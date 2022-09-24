ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

United Family Center moves into bigger building, more services available

By Madeleine Hagen
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV
 3 days ago
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A community resource fair to mark the beginning of a new chapter for the United Family Center in Kennewick.

“This is a building that we can really actually grow into,” Andy Esparza said.

Esparza is a Clinical Director at the Untied Family Center; his area of expertise is Substance Use Disorder, or SUD.

He says UFC offers an array of behavioral health and SUD treatment programs that are out patient.

He said one of their goals is addressing these issues to help people lead healthy and productive lives.

“United Family Center is working with families, to address mental health, SUD as well as other community resources out there to help with families,” he explained.

The secured the former Tri-City Herald building off of Canal Drive, months ago. Esparza said they’re continuing to update the inside of the campus to best serve the needs of their clients, which is widespread throughout the region.

“It’s huge, and we know this is not just something we can take on on our own – this is why it’s vital that we do these type of resources; working with the community, working with the police CPS, other resources, to help individuals that are suffering from mental health or SUD service,” he said.

Andy said the whole team is excited for the opportunities this bigger building will offer them.

“Mostly here for mental health and substance use disorder, we’re doing telehealth services, we’re also doing individual services and we’re doing group therapy,” he said.

On Friday, they hosted a Community Resource Fair to build connections and show local residents help that’s available throughout the Tri-Cities and beyond.

“Learn about the different services that are out there because — a lot of the times, we find out that people are not aware of a lot of the services that we have in our community not just for the public but also professionals,” Saloman Carrasco said.

Carrasco is the Director of Behavior Services, we asked him how it feels to help people that are struggling.

“How does it make me feel? They’re actually voicing ‘hey coming to therapy has been helpful I’ve been able to cope with the anxiety, the depression,” he said that is the rewarding part.

