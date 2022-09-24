ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Funeral held for NYC taxi driver killed on the job

By Eileen Lehpamer
 3 days ago

NEW YORK (PIX11) — Dozens of people gathered Friday for a viewing and funeral for the yellow cab driver killed on the job in Far Rockaway, Queens last month.

The family of 52-year old Kutin Gyimah waited all this time for the final farewell in hopes that Gyimah’s sisters could travel from his native Ghana and attend the services. However, they were denied travel visas.

Gyimah died Aug. 13 after police say he was attacked by passengers and fell and hit his head on the sidewalk. Police say several passengers repeatedly punched and kicked Gyimah when he tried to get them to pay their fare after driving them to Far Rockway.

The Queens District Attorney’s office has charged two juvenile girls in connection with this death, as well as 20-year-old Austin Amos and 20-year-old Nickolas Porter.

Gyimah’s widow, Abigail Barwuah-Kutin, spoke to PIX11 News ahead of the service. She said “his death is very, very painful. I still can’t come to terms with the fact he’s dead.”

The couple have four young children. Barwauh-Kutin said her children “ask me where daddy is, how he died, why did he die, do other people get a second chance to live, why didn’t daddy get a second chance to live?”

Gyimah will be buried Saturday at Oakland Cemetery in Yonkers.

J9Red
3d ago

This story is so disturbing! I'm a frequent taxi rider, and this is so HORRIFIC and sad for the family members left to go on without the man of the house! These drivers should NEVER allow certain demographics into their cabs! Fortunately, they were arrested for the murder of this hard working, inocent man!

NNcy Ellington
3d ago

Sincere condolences to all who love this man. It seems to be the decent hardworking guys who are injured or killed. When will this madness stop ?!? God's strength to his family.

