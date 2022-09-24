Read full article on original website
Parkersburg News & Sentinel
Wood County law enforcement: Juvenile apprehended after driving stolen box truck
VIENNA — A juvenile was arrested Sunday evening after striking multiple cars while driving a stolen Home City Ice box truck, police said. The incident began in Parkersburg and was called in to the Wood County 911 Center around 7:50 p.m., Vienna Police Chief Mike Pifer said. The truck...
WTAP
Two men arrested in murder investigation of Terrance Mills Junior
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - According to a news release from the Parkersburg Police Department, two men have been arrested for the murder of Terrance Mills Junior on May 17, 2022. George Justin Smith, also known as Justin Keel, 21 of Columbus, Ohio, and Donavon Tyler McCune, 23, of Parkersburg, has...
sciotovalleyguardian.com
Man charged with multiple car thefts in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — A southern Ohio man is behind bars after police say he was involved in a carjacking. Police in McArthur, Ohio responded to Vinton Greene at McArthur Park Drive on a domestic situation. Upon arrival, officers discovered that a man with a car jack handle stole a vehicle.
WTAP
New Belpre Chief of Police sworn in
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) - There’s a new Police Chief in Belpre as of Monday evening. One of the first orders of business at the Belpre City Council meeting was the swearing-in of a new Chief of Police. Michael P. Stump was sworn in by Mayor Mike Lorentz in a...
WTAP
Juvenile steals ice truck, sending police on a chase
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - UPDATE Sept. 26,2022. Parkersburg Police Chief Matthew Board said the juvenile is currently being held in a juvenile detention center. He explained they are waiting for the juvenile petition to be signed, before moving forward with charges. The name of the minor as yet to be...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Roane County
ROANE COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – West Virginia State Police will host a sobriety checkpoint this week in Roane County. The checkpoint is scheduled to take place from 6 p.m. to midnight on U.S. Route 119 in front og the HG Energy Business parking lot in Spencer, according to the WVSP. Troopers say an alternate checkpoint […]
wchstv.com
Parkersburg police seek public's help in identifying woman in theft investigation
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — Parkersburg police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a woman in connection with a theft investigation. The woman’s photos are attached to this story. No further details about the investigation were provided. Anyone who can identify the woman is asked to...
West Virginia police chase juvenile that stole ice truck
Police in West Virginia said they had to chase a juvenile that stole an ice truck. According to WTAP, Parkersburg police chased a juvenile that stole a Home City ice truck. The juvenile allegedly hit three cars and injured one person in one of the vehicles. The injured person allegedly only had minor injuries. The juvenile […]
wchstv.com
Deputies ask for help from public to locate Gallia man who left house arrest
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are asking for help from the public to locate an Ohio man who they said left house arrest. Timothy Wolfe was under house arrest through Gallia County Common Pleas Court, according to a social media post from the Gallia County Sheriff's Office. The...
West Virginia woman gets life for killing parents in fire
A West Virginia woman who set a fire that killed her parents three years ago when she was 16 has been sentenced to life, but will be eligible for parole in 15 years.
WDTV
I-79 pursuit ends in car fire, 1 arrested
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - (Warning: Video contains profanity) Authorities say one person is in custody after a pursuit in Harrison County. Law enforcement officials tell 5 News the pursuit started shortly after noon near the Staples in Clarksburg. The pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle caught fire just before the...
WDTV
1 killed, 2 flown to hospital after UTV wreck
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - One person was killed and two other flown to the hospital after a UTV wreck in Gilmer County, officials said. The single-vehicle wreck happened Saturday afternoon in the Steer Run Church area on Gassaway Rd., officials said. One person was pronounced dead on the scene and...
WTAP
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
2 arrested after high speed chase on I-79
A high speed chase took place Saturday afternoon in Harrison County.
WHIZ
75 Marijuana Plants Recovered in Eradication Effort
A wide marijuana eradication effort took place in Perry County this week. The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Butler County Sheriff’s Office and the Perry County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit took part in the event. As a result of the effort 75 marijuana plants were recovered. The...
8 sewer, water projects receive new funding
On Sept. 7, the West Virginia Infrastructure and Jobs Development Council announced new funding for four sewer and four water system improvement projects throughout West Virginia.
WTAP
Madison Wine sentenced to life in prison for the death of her adoptive parents
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Madison Wine was sentenced to life in prison for the deaths of her adoptive parents, Rob and Charlotte Taylor. Wine was convicted of the murders of her adoptive parents, attempted murder of her stepsister, animal cruelty, and arson, for a house fire she started in 2019.
WTAP
Obituary: Ash, Julie Annette
Julie Annette Ash, 47, of Marietta, Ohio, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at her home. She was born on August 27, 1975, to the late Eugene McKinney and Linda Dearth. She was a 1993 graduate of Fort Frye High School. Julie received her Medical Assistant degree from the...
Former Ohio bail bondsman gets jail for scamming bondsmen
A former bondsman in Ohio will serve prison time for five years after being sentenced for scamming. Rhonda Boyd, the founder of Anytime Bonds in Cambridge, used her business to scam money from bondsmen and insurance companies. The indictment lists value of loss to victims ranging anywhere from $7,500 to $150.000. Boyd was charged in […]
WTAP
Body found as firefighters fight trailer fire
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered found in a trailer that caught fire Wednesday morning near Cutler, Ohio. Little Hocking Volunteer Fire Department Captain Josh Chevalier says the trailer was fully involved when firefighters arrived on the scene. Chevalier says it took crews...
