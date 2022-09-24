ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yardbarker

Ja Morant Teases Jae Crowder Returning To The Memphis Grizzlies: "Back Soon"

One of the most surprising trade sagas of the offseason brewed on the back-burner for most of it. This saga includes Jae Crowder wanting out of the Phoenix Suns after 2 seasons of great success with the squad. Crowder had been teasing his departure from the Suns for a while, with Adrian Wojnarowski confirming earlier today that the Suns are looking to move on from Crowder and that he won't appear for training camp.
The Spun

Ugly Detail Has Emerged From The Ime Udoka Scandal

It's been an ugly past 48 hours for Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, but new details being reported by TMZ Sports and Entertainment Tonight are making matters worse. According to the Hollywood outlets, not only did Udoka have a relationship outside of his marriage with a Celtics staffer, but the woman in question also handled travel arrangements for his wife.
RadarOnline

Suspended Celtics Coach Ime Udoka's Affair Discovered Through Home Doorbell Camera

Ime Udoka and his mistress were allegedly caught in their affair by nothing more than an average home security feature. "Multiple sources confirm, #Celtics female staffer’s affair w/ Celtics Coach #ImeUdoka was uncovered by her husband when he overheard a private conversation on a home doorbell camera," sports reporter Kevin Frazier wrote via Twitter on Saturday, September 24.The Celtics coach was suspended for a year from the high profile job after breaking several NBA rules by cheating on his current partner, Nia Long, with a woman on the team's staff.Long, who had recently moved to Boston to go on a...
Yardbarker

Jamal Crawford Says He Doesn't Respect Any NBA All-Time List That Doesn't Include Kobe Bryant In The Top 5: "The Mentality, Along With Everything Else Is The Great Separator..."

When it comes to the best of the best in the NBA, names like Michael Jordan and LeBron James frequently come up in debates and conversations. But when it comes time to determine Kobe Bryant's place on the All-Time ranking, the opinions are much more varied. While he's easily up there next to LeBron and Jordan to some, Kobe isn't even a top 10 all-time player for others.
FanSided

Denzel Ward is the worst PFF graded player for the Cleveland Browns after Week 3

The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 after three weeks of football but how are the players performing?. The Cleveland Browns are 2-1 through their easiest stretch of the schedule and could really give themselves a shot at the playoffs if they were to go 3-1 over this stretch. The players are performing very well as well, helping the team stay on course even if they don’t have their embattled and disgraced starting quarterback in Deshaun Watson.
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To Urban Meyer's Decision

Despite being linked to jobs like Nebraska and Auburn, Urban Meyer has no plans to coach again. The former Ohio State Buckeyes and Florida Gators head coach announced this week that he's happy working in television and spending more time with his family. Meyer, who was fired less than one...
FanSided

Jhonkensy Noel may be the power hitter of the future for the Cleveland Guardians

The Cleveland Guardians have a hard-hitting prospect to keep an eye on. Not since Travis Hafner have the Cleveland Guardians had such an obvious power-hitting prospect with some gaping holes in their swing. That’s the best way to describe 21-year-old, minor league prospect Jhonkensy Noel, who was recently called up to Triple-A Columbus to help fill the numerous voids that the team is having after Cleveland called up most of their best talent.
FanSided

Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?

Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
FanSided

