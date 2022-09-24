Man dies after found shot in Orange County neighborhood, police say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has died after being found with a gunshot wound Friday, the Orange County Sheriff’s Office said.

Deputies said they were in the area of Magnolia Homes Road at about 12:15 when they heard gunshots.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the victim in his 20s, who had been shot.

He was then taken to the hospital, where he later died.

OCSO said they do not believe this was a random incident, but did not provide further information.

Check back for more updates on this developing story.

