ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FOX54 News

New transit transfer station approved for construction

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. — The Huntsville City Council voted Thursday to allow Mayor Tommy Battle to enter into an agreement with Consolidated Construction Company to build the 3,800-square-foot facility at 521 Pratt Ave. The site of the new station is adjacent to the current facility on Church Street. Transit Manager...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Multiple fire departments respond to County Road 222 structure fire

CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office shut down the 7200 block of County Road 222 this morning due to a structure fire in the area. The fire was in the Trimble VFD coverage area. Trimble, Logan, Bethsadia, Good Hope, Loretto, Crane Hill and Jones Chapel fire departments responded to the large house fire. Logan Fire Chief Toby Bates confirmed that all occupants made it out of the house safely. The structure was fully engulfed and deemed a total loss. The cause of the fire is undetermined. The departments received the call at 6 a.m. this morning. The fire took about five hours and an estimated 70,000 gallons of water to fully extinguish. Bates stated, “This was a large fire that took all departments working together to get under control. Everyone did an outstanding job getting a water supply established more than half a mile away because the nearby hydrant was broken. I appreciate every department that came to help.” Copyright 2022 Humble Roots, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
City
Decatur, AL
Local
Alabama Government
City
Fort Payne, AL
Huntsville, AL
Government
WAFF

Decatur man arrested for possession of obscene matter

Lawrence-Winston County phone service causing disservice. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Updated: 9 hours ago. Huntsville Transit transfer station construction contract approved by city council. Log truck wreck in Fort Payne, according to DeKalb Co....
DECATUR, AL
hotelnewsresource.com

Waramaug Hospitality Acquires the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area

Waramaug Hospitality, a privately held investment firm focused on premium-branded select-service and full-service hotels, announced today it acquired the Hilton Garden Inn Huntsville South/Redstone Arsenal and the Hampton Inn & Suites Athens I-65/Huntsville Area. The 102-room Hilton Garden Inn features a large indoor pool, deck area, fitness center with Precor...
HUNTSVILLE, AL
WAFF

Motorcyclist flown to Huntsville Hospital following crash

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - On Sunday, a motorcyclist in Decatur was taken to Huntsville Hospital by helicopter after a crash. According to the Decatur Police Department, the motorcyclist crashed around 4:45 p.m. on Church St. near Somerville Rd. It was a single-vehicle crash and Decatur Police determined that the motorcyclist...
DECATUR, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Traffic#Construction Contract#Huntsville Transit#Huntsville City Council#Dekalb Co#Ema
WAFF

Fire prompts employees to evacuate Amazon Fulfillment Center

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - At 9:00 p.m. on Monday night first responders were at the HSV1 Amazon Fulfillment Warehouse on Greenbrier Road in reference to a structure fire. According to an employee of Amazon, the fire is in what they called the “OP” part of the building, which is located in the middle of the warehouse on the first floor.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
AL.com

Huntsville city council OKs discretionary spending fund for themselves

The Huntsville city council on Thursday carved out discretionary spending funds for themselves to be used on projects in their districts or for the city as a whole. The amendment, approved in a 4-1 vote as the council was passing budgets for the 2023 fiscal year, came over the objections of Mayor Tommy Battle. Councilwoman Jennie Robinson cast the dissenting vote.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
On Target News

Lincoln County Resident Arrested for Mail Theft and More

The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Department Criminal Investigation Unit is currently investigating recent mail theft(s) that occurred around the first of August through approximately September 16, 2022. 34 year-old Cory Hardiman is currently in custody on a $200,000 bond. His charges include Forgery, Theft, Mail Theft, and Criminal Simulation. If...
LINCOLN COUNTY, TN
WAAY-TV

Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway

Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
HUNTSVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Two 18-Wheeler Accidents in DeKalb County on Friday

A logging truck overturned onto its side Friday afternoon in Ft Payne. That accident took place at Third Street NE and Tyler Avenue, ejecting the driver, the condition of the individual has yet to be released,. The DeKalb County EMA and a variety of emergency agencies responded to the scene...
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
AL.com

Huntsville taking steps to avoid arrests on some minor marijuana charges

The city of Huntsville is moving closer to avoiding arresting suspects on minor marijuana charges. In a procedural move at last week’s meeting, the council voted to pass a resolution to the state legislature to ask for a local law that would permit an array of misdemeanor charges to be made through citations -- or tickets -- rather than arrests. That change could affect how police handle people charged with a personal use amount of marijuana possession.
HUNTSVILLE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy