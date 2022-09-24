GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer arrived to respond to a call about a fight at a convenience store. The Hunt County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Shaun Lucas of the death of Jonathan Price. Lucas was an officer in Wolfe City where Price, who had played football for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, was a city employee, personal trainer and bodybuilder with dreams of starting his own fitness center. Lucas was charged with murdering Price the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and fired from the police force five days later. Wolfe City, about 70 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border, has a population of about 1,500 people.

