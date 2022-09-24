Read full article on original website
Pair caught swapping barcodes to steal from Michigan Walmart
ALPENA, Mich. (FOX 2) - A pair is accused of swapping barcodes at a northern Michigan Walmart store to get more expensive items for cheaper. Police were called to the store on M-32 in Alpena County after a loss prevention worker watching security tapes saw a man and woman putting barcodes from inexpensive items onto more expensive items. This happened between March and June, and more than $1,600 worth of merchandise was stolen using this method, police said.
Couple Still Missing 45 Years Later After Flying Airplane To Northern Michigan
The Blocks 1969 Cessna 150J(NamUs) On July 4, 1977, John Block and his wife Jean, departed the Macomb Airport in New Haven, Michigan in their Cessna 150 airplane. The couple were headed to see their sons for the holiday and had planned on landing at the Lost Creek Sky Ranch Airport in Luzerne, Michigan according to MichiganMysteries.com. The couple never made it north and are still missing 45 years later.
McDonald’s restaurants in Roscommon, Mio, Oscoda, Rose City, Tawas, and others get new owner
REGION – 10 McDonald’s restaurants across Northern Michigan now have a new owner. Longtime McDonald’s Owner/Operator Cynthia Villaire and her family have purchased two restaurants in Petoskey, as well as locations in Charlevoix, Cheboygan, Indian River, Mio, Oscoda, Roscommon, Rose City, and Tawas City. “It’s very exciting....
Severe vomiting, diarrhea outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs linked to multiple GI diseases
A deadly outbreak seen in Northern Michigan dogs last month may largely be the work of parvovirus, but other severe cases are showing up positive for common diseases, veterinarians say.
5th Down: Week 5
Week 5 of the MHSAA football season brought a couple of classics in Northeast Michigan. The Alpena Wildcats (1-4) fell to Petoskey (2-3) at home in a 24-20 battle that went down to the final plays. A late Petoskey stand kept the Wildcats from putting the winning touchdown on the board.
Michigan State Police looking for 3 runaway teens who may be traveling together, asking for tips from public
Michigan State Police are on the lookout for three teenagers who reportedly ran away together. Authorities are asking for tips from the public to find them.
