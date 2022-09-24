Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 5 highlights and scores

VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 5 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 5 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores:

Victoria West vs. CC King: 72-21 (FINAL)

Victoria East vs. Carroll: 53-7 (FINAL)

Saint Joseph vs. Brownsville: 40-47 (FINAL)

Gregory Portland vs. Calhoun: 41-22 (FINAL)

El Campo vs. Navasota: 45-35 (FINAL)

Beeville vs. Cuero: 28-82 (FINAL)

Gonzales vs. Yoakum: 15-42 (FINAL)

Goliad vs. Industrial: 22-23 (FINAL)

Mathis vs. Palacios: 22-42 (FINAL)

Southwest Christian vs. Hallettsville: 35-34 (FINAL)

Rice vs. Tidehaven: 28-42 (FINAL)

Shiner vs. Ganado: 50-12 (FINAL)

Refugio vs. Bloomington: 55-0 (FINAL)

Yorktown vs. Somerville: 28-35 (FINAL)

Louise vs. Runge: 43-0 (FINAL)

Victoria Cobras vs. Winston: 50-0 (FINAL)

You can view previous articles on CFL news and updates here .

You can also follow us on Facebook for news and updates throughout the night.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.