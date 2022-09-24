ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Tenants rebuild Bronx community garden impacted by construction

By Monica Morales
PIX11
PIX11
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NJmer_0i86rPhZ00

THE BRONX (PIX11) — When construction crews disturbed a Bronx community garden’s beds, people living in one NYCHA development sprung into action to help rebuild it.

Terry Heard is leading the work at the Butler Houses, rebuilding the community garden. Heard on Friday led a team of residents with rakes and shovels. With her daughter by her side, it’s become a community and family affair.

And they have their work cut out for them. Back in March, Heard says a sidewalk shed and construction was put up with little regard for their plants.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “The scaffolding sheds were installed to conduct necessary roofing replacement work in accordance with Local Law 11. The garden will remain open during façade repairs, and NYCHA is working with Grow NYC and the New York Restoration Project to connect interested gardeners to additional resources.”

The Butler Houses Community Garden needs volunteers and support to keep growing.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Temporary housing for migrants set up at Orchard Beach

NEW YORK -- Construction crews are building temporary housing in the Bronx for migrants.The emergency center is going up at Orchard Beach, and while some local residents are voicing concern, CBS2's Tim McNicholas says other people are looking at ways to help.The Bronx borough president says it will take at least two weeks to finish construction. When it's open, it will be an intake center where single adult migrants can find food, medical care, case work help and temporary shelter.Contractors worked for more than three hours Monday afternoon in the Orchard Beach parking lot."We have the space. I don't see anything...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Migrant relief center under construction in Orchard Beach

ORCHARD BEACH, the Bronx (PIX11) — Contractors began setting up New York City’s first Emergency Migrant Relief Center Monday morning in the parking lot of Orchard Beach. PIX11 News was first on the scene as workers began driving piles with sledgehammers and jackhammers for semi-permanent tent structures. Others blocked off the area, about the size […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bronx, NY
Government
City
New York City, NY
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
therealdeal.com

Winter is coming: Landlords face brutal heating season

With temperatures dropping into the 40s in New York, landlords are cranking on the heat. But given the rising cost of fuel, many already had the jitters. “There’s a lot of anxiety going into this heating season,” said Aaron Weber, an owner at Weber Realty Management, which oversees 400 apartments across Manhattan and Brooklyn.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Sources: Competition between tow companies led to shooting

NEW YORK -- Police sources tell CBS2 competition between tow truck companies led to an innocent customer getting shot in the head in the Bronx.As CBS2's Zinnia Maldonado reports, the victim's car broke down in front of a storage facility along Bruckner Boulevard, and police are now reporting that man, who remains in critical condition at Lincoln Hospital, was not the intended target.The 35-year-old man was shot in the head while sitting inside of a tow truck around 1 a.m. Saturday.Police say the victim's car broke down at the corner of East 141st Street and Bruckner Boulevard, and...
BRONX, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Crews
News 12

Bronx bodega brings new experience to shoppers

One Bronx bodega used technology and a fresh outlook to keep business booming as business owners across the city were forced to adjust in order to keep their stores afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. The Yemeni American Merchant’s Association (YAMA) was founded in 2017 and works closely with 7,000 bodegas...
BRONX, NY
PIX11

Brooklyn boy, 13, took out the trash and disappeared, family says

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — The mother and father of a 13-year-old Brooklyn boy asked the public for help in locating him after he took out the trash Saturday morning and didn’t come back. Rashawn Davis’ mother, Nephteria Campbell, flew to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri after learning her son was missing. “I was […]
BROOKLYN, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Volunteers#The Bronx#Gardeners#Urban Construction#Construction Maintenance#Nycha#Nexstar Media Inc
PIX11

Deliveryman stabbed in Manhattan while on the job, police say

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A deliveryman was stabbed during a robbery attempt Tuesday morning on Manhattan’s Lower East Side, police said. The 36-year-old victim was on the job riding an e-bike near Allen and Rivington streets around 3 a.m. when the assailant approached him and demanded his ride, authorities said. When the victim […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

MTA worker punched in face at Bronx subway station: police

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx (PIX11) — A man punched an MTA subway conductor in the face without provocation inside a Mott Haven station, police said late Sunday in a public appeal for tips. The victim, 46, had just opened a window aboard a train inside the 149th Street-Grand Concourse station on the Nos. 2, 4, […]
BRONX, NY
PIX11

1 killed, 2 injured in Long Island house fire: officials

HEMPSTEAD, N.Y. (PIX11) – A woman was killed in a house fire on Long Island Monday morning, authorities said. Two men also suffered injuries. A home on Front Street in Hempstead was fully engulfed in flames around 6:30 a.m. after a fire broke out in a second-floor bedroom, according to the Nassau County Police Department. […]
HEMPSTEAD, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
bkreader.com

Flatbush Nostrand Junction Tour Explores Little-Known Neighborhood History

The Flatbush Nostrand Junction Business Improvement District launched its Urban Hyperlocal Tourism Initiative on September 21 with the first-ever historical walking tour of the Flatbush Avenue and Nostrand Avenue intersection locally known as “The Junction.”. The “Triangle Junction Tour” explored the unique history of the busy transportation hub, which...
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Manhattan smoke shop worker shot in robbery, trio sought: NYPD

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (PIX11) — A Lower East Side smoke shop worker was shot during a robbery of his store late Sunday, according to authorities. The 35-year-old victim was working in the shop on Orchard Street near East Houston Street around 10:30 p.m. Sunday when three robbers walked in and stole thousands of dollars […]
MANHATTAN, NY
PIX11

PIX11

48K+
Followers
12K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy