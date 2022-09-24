ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack

On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
