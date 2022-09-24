Read full article on original website
Major off-price retail store chain opening new location in OhioKristen WaltersCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Mac and Cheese in OhioIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Association Can Issue a 10-Day Strike Notice to Garfield Heights School Board.Brown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
4 Places To Get Barbecue in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for Pizza in the Suburbs of Cleveland, You Should Check Out This Restaurant in Westlake, OhioIsla ChiuWestlake, OH
Heat Star Jimmy Butler’s New Hairstyle Goes Viral
The Miami swingman denied he has hair extensions, with a sly smile.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Player Reportedly Going To Get Traded
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Jae Crowder will not attend training camp with the Phoenix Suns as they look to trade him.
James Harden Says He Lost ’100 Pounds’ During Offseason
Sixers teammate Joel Embiid could barely contain his reaction to the All-Star guard’s wild claim.
Yardbarker
Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"
One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal
It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera
Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Yardbarker
Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."
When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
NBA・
Los Angeles Lakers To Sign Former Boston Celtics Forward
The Los Angeles Lakers are planning on signing former Boston Celtics forward Matt Ryan to a non-guaranteed contract ahead of the start of training camp.
RELATED PEOPLE
Yardbarker
NBA Agent Drops Huge Truth Bomb On Ime Udoka's Coaching Future: "He's Done."
On the surface, nothing about Ime Udoka's current situation is simple. After leading his team to the NBA Finals in his very first year, Udoka's relationship/affair with a fellow Celtics staffer came to light this summer, and it has resulted in a one-year suspension for the coach. But that's not...
Cleveland Browns News and Rumors 9/25: No, Hell No, and a One-Day In-Season News Desert
Listen. I’m being sincere here. Let me say this as clearly as I can: It’s not my fault that today’s newswire is weak. I mean, you would think that a mid-season newswire two or three days away from a convincing win over a division rival would be full of good stuff.
Yardbarker
LeBron James Reacts To Ohio State's All-Black Jerseys: “And By The Way These Black Unis Are Sick!”
LeBron James' allegiance to Ohio State is well known at this point. James is a massive Buckeyes fan who has stated in the past that if he had decided to go to college instead of directly entering the NBA from high school, then he would have headed over to OSU.
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of NFL Announcer Troy Aikman
Monday night is a big one for Joe Buck, Troy Aikman and the new ESPN play-by-play crew. Week 3's "Monday Night Football" contest features the Dallas Cowboys playing at the New York Giants. Buck and Aikman, who left Fox Sports for ESPN this offseason, will be on the call for...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3
The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
New York Knicks Sign Former Toronto Raptors Player
On Sunday night, the New York Knicks announced the signing of Jalen Harris. In 2021, he played for the Toronto Raptors.
Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision
Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians
The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?
Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
ESPN nearly gets the Top 100 right when it comes to the Cleveland Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers have six players in ESPN’s top 100. ESPN has released their Top 100 NBA players for the upcoming NBA season, giving six of those spots to members of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Representing the Cavs on the annual list are Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, Darius Garland, Jarrett Allen, Caris LeVert, and Kevin Love.
'It just falls on everybody': Browns going all-in to deal with linebacker injuries
BEREA − Sione Takitaki knows what the loss of his teammate Anthony Walker Jr. means for the Browns, especially at linebacker. He also knows what it means for the other linebackers on the team. "I feel like it just falls on everybody in the room," Takitaki told the Beacon Journal Monday. "I mean,...
Commanders tumble down NFC East power rankings after Week 3 loss
The Washington Commanders have zapped all of their post-Week 1 momentum. While the NFL season is short relative to the other major sports, it’s not often an outlook for a team does a complete 180 in a two-week span. Of course, that’ll happen when you get blown out in back-to-back games.
