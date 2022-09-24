ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brownwood, TX

MUST SEE: Brownwood ISD students sing education-promoting parody during board meeting

By Karley Cross
 3 days ago

BROWNWOOD, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – In an incredibly precious turn of events during a routine Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Meeting, a group of elementary school students stole hearts with a parody of a very popular song, adding a good message about studying hard.

Check out the full performance from a group of Northwest Elementary School third graders:

The education-promoting parody is sung to the tune of Bruno Mars’ Grenade . Lyrical changes include, “I’ll study and stay up late for you, I will even get A’s for you.”

With a message like this, it’s safe to say these little ones will go far!

BigCountryHomepage

‘We were going to be the best’: Former principal of Brownwood school speaks on rising through ranks, Blue Ribbon school award

BROWNWOOD, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – East Elementary School in Brownwood was named one out of 31 Texas public school nominees for the National Blue Ribbon Award from the US Department of Education. The former principal responsible for bringing the once F-rated school to an A-rated school says she’s proud of her work and even more so, […]
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Harper House preparing to make grand debut

Brownwood native Liz McCrane admitted she did not expect to be living in her hometown at this stage of her life, yet she’s thriving in the familiar surroundings. Her latest project, Harper House, will open its doors in October as a boutique-style Airbnb that also hosts a variety of unique events.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Chamber of Commerce announces 11th Annual Trick or Treat Trail

The Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce will host the 11thAnnual Trick or Treat Trail presented by Great Clips on Thursday, October 27, 2022, from 5 pm – 7 pm at the Depot Plaza. With over 40 vendors, the family can enjoy a safe environment to get candy, play games, have their face painted, and more.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Annette Morris, 74

Annette Morris passed away in Hutto, Texas on Monday, September 12, 2022, at age 74. Annette was born August 1, 1948, to David J. Morris, Sr., and Norah Juanita Sentell Morris in Brownwood, Texas, her father’s hometown. Annette was the youngest of three and the only girl, and her early memories were rich with family and neighbors enjoying life and the finer things in it – boisterous poker games and company, rich and fine dining, and cozy but beautifully appointed homes. Annette and her siblings lost their dad when Annette was 10; afterwards their mother taught history at Brownwood High School to provide for them. In 1966, Annette graduated from Brownwood High, and went on to study art at The University of Texas at Austin. She earned her Bachelor’s degree and settled in Austin for the next 30 years. The 1970s were a big turning point in Annette’s life. She married in 1969 and after a decade concluded it was not for her. She lost her mother and grandmother (“Supergranny”) in those years. Early work experiences included graphic design for Texas Parks and Wildlife and for Seton Hospital, but she came to realize a greater passion for creating her own art and living her life on her terms. Annette launched herself as an independent, female artist, not easy even in the late 1970s, when there were still barriers for women to initiate a credit card or assume a mortgage without a man’s permission. Annette became a skilled stone lithograph artist, with a passion for depicting Mayan culture and the Texas countryside. She spent two decades traveling the country in her black Ford “Darth Van,” exhibiting and selling her work at art shows, keeping a beautiful home in Austin as a base and supporting herself with her art sales.
HUTTO, TX
BigCountryHomepage

String of moving lights spotted south of Tuscola

TUSCOLA, Texas (KTAB/KRBC)- Multiple witnesses reported seeing a string of lights flying above Tuscola around 9:00 Monday night. Pictures and Footage shared with KTAB/KRBC show the lights shining brightly as they drift gently across the sky. Jordan Jackson was one of the many people who spotted this. “I was driving down the road in Sweetwater […]
TUSCOLA, TX
BigCountryHomepage

TxDOT hosting Car Seat Safety Checks in Abilene, Brownwood

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Car seat safety means saving lives, so TxDOT is hosting safety check events in both Abilene and Brownwood soon. The Car Seat Safety Checks will take place at the following times and locations: BROWNWOOD: Big Country Ford – 500 W. Commerce StreetThursday, September 22 from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.  ABILENE: […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

JUST IN: Man drowns during family gathering at Lake Cisco

CISCO, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A man drowned during a family event at Lake Cisco early Friday morning. Police say a 53-year-old Cisco man entered the lake while attending a gathering of family and friends around 12:30 a.m. and after several minutes, his loved ones realized he never returned to shore. First responders were called to […]
CISCO, TX
Bruno Mars
brownwoodnews.com

Recent accident on CR 257 claims life of Brownwood man

A fatality accident just after midnight on Wednesday, Sept. 21 at CR 257, eight miles northwest of Early, claimed the life of 33-year-old Michael Ray Reeves of Brownwood, according to information provided Friday by the Texas Department of Public Safety. Reeves was not wearing his seatbelt and was ejected according...
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Ida Valdez, 54, of Brownwood

Ida Lee Valdez age 54, of Brownwood, passed away September 21st, 2022 in Abilene. Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 P.M. on Sunday, September 25, at Heartland Funeral Home. Funeral services for Ida will be held at 2 P.M. on Monday, September 26, in the Heartland Funeral Home Chapel.
BROWNWOOD, TX
brownwoodnews.com

Four sentences handed out in 35th district court

District Attorney, Micheal Murray says that two felony cases were recently heard in Brown/Mills County District Court, Judge Mike Smith, presiding. Reyes Moreno pled guilty to the felony offense of Aggravated Sexual Assault of a Child and was sentenced to twenty (20) years, Texas Department of Criminal Justice, Institutional Division.
BROWN COUNTY, TX
BigCountryHomepage

APD responds to deadliest year on Abilene roads, increases patrol

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – In response to the deadliest year of car wrecks, the Abilene Police Department (APD) announced Friday that it will increase traffic law enforcement. Abilene surpassed the total of traffic deaths from 2021 within nine months. APD has responded to 18 fatal crashes, which resulted in 23 deaths since January. Beginning Monday, […]
ABILENE, TX
BigCountryHomepage

Driver ejected, killed in Brown County crash

BROWN COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A driver was ejected and killed during a crash in Brown County early Wednesday morning. Michael Reeves, of Brownwood, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash on County Road 257 northwest of Early just after midnight, according to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety. […]
BROWN COUNTY, TX
FOX West Texas

Brownwood man dies in single-vehicle crash near Early

BROWN COUNTY, Texas — A Brownwood man died in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning, northwest of Early in Brown County. According to a preliminary crash report from the Texas Department of Public Safety, Michael Ray Reeves, 33, of Brownwood, was driving south on County Road 257 in Brown County when he traveled into a right-hand curve in the roadway.
BROWNWOOD, TX
koxe.com

Comanche County Road 340 Bridge Replacement Project Begins Monday

COMANCHE COUNTY – Beginning Monday, Sept. 26, the Texas Department of Transportation’s (TxDOT) contractor will begin replacement of the bridge on CR 340 at Leon River. Barricades and detour will be in place on Monday in preparation of bridge demolition which will begin on Tues. Oct. 4. Bridge reconstruction will begin the week of Oct. 10.
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX
Community Policy