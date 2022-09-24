Bush, Clinton, and more show up in NC at Presidents Cup golf tournament

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WJZY) – Some of America’s most well-known faces were seen Friday, on day two of the 2022 Presidents Cup at Quail Hollow Country Club.

Former U.S. Presidents Bill Clinton and George W. Bush watched on the first tee during four-ball matches.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police tweeted a video with former President Bush, explaining they’re working diligently to provide safety for both former presidents and others attending the Cup.

Thousands turned out for the final practice rounds of the cup, and the tournament is bringing in visitors from all over the world.

“I took a guy from Florida. I’ve taken a guy from Texas, two guys from California, and whatever license plates you see,” said Thomas Torchia, a man running a parking lot at the tournament. “They are coming from all over the world.”

Flags from Canada, Italy, and the United States were seen being represented Thursday.

Some Carolina Panthers decided to join the fun, too. Quarterback Baker Mayfield and punter Jhonny Hekker were found catching the action.

The Presidents Cup will continue through the weekend.

