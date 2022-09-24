Tenants rebuild Bronx community garden impacted by construction

THE BRONX (PIX11) — When construction crews disturbed a Bronx community garden’s beds, people living in one NYCHA development sprung into action to help rebuild it.

Terry Heard is leading the work at the Butler Houses, rebuilding the community garden. Heard on Friday led a team of residents with rakes and shovels. With her daughter by her side, it’s become a community and family affair.

And they have their work cut out for them. Back in March, Heard says a sidewalk shed and construction was put up with little regard for their plants.

A NYCHA spokesperson told PIX11 News, “The scaffolding sheds were installed to conduct necessary roofing replacement work in accordance with Local Law 11. The garden will remain open during façade repairs, and NYCHA is working with Grow NYC and the New York Restoration Project to connect interested gardeners to additional resources.”

The Butler Houses Community Garden needs volunteers and support to keep growing.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.