KXII.com
Cartwright woman charged after razor knife attack
CARTWRIGHT, Okla. (KXII) - A Cartwright woman was charged with assault after allegedly stabbing a woman. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, 47-year-old Jamie Michelle Carter assaulted a woman with a razor blade knife on September 22, 2022. Carter was charged with assault and battery with a...
eparisextra.com
Paris PD investigate criminal mischief case
Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Paris Police officers responded to a criminal mischief call in the 1700 block of N Main St at 12:48 a.m. on Sept. 25. Officers spoke with three victims who reported that their vehicle windows had been damaged by someone.
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Monday (Sep 26)
Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200-block of Allen St at 7:48 Friday morning. Someone had entered it during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues. James Burton House. Paris Police assisted a stranded motorist in the 2800-block of...
eparisextra.com
Paris daily crime report || Sept. 26, 2022
Paris Police responded 248 calls for service and arrested 19 persons over the weekend ending at midnight on September 25, 2022. Paris Police responded to a burglary of a vehicle in the 3200 block of Allen St at 7:48 A.M. on September 23, 2022. The victim reported that someone had entered his vehicle during the night and had stolen his wallet and a pistol. The investigation continues.
Man caught in East Texas after police chief jumps onto car, pursues him during foot chase
POINT, Texas (KETK) – A man was arrested in Rains County Thursday evening after dispatch received a call from someone who knew him to have multiple felony warrants saw him walking around the area, according to Point Police. Officials said Brandon Rich was seen walking around the area of CR 1402 when the call came […]
KSLA
Folks evacuated as 2nd wildfire in as many days burns in McCurtain County, Okla.
McCURTAIN COUNTY, Okla. (KSLA) — Authorities evacuated everyone living on Spencer Road at Joe Hough Road as a wildfire burned into the night Monday, Sept. 26 in McCurtain County, Okla. This is just northeast of Broken Bow. And the fire continues to spread south. As of 9:30 p.m., no...
ktoy1047.com
Oklahoma wreck leaves woman, child dead
The crash occurred Friday afternoon on US-271 in Grant, Oklahoma, when a vehicle driven by 33-year-old Rekia Johnson failed to yield and pulled out in front of the semi driven by 35-year-old John King. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol pronounced Johnson and a 4-year-old child dead at the scene. Another 4-year-old...
Hopkins County officials arrest two men who allegedly stole 20 cars
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two people were arrested on Tuesday night in Hopkins County and are suspected of stealing 20 vehicles, according to a Wednesday afternoon press release. According to the sheriff’s office, around 11 p.m., deputies were made aware of a white Challenger traveling on I-30 that was displaying a license plate that […]
Ex-cop acquitted of murder in shooting in small Texas town
GREENVILLE, Texas (AP) — A former police officer in a small Texas town was found not guilty of murder Thursday in the slaying of a Black man who offered a handshake as the officer arrived to respond to a call about a fight at a convenience store. The Hunt County jury deliberated for more than five hours before acquitting Shaun Lucas of the death of Jonathan Price. Lucas was an officer in Wolfe City where Price, who had played football for Hardin-Simmons University in Abilene, was a city employee, personal trainer and bodybuilder with dreams of starting his own fitness center. Lucas was charged with murdering Price the night of Oct. 3, 2020, and fired from the police force five days later. Wolfe City, about 70 miles (96 kilometers) northeast of Dallas and near the Texas-Oklahoma border, has a population of about 1,500 people.
KXII.com
Denison man dies at ‘Rednecks with Paychecks’ event
MONTAGUE COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Denison man died at the Rednecks with Paychecks annual fall mudcrawl event outside Saint Jo. According to KAUZ, 61-year-old Rickey Doty was found at the bottom of a rocky trail with a head injury, and was pronounced dead at the scene on September 17, 2022.
easttexasradio.com
Titus County Jail Bookings
Thirty-year-old Daniel Navarro of Mt Pleasant was arrested on multiple felony warrants. He’s charged on Franklin and Camp County warrants with several counts of evading arrest, bond forfeiture on a narcotics charge, and 2 counts of manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance. Bond totals $180,000. Fifty-four-year-old Tammy Pernell...
East Texas woman faces charges in death of baby removed from womb
IDABEL, Okla. (KTAL/KMSS) – A woman accused of removing an unborn child from a New Boston woman’s womb Friday morning, resulting in the death of both mother and baby, has been identified by Oklahoma authorities. According to Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation Special Agent Chad Dansby, 27-year-old Taylor Parker of Simms, Texas was arrested by Idabel police […]
2 Killed In Choctaw County Crash
Two people including a 4-year-old girl are dead following a crash involving a semi in southern Choctaw County on Thursday afternoon, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) Troopers. Troopers say Rekia Johnson was turning onto Highway 271 from a county road in the town of Grant when she pulled out...
easttexasradio.com
Paris Police Report For Tuesday (Sep 20)
Paris Police stopped a vehicle in the 500-block of W. Sherman at 3:55 Monday afternoon for displaying expired registration. One of the occupants identified themselves by giving a false name. Officers later identified Jerome Everidge Tennon, 37, of Paris, who had felony warrants out of Lamar County. One warrant charged Tennon with manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance of more than one gram; the other was a probation violation warrant on possession of a held substance conviction. They booked Tennon and transferred him to the Lamar County Jail.
KXII.com
Gas prices in Texas are on a steady decline
Texas (KXII) -The average gas price per gallon in Texas is at a steady downfall. “In Sherman/Denison, the average today is $3.08, a week ago it was $3.20 so its dropped 12 cents on the last week,” said Daniel Armbruster, spokesperson for AAA. And drivers will take any relief...
KLTV
2 Sulphur Springs residents killed in I-30 wreck
HOPKINS COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Two Sulphur Springs residents have died after their vehicle drove off I-30 and hit a tree Saturday morning. Celecia Jeffrey, 22, and Keyara Wade, 22, died at the scene, which was in Hopkins County. The wreck occurred at 7:40 a.m. According to the preliminary crash...
KTEN.com
Ice cream shop celebrates Denison 150 with special shake
DENISON, Texas (KTEN) — A Denison shop has created the perfect blend to celebrate 150 years of the city's history. Sugar Booger's opened just over a year ago when owners Kathy and Steven Snyder decided to revisit their past by opening an old fashioned ice cream parlor. "I grew...
KXII.com
Plane makes emergency landing on Highway 82
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Drivers traveling on Highway 82 West, near Savoy got a major surprise Thursday afternoon. The Fannin County Sheriff’s Office said a pilot made an emergency landing between the median and the highway, facing oncoming traffic. Sheriffs said the pilot was out on a test...
KTEN.com
New Fannin County reservoir edges closer to completion
FANNIN COUNTY, Texas — After nearly two decades of planning and construction, Bois d'Arc Lake is approaching the finish line. The reservoir is first new major lake in Texas in almost three decades. The addition of electricity means the dam is deemed substantially complete. Bois d'Arc Lake was built...
easttexasradio.com
Ribeye Round Up Saturday Oct 1 In Sulphur Springs
Don’t miss the Cattleman’s Classic and Ribeye Roundup on Celebration Plaza in downtown Sulphur Springs this Saturday. The event features a steak cook-off which will include more than 40 cook teams, an educational trade show, a free Bobby Irwin concert, and more. You can also get a blue Ribeye Roundup T-shirt for just $14 at the Chamber of Commerce office.
