ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say

By Brittany Caldwell, WFTV.com
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ctvZb_0i86p74Y00

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

>>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<

Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim in his 20s, who had been shot.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

OCSO said they do not believe this was a random incident, but did not provide further information.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

Related
WESH

Woman found dead inside Orange County home, deputies say

AZALEA PARK, Fla. — Detectives in Orange County are investigating a homicide Monday night. Deputies arrived at a home in the 500 block of Southern Charm Drive in the Azalea Park neighborhood around 7:30 p.m. when they said they found a body. Deputies said it was the body of...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Man arrested in Ormond Beach faces murder charges in Lake County

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – A man, who was arrested in Ormond Beach after running away from an attempted traffic stop, now faces murder charges stemming from a shooting inside a Lake County home that killed two people, according to the sheriff’s office. Roger Gilbert, 35, has been locked...
LAKE COUNTY, FL
fox35orlando.com

Seminole County firefighter Connor Fernandez dies following motorcycle crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. - The Seminole County Fire Department is mourning the loss of one of its own. Firefighter Connor Fernandez has died the fire department shared online, following an off-duty motorcycle crash he was involved in on Sept. 16 in Altamonte Springs. "Firefighter Fernandez will be missed by our...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Fla#Violent Crime#Cox Media Group
WESH

Police: Person shot, killed in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — The Orlando Police Department said a deadly shooting is under investigation. The shooting happened on the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive on Sunday. According to police, the victim was transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead. A possible dispute between...
fox35orlando.com

2015 cold case: Who killed Sanford store owner Joshua Hur?

SANFORD, Fla. - On December 23, 2015, Joshua Hur was robbed, shot, and killed. The Sanford store owner was on his way to church hours before Christmas Eve. He left behind two children and a lasting mark on his community. "We got a phone call around 7:11 in the evening...
SANFORD, FL
fox35orlando.com

Argument leads to deadly shooting in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - One person is dead following an argument that led to a shooting Sunday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Officers said the shooting happened in the 5000 block of Lake Margaret Drive off Berrywood Drive in Orlando. The victim was taken to Orlando Regional Medical Center and...
ORLANDO, FL
newsdaytonabeach.com

One Dead, One Arrested in Daytona Road Rage Shooting

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. - The Daytona Beach Police Department has arrested one individual in connection to the Saturday road rage shooting that left one victim dead. Suspect Ricardo Allen Gibbs, 35, was initially charged with attempted murder until the victim succumbed to his wounds at Halifax Medical Center. Then, the charge was upgraded to murder.
click orlando

Man shot, killed in Orange County, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was shot and killed in Orange County Friday afternoon, according to the sheriff’s office. The shooting happened just after noon in the area of the 6400 block of Magnolia Homes Road just southeast of Lockhart, investigators said. [TRENDING: TRACK, MODELS, MORE: Central...
click orlando

Crash shuts down Woodbury Road in Orange County, fire rescue says

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A crash has Woodbury Road shut down in all directions at Lake Underhill Road, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. The crash happened around 4 p.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: Florida deputy struck, killed by front-end loader in hit-and-run | Become a News 6 Insider (it’s...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Unlicensed plumber ordered to pay $26K to former Brevard customers

VIERA, Fla. – An unlicensed contractor accused of defrauding customers throughout Central Florida pleaded no contest to eight felony charges Thursday including grand theft, organized fraud, and contracting without a license during an emergency. Robert Hibbert, 60, has a history of fraud and theft convictions dating back to 1995,...
BREVARD COUNTY, FL
WLTX.com

More than $1 million worth of cocaine seized from Florida woman in Ohio

WOOD COUNTY, Ohio — A Florida woman has been charged after Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers seize more than $1 million worth of cocaine in Wood County last week. The traffic stop occurred at 3:21 p.m. on Sept. 19 after a 2018 Dodge Ram cargo van with Texas registration committed a turn signal violation on Interstate 75. Officers proceeded to seize 33 pounds of cocaine worth approximately $1,073,000.
WOOD COUNTY, OH
theapopkavoice.com

In case you missed it: The Apopka news week in review

7 stories that shaped the city... all in one place. At Nesta's urging, City Council sets a date for South Apopka Annexation Workshop. Who will win Corridor of the Year in Orange County?. Truck Driving School coming to Apopka. APD hiring new officers. Massive mixed use development on Kelly Park...
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg woman arrested again with kids in her car

A Leesburg woman jailed last year for having drugs with her children in the vehicle was arrested again with her kids in the car – this time for failing to pull over for a traffic stop because her boyfriend told her not to. Michelle Nicole Harbin, 37, of 12019...
LEESBURG, FL
click orlando

Seminole County officials provide preparation plans for Hurricane Ian

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The Seminole County Office of Emergency Management provided an update for the community on Monday afternoon in preparation for Hurricane Ian. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider (it’s free!)]. The press conference at 2 p.m. discussed storm preparations, emergency management tips and other important...
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

WFTV Channel 9 Orlando

Orlando, FL
112K+
Followers
126K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WFTV Channel 9 is serving Central Florida local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wftv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy