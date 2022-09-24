MUST SEE: Brownwood ISD students sing education-promoting parody during board meeting
BROWNWOOD, Texas ( BigCountryHomepage.com ) – In an incredibly precious turn of events during a routine Brownwood ISD Board of Trustees Meeting, a group of elementary school students stole hearts with a parody of a very popular song, adding a good message about studying hard.
Check out the full performance from a group of Northwest Elementary School third graders:
The education-promoting parody is sung to the tune of Bruno Mars’ Grenade . Lyrical changes include, “I’ll study and stay up late for you, I will even get A’s for you.”
With a message like this, it's safe to say these little ones will go far!
