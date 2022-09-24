ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foreign Policy

Business Insider

Russian Orthodox leader said Russian soldiers who die in the Ukraine war are committing a 'sacrifice' that 'washes away all the sins' as many citizens leave the country to avoid the draft

Patriarch Kirill I said Russian soldiers who die in the war will be absolved of "sins." The Sunday sermin came days after Russia announced the mobilization of 300,000 troops. Kirill is known to support Russian President Vladimir Putin and the invasion of Ukraine. The leader of the Russian Orthodox Church...
abovethelaw.com

Chris Christie Issues Warning To Trump: Stop Running Your Mouth

Before being known primarily as Donald Trump’s errand boy, Chris Christie was a prosecutor. And he’s using that expertise to issue a warning to Donald Trump: shut your trap. During an appearance on ABC the former New Jersey Governor said the “nonsense arguments” (you know, like that he...
The Independent

Nearly 100,000 Russians cross into Kazakhstan after Putin’s mobilisation order

Nearly 100,000 Russians have fled into neighbouring Kazakhstan following Vladimir Putin’s partial mobilisation order, government officials in Astana claim.Kazakhstan said it is struggling to accommodate the tens of thousands of Russians who have fled their homeland since Moscow announced a military mobilisation last week, but will attempt to deal with what it called a “humanitarian matter”.Russian men, some with families, started crossing the world's second-longest land border en masse last week after President Vladimir Putin’s announcement of a call-up, say officials.Russians do not need a visa or even a passport to enter Kazakhstan, just their Russian identity papers. The Russian...
IBTimes

Rideshare, Retailers Brace For Tough U.S. Independent Contractor Rule

After weeks of lobbying the White House on how gig workers should be treated, the rideshare, delivery and retail industries are bracing for a new rule that is likely to make it easier to classify them as employees, multiple sources say. A proposed rule from the Department of Labor, aimed at defining whether gig workers for companies including Uber, Lyft, DoorDash and retailers such as Amazon.com Inc are misidentified as independent contractors, is under review at the White House's Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) and is expected to be released in coming weeks.
