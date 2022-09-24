Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Great Burger Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Huntsville, AL Announces Transit Transfer Transportation Station as City Builds, and Greyhound Discreetly Stops ServiceZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Where Are They Now, Alabama? Antoine DodsonApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Huntsville Mother Searching For Answers And Justice In The Disappearance Of Her SonThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedHuntsville, AL
16 Flights for $10K Should be a Breeze for Low-Cost Airline at the 'Most Expensive Airport in the U.S.': Huntsville, ALZack LoveHuntsville, AL
New transit transfer station approved for construction
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Consolidated Construction Company to build the 3,800-square-foot facility at 521 Pratt Ave. The site of the new station is adjacent to the current facility on Church Street. Transit Manager...
WAAY-TV
TRAFFIC ALERT: Wreck with injuries reported at Spring Avenue, Beltline Road in Decatur
Decatur Police are on the scene of a multivehicle wreck at the intersection of Spring Avenue and Beltline Road. Injuries have been reported. Drivers are asked to avoid the area at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
WAFF
Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter
Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 9 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
1 injured in motorcycle accident in Decatur
Officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to an accident on Sunday afternoon.
hotelnewsresource.com
Waramaug Hospitality Acquires the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area
Waramaug Hospitality, a privately held investment firm focused on premium-branded select-service and full-service hotels, announced today it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn features a large indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor...
WAFF
Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
WAFF
Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:00 p.m. on Monday night first responders were at the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse on Greenbrier Road in reference to a structure fire. According to an employee of Amazon, the fire is in what they called the “OP” part of the building, which is located in the middle of the warehouse on the first floor.
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Franklin Co. Schools Board of Education votes to fire bus driver arrested for driving under the influence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Franklin Co. Schools Board of Education votes...
Fire breaks out at Amazon Fulfillment Center
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Monday night.
Huntsville city council OKs discretionary spending fund for themselves
The Huntsville city council on Thursday carved out discretionary spending funds for themselves to be used on projects in their districts or for the city as a whole. The amendment, approved in a 4-1 vote as the council was passing budgets for the 2023 fiscal year, came over the objections of Mayor Tommy Battle. Councilwoman Jennie Robinson cast the dissenting vote.
Huntsville drivers consider converting to electric vehicles
Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey and other state leaders are welcoming the shift to electric vehicles in Alabama. Drive Electric Alabama, the Alabama Clean Fuels Coalition, the city of Huntsville, Huntsville Utilities, HuntsVolt, and Energy Alabama partnered to host a Huntsville Drive Electric Alabama event on Sunday.
Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
weisradio.com
Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday
A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
WAFF
Morgan County judge to hear arguments for releasing alleged murder defendant on bond
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Updated: 5 hours ago. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Franklin Co....
The Decatur Daily
Decatur man charged with possession of obscene photos of child
Decatur police arrested a Decatur man on Friday and charged him with possession of obscene photos of a child. After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.
Huntsville taking steps to avoid arrests on some minor marijuana charges
The city of Huntsville is moving closer to avoiding arresting suspects on minor marijuana charges. In a procedural move at last week’s meeting, the council voted to pass a resolution to the state legislature to ask for a local law that would permit an array of misdemeanor charges to be made through citations -- or tickets -- rather than arrests. That change could affect how police handle people charged with a personal use amount of marijuana possession.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
