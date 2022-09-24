Florence Pugh Promotes ‘Don’t Worry Darling’ With Photo Splash On Social; Harry Styles Sends Message To Fans As Movie Opens

Don’t say that she never supported or promoted the film. Don’t Worry Darling star Florence Pugh dumped a ton of vibrant behind-the-scenes photos from the film today, the opening day for the New Line movie. Friday midday estimates are still wild, showing that the Olivia Wilde -directed movie could do anywhere from $18M-$23M this weekend.

There’s been a lot cooked up by the tabloids about Pugh being upset on set, specifically as she sidestepped press events for Don’t Worry Darling , including the Venice Film Festival press conference and the Imax fan Q&A. However, Pugh has legitimately been on a tight schedule working on Dune: Part Two and wasn’t even in Toronto for her Netflix movie The Wonder.

The mind boggles hearing all this she said-she said stuff about what went on behind the scenes, because if you see Don’t Worry Darling this weekend, Pugh literally carries this movie; she’s in just about every shot. Wilde has put Pugh’s range on an epic display, the actress already having been Oscar-nominated for her supporting turn in Little Women.

In a message to her 8.1M Instagram fans, Pugh — who previously had posted on social about the teaser, the trailer and her footprint at Venice — had nothing but lovely things to say to her Don’t Worry Darling peers and fans coming this weekend.

“It’s here.. and ready to be seen. @dontworrydarling is in cinemas!” she tweeted. “We met so many talented people, visited some insane locations, worked hard in the desert dust and looked good whilst doing so. (Thanks to @hebathormakeup and @jaimeleigh.hair and @ariannephillips.

“Thank you to all those who have bought tickets and those who have already seen it – whenever I watch massive impressive movie moments on massive screens I always remind myself that there is a boom just inches from the frame I’m watching. Or marks on the floor just below the actors waists. It’s crazy to think that each set up and scene takes a large portion of a day to execute, and on this one.. there was a lot to execute!

“Explosions, car chases, cocktail balancing, underwater sequences, running, drinking, more running.

“This film was such an epic story on such a large scale to shoot, all while during peak Covid times. For that I will always be grateful. To all of you who helped make this, your dedication and love was seen daily – thank you.

“With that, here are some pics I took from this time. More to come! #dontworrydarling”

In another set of Instagram photo, Pugh wrote, “We saw suns rising as moons set…@dontworrydarling #dontworrydarling” with the cover being a goofy photo.

Meanwhile, Harry Styles let his fans know that Don’t Worry Darling is out today, posting to his 47.4M followers; the below already loved by 1.6M.

