Hundreds of runners take on 24-hour challenge during Goosebumps Run in La Crosse

LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – 200 brave souls are on a 24-hour running journey to raise money for the Local Lupus Alliance.

The 11th annual Goosebumps Run kicked off Friday afternoon.

Another 100 runners are doing a 6-hour stretch.

Money raised for the alliance stays local.

Executive Director Richard Chrz says one project they’re working on is helping build medical teams for people with Lupus hoping to start a family.

Doctors usually discourage women with the disease from getting pregnant. Chrz says that 90% of people diagnosed with Lupus are women.

“It’s often diagnosed in the childbearing years, so it’s a disease that can really affect that possibility,” says Chrz. “It’s a really important message on our side to say ‘it can be done.'”

Runners will be up all night, with some of them running more than 100 miles during the event.

