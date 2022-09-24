Read full article on original website
Watch the U.S. Army Prepare for a 40 Drone Swarm Attack
On the morning of September 11, 2022, the U.S. Army launched a swarm of 40 s small quadcopter drones into the California desert as part of a training exercise designed to prepare America’s soldiers for a grim reality of modern war: cheap off the shelf drones capable of carrying munitions have become ubiquitous on the battlefield.
Taliban show off missiles, Humvees and rocket launchers ‘seized from US’ in chilling ‘Freedom Day’ parade
THE Taliban has flexed its military muscle by parading missiles, rocket launchers and weapons to mark one year since US troops withdrew from Afghanistan. After two decades in the war-torn region, American soldiers left Afghanistan last year - with the final forces leaving on August 31, 2021. The Taliban waged...
New Look At Air Force’s Ship-Killing Smart Bomb In Action, Seeker Details Revealed
USAF captureAir Force's new Quick Sink weapon uses a low-cost seeker that turns Joint Direct Attack Munition bombs into all-weather anti-ship weapons.
Watch: American veterans reunite with families after being held hostage by Russian forces
Videos show the moment two American veterans, Alexander John-Robert Drueke and Andy Tai Ngoc Huynh, as they reunite with their families at an Alabama airport after being held hostage for three months by Russian forces.Sept. 24, 2022.
