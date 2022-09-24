ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Payne, AL

WAFF

Henagar man dead after Monday morning crash

DEKALB Co., Ala. (WAFF) - A Henagar man was killed Monday morning after crashing into a tree a few miles south of Henagar. According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), William Love, 54 was killed when the car he was driving left the roadway, striking a fence and a tree.
HENAGAR, AL
