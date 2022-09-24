ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Comments / 2

Related
Post Register

Ron Winegar takes over as Boise Police Chief Tuesday

Veteran police officer Ron Winegar will take over as Chief of Police for Boise PD tomorrow. Boise Mayor Mclean announced on Friday that Chief Ryan Lee had resigned at her request. Lee is on leave until Oct. 14. This announcement comes after several investigations involving a Boise PD sergeant who...
BOISE, ID
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Meridian pharmacy robbed for prescription drugs

MERIDIAN, Idaho — Meridian Police are investigating a robbery that occurred early Monday afternoon at a pharmacy along East Fairview Avenue and Locust Grove Road. An officer at the scene said a man wearing a mask jumped over a counter at the Walgreen's store, went to a safe, and demanded that pharmacy staff open the safe before he took all the drugs in the safe and took off from the store.
MERIDIAN, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boise, ID
Crime & Safety
City
Boise, ID
Local
Idaho Crime & Safety
Post Register

Joseph A. Hoadley found guilty on three counts

A federal jury convicted former Caldwell Police Lt. Joseph A. Hoadley on three counts Saturday. The counts are as follows:. Falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation. Witness tampering by harassment. Destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding. Hoadley was found not guilty on...
CALDWELL, ID
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Police Accountability#Idaho State Police#Ktvb#Opa#Boise Police
Idaho's Newschannel 7

Former Idaho governor honored by Wassmuth Center for Human Rights with new building name

BOISE, Idaho — This iconic Idaho spot, the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights in Boise, is set for a big upgrade designed to be a beacon of light in the community. “We are so excited. We've received word that ground is breaking within a matter of weeks and the construction of the new Wassmuth Center for Human Rights,” said Dan Prinzing Executive Director of the Wassmuth Center for Human Rights.
IDAHO STATE
eastidahonews.com

Idaho chiropractor arrested after allegedly videotaping patient changing clothes

GARDEN CITY (Idaho Statesman) — A Garden City chiropractor has been accused of recording a video of a patient when she changed clothes in a treatment room. Garden City police arrested Justin Anderson on Tuesday on suspicion of two counts of video voyeurism, which is when an individual uses a camera to capture images or videos of another person in a private situation.
GARDEN CITY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Nampa Woman Accused of Trying to Have Husband Killed

NAMPA, Idaho (KLIX)-A Nampa woman is behind bars facing accusations she tried to hire someone to kill her spouse. According to the Nampa Police Department, 57-year-old Hsiang Chen was arrested Thursday morning on one count of criminal solicitation to commit first-degree murder and booked into the Canyon County Jail. The woman's husband had called the police and reported his wife was allegedly trying to hire someone to have him killed. A police officer met with the husband and arranged a meeting with the wife who was arrested. Nampa Police said the husband was never hurt and is safe.
NAMPA, ID
boisestatepublicradio.org

Amtrak service could be returning to Boise

Since the last Amtrak train pulled out of the Boise Depot over two decades ago, there have been efforts to reinstate the service. However, it wasn't until recently that those efforts gained traction with a recent program that could renew 750 miles of train routes through Boise and much of southern Idaho.
BOISE, ID
MIX 106

Is The Best Steakhouse in The Treasure Valley in Boise?

I'm willing to say it but there is no better dish than a nice medium rare ribeye. Seriously - you can throw anything on a plate with a ribeye and it will automatically qualify for one of the top five meals you've ever had in your life. Outside of people who don't eat meat (totally fine by me!), I don't think I've ever met someone who doesn't like steak.
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Boise PD arrests two suspects after high school athletic fields badly damaged

BOISE, Idaho (CBS2) — Boise Police say they've arrested two teens in connection with a recent vandalism incident at Capital High School that left athletic fields badly damaged. Officers say they've arrested 18-year-old Kaleb Lindberg and 18-year-old Kaden Tennant. They face malicious injury to property charges. Boise Police say...
BOISE, ID
Post Register

Nampa Police arrest Treasure Valley serial vandalism suspect

Nampa Police identify and arrest Treasure Valley serial vandal. Nampa PD's Property Crimes Detectives, with help from Dispatch, Patrol, Nampa Police SROs and members of the community, have identified and arrested Christopher Alec Chattaway, age 18, for felony Malicious Injury to Property. According to Nampa PD, graffiti with the word...
NAMPA, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy