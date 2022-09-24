ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Crossroads Football Live 2022 week 5 highlights and scores

By Jennifer Flores
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2R0ldp_0i86n5fK00

VICTORIA, Texas – It is week 5 for Crossroads Football Live. Here is a look at the teams from Week 5 of South Texas high school football games we followed and their scores:

Victoria West vs. CC King: 72-21 (FINAL)

Victoria East vs. Carroll: 53-7 (FINAL)

Saint Joseph vs. Brownsville: 40-47 (FINAL)

Gregory Portland vs. Calhoun: 41-22 (FINAL)

El Campo vs. Navasota: 45-35 (FINAL)

Beeville vs. Cuero: 28-82 (FINAL)

Gonzales vs. Yoakum: 15-42 (FINAL)

Goliad vs. Industrial: 22-23 (FINAL)

Mathis vs. Palacios: 22-42 (FINAL)

Southwest Christian vs. Hallettsville: 35-34 (FINAL)

Rice vs. Tidehaven: 28-42 (FINAL)

Shiner vs. Ganado: 50-12 (FINAL)

Refugio vs. Bloomington: 55-0 (FINAL)

Yorktown vs. Somerville: 28-35 (FINAL)

Louise vs. Runge: 43-0 (FINAL)

Victoria Cobras vs. Winston: 50-0 (FINAL)

You can view previous articles on CFL news and updates here .

You can also follow us on Facebook for news and updates throughout the night.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CROSSROADS TODAY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments / 0

Related
brownwoodnews.com

Lions climb to No. 9 in DCTF poll ahead of showdown with No. 1 Stephenville

One of the premier high school football rivalries in all of Texas, “The Battle of 377,” will feature a pair of Top 10 Class 4A Division I programs Friday night. On the heels of their fourth consecutive victory, the Brownwood Lions (4-1) continued their ascension in the rankings, moving up to No. 9 in this week’s latest Dave Campbell’s Texas Football 4A Division I Top 10. The Lions, who were ranked No. 10 by DCTF and No. 9 by Harris Ratings Weekly last week, dominated Waco Connally this past Friday for a 52-21 triumph to continue their winning ways.
BROWNWOOD, TX
fox44news.com

How Hurricane Ian will indirectly impact Texas

HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Florida is bracing for major impacts from Hurricane Ian, Texas and other parts of the South will be enjoying an indirect impact in the form of drier and cooler air. In the Northern Hemisphere (where we are), winds swirl counter-clockwise around low pressure, and Hurricane...
TEXAS STATE
101.5 KNUE

Watch the Strangest Hog Hunt You’ll See in the State of Texas

There are many in Texas and East Texas who love a good wild hog hunt. Its a way to help get rid of the over population of those menaces but also a way to fill a hunter's freezer. A video that went up on TikTok, however, is probably not the way to go about adding some pork to the dinner table. Or maybe this was this dude's unusual way to train for a marathon.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Navasota, TX
City
Mathis, TX
City
Somerville, TX
Local
Texas Football
City
Ganado, TX
State
Texas State
City
Cuero, TX
City
Brownsville, TX
City
Refugio, TX
City
Cross Roads, TX
Local
Texas Education
City
Goliad, TX
City
Yorktown, TX
City
Hallettsville, TX
Local
Texas Sports
City
Palacios, TX
City
Portland, TX
City
Beeville, TX
City
Victoria, TX
City
Yoakum, TX
KVUE

Texas Lottery breaks all-time sales record – again

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas Lottery has broken its all-time sales record for the 12th year in a row. The lottery achieved $8.297 billion in sales in fiscal year 2022. That's an increase of $189.7 million, or 2.3%, over fiscal year 2021. According to Texas Lottery, that resulted in a record total contribution of $1.998 billion for Texas education and veterans.
TEXAS STATE
KXAN

How many hurricanes have hit Texas?

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s hurricane record dates back to 1851. Hurricane tracking made great strides with the launch of weather satellites in the early 1960s, while recording and communication improved with the naming of storms beginning in the 1950s. Below is a breakdown...
TEXAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Texas High School#American Football#Highschoolsports#Cc King#Bloomington#Cfl#Rewritten
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

‘CannaBus' Tour to Educate Texans on Legal Marijuana Access

A licensed medical marijuana dispensary that is headquartered in Texas is touring across the state in October to educate the public on accessing legal cannabis. Goodblend, which is headquartered in Austin, is one of three medical marijuana dispensaries in Texas. The company's CannaBus "Ride for Your Rights Tour" will travel across the state starting Wednesday. The tour looks to increase awareness of the positive effects of medical marijuana and what can be legally and safely acquired in the state of Texas.
TEXAS STATE
CBS DFW

Storms blow through North Texas as cold front moves across the region

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Parts of the Metroplex got a much-needed reprieve from the unseasonable heat today as a cold front brought storms - including some severe - to North Texas.One of the strongest storms brought gusty winds, small hail, and heavy rain to downtown Dallas, even blowing some equipment off of the roof of the American Airline Center.The storm even caused a short ground stop at DFW Airport.An apartment complex in North Richland Hills was also damaged by the winds. The brick façade was knocked down at this apartment building in the 7900 block of Harwood Road.A spokesperson says trees were reported down across parts of the city, but no reports of anyone hurt. Additionally, several intersections had traffic lights go to flashing red.A few more non-severe pop-up storms moved through Wylie and Caddo Hills. Showers also bubbled up near Strawn and Eastland.By this evening, the rain is expected to dissipate as the daytime heating wears off.In addition to the rain, the cold front is expected to bring cooler temperatures, bringing an end to the stretch of unseasonably hot weather that's made fall feel more like summer. 
DALLAS, TX
news4sanantonio.com

Two volunteers of Texans for Greg Abbott attacked while knocking on doors in Houston

HOUSTON– A man attacked two Texans for Greg Abbott volunteers while they were knocking on doors in a neighborhood. The incident happened Saturday, Sept. 24. According to the Abbott press release, the suspect chased the two volunteers through the neighborhood and attempted to drag them out of their car. The suspect also punched both side view mirrors off the vehicle.
HOUSTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Education
CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

CrossroadsToday.com | Victoria Television Group

Victoria, TX
5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
848K+
Views
ABOUT

Crossroads Today provides you with the latest news, weather, sports, live events, and more for Victoria and Southeastern Texas.

 http://www.crossroadstoday.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy