ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alpena, MI

Comments / 1

Related
fox2detroit.com

Pair caught swapping barcodes to steal from Michigan Walmart

ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pair is accused of swapping barcodes at a northern Michigan Walmart store to get more expensive items for cheaper. Police were called to the store on M-32 in Alpena County after a loss prevention worker watching security tapes saw a man and woman putting barcodes from inexpensive items onto more expensive items. This happened between March and June, and more than $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen using this method, police said.
Kyle Schepperley

Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan

The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
NEW HAVEN, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Alpena, MI
Local
Michigan Pets & Animals
Local
Michigan Lifestyle
Alpena, MI
Pets & Animals
Alpena, MI
Lifestyle
wbkb11.com

5th Down: Week 5

Week 5 of the MHSAA football season brought a couple of classics in Northeast Michigan. The Alpena Wildcats (1-4) fell to Petoskey (2-3) at home in a 24-20 battle that went down to the final plays. A late Petoskey stand kept the Wildcats from putting the winning touchdown on the board.
ALPENA, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy