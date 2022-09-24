Read full article on original website
WAAY-TV
Henagar man identified as victim of fatal Monday morning crash in DeKalb County
A Henagar man has been identified as the lone fatality of a crash early Monday morning in DeKalb County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency said 54-year-old William Keith Love was traveling on DeKalb County Road 667 near DeKalb County Road 668 when the 2001 Dodge Durango he was driving left the roadway about 4:44 a.m. Monday.
WAFF
Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
Man dies after truck hits fence, ditch, tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama
A 54-year-old man died in a fiery, single-vehicle crash early Monday morning after the truck he was driving struck a fence, ditch and tree before erupting in flames in north Alabama, authorities said. William Keith Love, 54, of Henagar, died at the scene of the wreck around 4:44 a.m. Monday...
WAAY-TV
Cullman Co. man charged with repeatedly pretending to be drug agent, Alabama trooper at bars, clubs
A Cullman County man who allegedly spent years lying about a law enforcement career in bars across multiple counties is now looking at a different set of bars in the Marshall County Jail. The Marshall County Sheriff's Office said it first began receiving complaints about 39-year-old Alvaro Jimenez of Baileyton...
Greyhound temporarily suspends service to Huntsville
As of Monday, when attempting to purchase a ticket on the Greyhound website, Huntsville no longer shows.
WAFF
Man in arrested in Marshall Co. for allegedly impersonating peace officer
Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Two Alabama veterans finally return home after being prisoners of war. Franklin Co. Schools Board of Education votes to fire bus driver arrested for driving under the influence. Updated: 5 hours ago. Franklin Co. Schools Board of Education votes...
weisradio.com
Cedar Bluff Police Department Make Drug Arrests-Press Release by Chief Moses
At approximately 1:04 am on September 23, 2022, Cedar Bluff Police were involved in a high speed chase. Cedar Bluff Police attempted to stop a silver 1997 Lincoln Town Car on Spring Street near Cedar Bluff Town Park. The vehicle continued onto Alabama Highway 68 and then turned right onto Alabama Highway 9 traveling in the direction of Centre. The vehicle made a right turn onto Cherokee County Road 63.
2 injured when plane crashes in central Alabama
BLOUNT COUNTY, Ala. — Two people were injured Saturday when a small plane crashed in central Alabama, authorities said. The two-passenger plane crashed just north of the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, the City of Oneonta said in a social media post. Oneonta Fire and...
WAAY-TV
'I listened to my gut': Woman details encounter with man posing as Alabama law enforcement
A Cullman County man is behind bars in Marshall County accused of pretending to be a member of law enforcement on multiple occasions across the state. Most recently 38-year-old Alvaro Jimenez was spotted at local bars and that's where a woman who spoke to WAAY 31 on Monday says she encountered him.
WAFF
Good Stuff: Crossville HS Homecoming Queen shares her crown
DEKALB Co., Ala. (WBRC) - You may have seen this story trending on social media over the weekend. A young woman was crowned homecoming queen at Crossville High School in Dekalb County Friday night, but she gave her crown to another young woman who lives with cerebral palsy, spending most of her time in a wheelchair.
WAAY-TV
Huntsville Police: Death Investigation underway
Investigators with the Huntsville Police Department are working a death investigation in the 1500 block of Sparkman Drive. HPD says the call came in at 5:39 p.m. Sunday. Police say they don't have any additional information to release at this time. Stick with WAAY 31 for updates.
Fire breaks out at Amazon Fulfillment Center
Multiple crews with Huntsville Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the Amazon Fulfillment Center Monday night.
Woman accused of stealing from several Rainsville cars
A Boaz woman is facing multiple charges after at least four cars were broken into on several Rainsville streets.
southerntorch.com
Burglary in Collinsville over the weekend and Chase on Monday, keeps Law Enforcement busy
FORT PAYNE, Ala. — A Selma man was arrested for burglarizing storage units in Collinsville on Sunday. A piece of Hwy 75 was re-routed on Monday while Law Enforcement attempted to stop a man with homicidal and suicidal ideations. On Sunday, September 18th, an Officer with the Collinsville Police...
ABC 33/40 News
Two injured, one airlifted to Birmingham after plane crash off runway in Oneonta
Two people were taken to the hospital after a plane crashed Saturday morning just off the runway at the Oneonta Municipal Airport at Robbins Field, according to a Facebook post from the city. Blount County 911 dispatchers were notified of a reported downed aircraft at 8:17 a.m. Saturday. Several agencies...
71-year-old Alabama man arrested after Georgia gas station shooting
A 71-year-old Alabama man was arrested Thursday in connection with a shooting at a Dade County gas station. Dade County Deputies were dispatched to a gas station on Deer Head Cove Road on Thursday after a person was shot in the parking lot of the gas station. According to the...
WAFF
Dog in custody of Huntsville Animal Control after biting child
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Friday afternoon a child was taken to the hospital after being attacked by a dog. At 3:44 p.m., officers with the Huntsville Police Department were dispatched to Griffith Drive and Evans Avenue for a report of a dog bite. The child suffered serious but non-life...
weisradio.com
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Friday Morning
A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle, shortly after 6:30 on Friday morning, in northwest Georgia. Chattooga County Sheriff Mark Schrader has confirmed that fatality took place in the vicinity of Dot Johnson Drive and Highway 27. The name of the victim was not immediately released by law enforcement, with that pending notification of next of kin.
weisradio.com
Piedmont Police Make Burglary, Theft, and Drug Arrests
On Thursday, September 22, Piedmont Police were notified by a business owner their business had been broken into with merchandise stolen. He was able to provide a description of the pickup truck with tag number used in the theft. Piedmont Officers discovered the truck at a local motel where they...
Alabama county ends practice of keeping pregnant women in jail awaiting rehab beds
Following reporting this month by AL.com, Etowah County in northeast Alabama ended a policy that often held women accused of drug use during pregnancy in jail for weeks or months before trial while pregnant or just after giving birth. Attorneys for the National Advocates for Pregnant Women became aware of...
