festival

WHEN: Friday, music starts at 4 p.m., Saturday, music starts at 3 p.m.

WHERE: Carriage House Farm, 2872 Lawrenceburg Road, North Bend, OH 45052

AppleFest

Fall is here, which means it's time to celebrate pumpkin patches, apple orchards and more. Located at the Warren County Fairgrounds, AppleFest will feature more than 300 arts, crafts and food vendors. The two-day event will also feature live music each day.

Click here for more details.

WHAT: AppleFest

WHEN: Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

WHERE: Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N Broadway, Lebanon, OH 45036

Wine Over Water

There's nothing like kicking back, relaxing and enjoying a glass of wine and you can do just that this weekend on the Purple People Bridge. Wine Over Water 2022 will have food, live entertainment and, of course, wine. The event raises money for the Brighton Center, which offers family support services, education, employment and more.

WHAT: Wine Over Water

WHEN: Saturday, 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

WHERE: Purple People Bridge, Newport, KY 41071

Great Outdoor Weekend

An annual weekend of all things outdoors, Great Outdoor Weekend is taking place this weekend at various locations. The event takes place across 10 counties in the Greater Cincinnati region. There are more than 100 free events, including bird watching, canoeing adventures and more are being hosted by various organizations.

Click here for a full rundown of events being hosted.

WHAT: Great Outdoor Weekend

WHEN: Saturday and Sunday at various times

WHERE: Various locations

Paws in the Park

Owners and their furry friends can head to Blue Ash's Summit Park for a pet-related shopping market, Paws in the Park . The market will feature pet-related goods, canine portraits, pup-art activities and more. Other than the market, attendees can enjoy food trucks, fall activities and more. There will also be live music and a performance from America's Got Talent's "Super Collies."

WHAT: Paws in the Park

WHEN: Saturday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

WHERE: Summit Park, 4335 Glendale-Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242