Wood County, WV

WTAP

Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
PARKERSBURG, WV
sciotovalleyguardian.com

Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.

VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
VINTON COUNTY, OH
WTAP

New Belpre Chief of Police sworn in

BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - There’s a new Police Chief in Belpre as of Monday evening. One of the first orders of business at the Belpre City Council meeting was the swearing-in of a new Chief of Police. Michael P. Stump was sworn in by Mayor Mike Lorentz in a...
BELPRE, OH
Wood County, WV
Crime & Safety
City
Parkersburg, WV
County
Wood County, WV
WTAP

Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE Sept. 26,2022. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention center. He explained they are waiting for the juvenile petition to be signed, before moving forward with charges. The name of the minor as yet to be...
PARKERSBURG, WV
WOWK 13 News

Sobriety checkpoint planned in Roane County

ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will host a sobriety checkpoint this week in Roane County. The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 119 in front og the HG Energy Business parking lot in Spencer, according to the WVSP. Troopers say an alternate checkpoint […]
ROANE COUNTY, WV
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck

Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
PARKERSBURG, WV
WDTV

I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
HARRISON COUNTY, WV
WDTV

1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after UTV wreck

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened Saturday afternoon in the Steer Run Church area on Gassaway Rd., officials said. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
GILMER COUNTY, WV
Public Safety
Law Enforcement
WTAP

Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WHIZ

75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort

A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
PERRY COUNTY, OH
WTAP

Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette

Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth. She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the...
MARIETTA, OH
WTRF- 7News

Former Ohio bail bondsman gets jail for scamming bondsmen

A former bondsman in Ohio will serve prison time for five years after being sentenced for scamming. Rhonda Boyd, the founder of Anytime Bonds in Cambridge, used her business to scam money from bondsmen and insurance companies. The indictment lists value of loss to victims ranging anywhere from $7,500 to $150.000. Boyd was charged in […]
CAMBRIDGE, OH
WTAP

Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...

