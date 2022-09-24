Read full article on original website
ALERT NIGHT: Chance of Frost in Parts of Area -Bill Graul
Tonight’s Forecast Low: 41F / Tuesday’s Forecast High: 59F…. Skies will be clear for most of tonight and winds will be on the decrease. The result will be a chilly night with lows in the low 30s to low 40s. ALERT NIGHT: The coldest readings will be in...
First human case of West Nile confirmed in Sheboygan County
WISCONSIN (WKBT) — West Nile virus is spreading in Wisconsin. Sheboygan County is confirming the first human case in the state today. And a Monroe County horse recently tested positive for the virus, just weeks after Trempealeau County confirmed a case in a different horse. Health officials say the...
Oktoberfest Medallion found Saturday morning in La Crosse
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WKBT) – The medallion has been found! Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer found the medallion near Granddad Bluff around 9:30 a.m. Saturday. The couple will get Oktoberfest merchandise, a miniature replica of the medallion, and a cash prize. Oktoberfest kicks off on Thursday with a Craft Beer Night and the Torchlight Parade.
Meet the finders of the 2022 Oktoberfest Medallion
After just six clues, the lucky couple-- Cavan Jefferson and Hanna Bauer, found this year's medallion Saturday morning in La Crosse near Grandad Bluff.
Two dogs die in house fire on La Crosse’s north side
A release from the La Crosse Fire Department says that two dogs died in the fire, which started in the kitchen of the home.
2 Wisconsin Drunk Drivers Got Their 6th OWI In September While Speeding Over 100MPH
Two separate men have been charged in separate incidents for their 6th OWI each after being pulled over by the Wisconsin State Patrol in just a matter of weeks. At first, it was hard to believe. Really? Two people drove over 100 miles per hour while drunk and got caught? But it is true. One of the arrests was made this week in Waushara County.
Crystal “Cris” M. Kunze
Crystal (Cris) M. (Greeno, Wilder) Kunze took her last breath on September 22, 2022 and has joined her departed family members. She was born to Reuben and Roberta (Gonyier) Greeno on May 14, 1949. Cris lived most of her life in Onalaska, WI. She graduated from Onalaska High School in 1967.
Winona Man in Critical Condition at Mayo One After Car vs Motorcycle Crash
(KWNO)- On September 24th at approximately 12:30 p.m. Winona Police Department reported to a crash scene at Bruski Dr. and Menard Rd. Upon arrival officers discovered that Timothy Chiglo, 65, was driving his car in the back of Target, attempting to get to Fleet Farm via the private entrance. Chiglo struck Lavern Feuling, 57 of Winona, Minn., while Feuling was driving his Motorcycle.
Sharon Louise Kendhammer
Sharon Louise Kendhammer, age 70, of La Crosse, passed away on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, at home after a hard-fought battle with cancer. Sharon was born in La Crosse on November 28, 1951, to Arthur and Gladys (Arneson) Johnson. Sharon graduated from La Crescent High School in 1969 and was...
Winona State takes care of business against MSUM, 40-7
Winona State hosted Minnesota State University of Moorhead for a division 2 football game. Winona State went on to win, 40-7.
Accident in Kwik Trip lot leads to drunk-driving arrest
A driver from Onalaska is facing his third drunk-driving charge, after reportedly crashing his SUV into a pole in a Kwik Trip parking lot. Sixty-six-year-old Ricky Radloff tells Onalaska police that he was trying to back up in the parking lot on Monday, but went forward instead and struck the pole.
Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum Auction Brings in $8.5 Million in Total Sales
Mecum-Hosted On-Site Auction in Fountain City, Wisconsin, Exceeds Expectations. Mecum's recent auction of the classic and collector vehicles and pedal cars from Elmer's Auto and Toy Museum in Fountain City, Wisconsin, exceeded all expectations as the 2,020-item selection of vintage collectibles reached $8.5 million in total overall sales. The vast array of goods on offer ranged from antique cars to muscle cars and from pedal cars to motorcycles and bicycles, and bidders hailed from all over the world as the news of this rare opportunity reached far beyond the limits of its humble Midwestern milieu.
Karen Amelia Morchinek
Karen Amelia Morchinek, 83, of Independence, died on Tuesday, September 20, 2022, in the comfort of her own home. Karen was born in St. Paul, MN on August 28, 1939, to Alvin and Hazel (Sauer) Haes. Soon after graduating from high school, Karen began working for the State of Minnesota-Highway Department as an administrative assistant in St. Paul, where she worked until her retirement. It was there she met the love of her life, Richard Morchinek, and the couple was united in marriage on October 12, 1971. Karen loved all animals including horses, dogs, birds and especially cats. She and her husband TRN’d and fed hundreds of cats and let them live on their farm, many becoming house cats. She truly was a “cat whisperer”. In her spare time, Karen enjoyed gardening and flowers.
La Crosse man sentenced to two years for illegal firearm possession
MADISON (WKBT) — A federal judge sentenced a 41-year-old La Crosse man to two years behind bars Thursday. Shoua Lee was convicted of possession of a firearm by a felon. Lee pleaded guilty to the charges in July. La Crosse Police arrested Lee and two others as part of...
Two hurt in Trempeleau Co. crash
TREMPELEAU COUNTY, Wis. (WEAU) - Two people were hurt with non-life threatening injuries following a crash Sunday morning in the Town of Sumner. The Trempealeau County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at the intersection of Durst Road and Oium Road around 2:30 a.m. According to the sheriff’s office, a...
Richland Co. substitute teacher accused of identity theft
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A substitute teacher in the Ithaca School District appeared in court Monday after being accused of identity theft. Officials allege that Jenny Edwards, 46, created a Facebook account using the name of another person, birthday, employment information and pictures. According to a criminal complaint, this was all done without the other person’s permission and was reported to police in February.
Winona Man Arrested on Felony Domestic Assault Charges
(KWNO)- Winona Police responded to a domestic violence call on September 25th at 8:56 p.m. on the 700 block of E 9th street. Police arrested Christopher Marcum, 34 of Winona, on two counts of domestic assault with one being assault by strangulation, which is a felony. Authorities say that Marcum...
Adult Female Arrested on Felony Theft After Trying to Steal $3,000 Worth of Merchandise at Wal-Mart
(KWNO)- Yesterday at 10:05 p.m. Winona Police responded to a theft report at the Wal-Mart off of Mankato Ave. It was reported that a female adult shopped around the store, then walked out, without paying, with a cart full of items. Witnesses reported to police that the suspect drove off in a white SUV.
