KAAL-TV
League of Women Voters host Rochester school board candidate debates
(ABC 6 News) -All month long, the League of Women Voters is hosting candidate forums. Monday evening, Rochester School board candidates took part in the debates at the Rochester Public Library. School board seat 6 candidates Cathy Nathan and Elena Niehoff were the first to take the stage during the...
KAAL-TV
Ballot proposal approved for fire dept. funding
(ABC 6 News) – The city of Kasson announced that a ballot proposal for funding a new fire department has been approved. The city says the current facility is nearing the end of its lifespan and a new one will improve the health and safety of firefighters. The ballot...
KAAL-TV
Austi-Con Tabletop Gaming Convention returns for 6th year
(ABC 6 News) – The Austi-Con Tabletop Gaming Convention is back for year six. The three-day event will be October 7-9 at the Austin Holiday Inn and Conference Center, located at 1701 4th St. NW. It will begin at 10:00 a.m. daily. There will be a variety of scheduled...
KAAL-TV
Missouri House speaker urges feds to shut down Agape school
The speaker of the Missouri House is urging the U.S. attorney in Kansas City to shut down Agape Boarding School, accusing the Christian school of “what amounts to organized crime against children.”. Republican House Speaker Rob Vescovo sent a letter Wednesday to U.S. Attorney Teresa Moore that was made...
KAAL-TV
GOP attacks Minnesota governor in $250M food fraud case
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Republicans attacked Democratic Gov. Tim Walz on Monday after a judge took the rare step of disputing the administration’s claim that the judge prevented it from cutting off payments to Feeding Our Future, which is the target of a $250 million federal fraud case.
KAAL-TV
Planned Parenthood seeks pause of Arizona abortion ruling
PHOENIX (AP) — Planned Parenthood asked an Arizona judge Monday to put on hold a ruling that allowed prosecutors to enforce a Civil War-era law banning abortion in nearly all cases. The state’s largest abortion provider said the ruling issued late Friday has created confusion about the status of...
KAAL-TV
Albert Lea City Council hears cannabinoid product ordinance
(ABC 6 News) – Monday, the Albert Lea city council heard the first reading of the city ordinance amending a tobacco ordinance to include THC products. This is just the first hearing meaning it will need to be discussed and approved at a future meeting. This comes after the...
KAAL-TV
Iowa nonprofit awarded $2.7M grant to expand mental health services
(ABC 6 News) – The Iowa Economic Development recently announced that 43 North Iowa was awarded a $2.7 million grant from the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Fund. 43 North Iowa, was the result of a merger two years ago between North Iowa Vocational Center Services and the North Iowa Transition Center (NITC), both of Mason City.
Popular Luke Bryan Concert Brought 20,000 People To SE Minnesota (PHOTOS)
20,000 People Showed Up in Southeast Minnesota for the Luke Bryan Farm Tour. Saturday was an epic night in Southeast Minnesota. 20,000 people showed up in buses, limos, cars, and trucks. Lots and lots of trucks! If you were there and some random person walked up to you asking to take your photo, that might have been me. If you weren't at the concert or just want to relive the night again, I've got a few photos I took and photos from others that night below for you to enjoy...and get a glimpse of how a farm field turned into a massive concert venue for 20,000 people!
The Best Cheese in the U.S. is Still Just A Short Drive From Rochester
After winning a prestigious national award in 2019, this cheese is still the reigning champion here in 2022, and you can find it not too far away from Rochester. I'll confess right now that I'm a big-time cheese-lover. I'm guessing it's because I was born and raised in Wisconsin-- America's Dairyland, mind you-- but I LOVE me some cheese. Doesn't matter what kind, I love it-- and the more the better.
These Are The 4 Deadliest Jobs In Minnesota
I was pretty surprised to not find some of the occupations in the top 4 most dangerous jobs. Occupations like police, first responders, high rise window washers, etc. I have on occasion watched the tower behind our station being painted. No way could I deal or function at that kind of height. One tower guy once told me that once you reach the lethal height, every foot after that has no added danger. That really wouldn't comfort me much.
mprnews.org
Breezy Monday with frosty nights ahead for many
The first half of this week will be cool and below normal with frost possible in many areas Monday and Tuesday nights. A warmup develops later this week into the weekend with 70s returning for southern Minnesota. Cool with frost possible ahead. It’ll be a breezy, cool Monday. Winds will...
KAAL-TV
Olmsted County hosts COVID-19 bivalent vaccine booster clinics
(ABC 6 News) – There’s a new COVID-19 Vaccine Booster in town and starting this week, you can get one. At the end of 2020 was the first time that we could roll up our sleeves and get a COVID-19 Booster Shot. Two years later and those efforts still continue.
Gov. Walz reacts to Tuesday death of Mankato West student
Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has reacted to a tragic incident at his former school in which a student took his own life. The incident, which sparked a soft lockdown at Mankato West High School on Tuesday, saw a 17-year-old boy die at a local hospital after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the school's parking lot.
fox9.com
What to do in Minnesota: 9 things happening this weekend (Sept. 30-Oct. 2)
(FOX 9) - Fantastic food, bold brews, and local art can be found at events in Minnesota this weekend. Have an event you want to see featured? Email me at adelaide.vanpelt@fox.com. Rails and Ales: Light Rail Brewery Crawl. Day Block Brewing Company, Minneapolis. Sept. 30 through Oct. 2. This self-guided...
fox9.com
Minnesota weather: The first freeze is coming
(FOX 9) - Last week we saw highs in the 90s, and now this week, the first fall freeze is likely for at least some of us. Welcome to Minnesota! Now, it may seem a bit early for this, but it's not. It probably just feels that way because of how incredibly warm the first two-thirds of September was. For areas generally north of Interstate 94, this is right on target.
740thefan.com
Minnesota DNR Update: youth deer, fall turkey,walkin trails.
A weekly list of news briefs about fish, wildlife, and habitat management that can be used in full, as separate short stories, or to jump-start a longer article. Hunter walking trails provide access to public hunting in northern Minnesota. The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources maintains hunter walking trails as...
KAAL-TV
Minnesota State colleges, universities waiving app fee throughout October
(ABC 6 News) – Colleges and universities of Minnesota State have waived the application fee for the entire month of October during “Minnesota State Month.”. Students interested in exploring higher education options through any of Minnesota States 26 colleges, and 7 universities can apply for FREE anytime during October.
KAAL-TV
Former NJ governor, U.S. rep James Florio dies at 85
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Former New Jersey Gov. James Florio, who championed a plan that substantially raised the state’s sales and income taxes leading to his reelection defeat in 1993, died Sunday. He was 85. His law partner Doug Steinhardt and current New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy confirmed...
KAAL-TV
Austin Public Schools sees upward trend in mental health services utilized by students
(ABC 6 News) – Mental health was a focus Monday evening during a study session at the Austin school board meeting. A mental health services overview was presented with the goal of Austin Public Schools to provide mental health services to students who otherwise would not receive those services due to barriers.
