Karen Amelia Morchinek, 83, of Independence, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the comfort of her own home. Karen was born in St. Paul, MN on August 28, 1939, to Alvin and Hazel (Sauer) Haes. Soon after graduating from high school, Karen began working for the State of Minnesota-Highway Department as an administrative assistant in St. Paul, where she worked until her retirement. It was there she met the love of her life, Richard Morchinek, and the couple was united in marriage on October 12, 1971. Karen loved all animals including horses, dogs, birds and especially cats. She and her husband TRN’d and fed hundreds of cats and let them live on their farm, many becoming house cats. She truly was a “cat whisperer”. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed gardening and flowers.

INDEPENDENCE, WI ・ 21 HOURS AGO