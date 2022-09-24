ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
FanSided

Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains

Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

Look: Tennessee football fan’s beard is beyond legendary

Tennessee football fans are always ready to go all-out at Neyland Stadium but one man took it to a new level with his beard for the matchup with Florida. Whenever Neyland Stadium is packed and exciting, there are few better environments in college football. And that was certainly the case on Saturday with the Tennessee Volunteers preparing for their matchup against an SEC East rival in the Florida Gators.
KNOXVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Football
Local
Florida Sports
State
Texas State
Jacksonville, FL
Sports
Jacksonville, FL
Football
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Utah State
FanSided

Packers jump up power rankings after Week 3 victory vs. Bucs

The Green Bay Packers’ rise in the power rankings continues after their impressive road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defeat on the opening day at U.S. Bank Stadium is well and truly behind the Green Bay Packers now. Matt LaFleur’s team has put together consecutive wins, including a...
GREEN BAY, WI
FanSided

FanSided

287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy