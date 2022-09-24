ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Onward State

Analyzing Post-Central Michigan Reactions For Penn State Football

Penn State football is now 4-0 after an interesting 33-14 victory over Central Michigan at Beaver Stadium Saturday afternoon. Sean Clifford and the Nittany Lions’ passing game stalled a bit in the middle of the game, which left some Penn State fans feeling uneasy after the game. On the other hand, Manny Diaz’s defense didn’t allow a single point in the second half.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Men's Soccer Upsets No. 15 Akron 1-0

Penn State men’s soccer (4-2-2, 1-0-1 Big Ten) took down No. 15 Akron (4-2-2) 1-0 on the team’s Senior Day. A late-first-half goal from Liam Butts pushed the Nittany Lions over the edge in a hard-fought battle at Jeffery Field. The team’s winning streak now reaches three games...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 17 Penn State Women's Soccer Dominates Illinois 5-0

No. 17 Penn State women’s soccer (7-1-2, 2-0-1 Big Ten) rolled over Illinois (6-4-1, 1-2 Big Ten) 5-0 on Sunday afternoon at Jeffrey Field. Penelope Hocking opened up the scoring in the first minute and then the Nittany Lions didn’t slow down to celebrate senior day. Freshman Olivia Smith tallied her first career goal and center defender Jillian Jennings also grabbed her first goal with the Nittany Lions. Hocking and Kaitlyn Macbean each notched one more goal for good measure and closed out the game at 5-0.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Football Moves To No. 11 In AP Top 25 Poll

It wasn’t the prettiest win for Penn State Saturday afternoon, but the Nittany Lions got it done unlike many other top-25 teams this week. As a result, James Franklin and Co. moved to No. 11 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll. The Nittany Lions are coming off...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State's Post-Central Michigan Report Card

A win is a win, and No. 11 Penn State football has four of them to boot now. After a slightly sluggish but ultimately inconsequential outing against Central Michigan, the Nittany Lions will head into Big Ten play with considerable momentum. Despite a scary second-quarter performance, Penn State got the job done against the Chippewas and added a tally to its win column.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

[Photo Story] Penn State vs. Central Michigan

It was a great week to go 1-0. In case you missed it, Penn State football overpowered Central Michigan en route to a 33-14 victory. Despite an iffy first half, the Nittany Lions stood tall for a second-half shutout of the Chippewas that included sacks, fumbles, and more. Our photographers...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Penn State Defense's 'Havoc Plays' Overshadow Weak Second Quarter Against Central Michigan

On the heels of its tone-setting display against Auburn in week three, Penn State’s defense entered another flashy performance in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan – two interceptions, a pair of fumbles, and a couple of sacks. But when the team exited the first half in a 14-14 deadlock with the Chippewas, the energy in Beaver Stadium was a negative one.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

No. 14 Penn State Steamrolls Central Michigan 33-14

No. 14 Penn State (4-0, Big Ten 1-0) overcame a slow start to steamroll Central Michigan (1-3) 33-14 at Beaver Stadium Saturday. A week after the Nittany Lions’ dominant defensive performance against Auburn, Manny Diaz’s squad again changed the game, generating chaos plays. On the shoulders of running back Kaytron Allen’s 111 yards and Sean Clifford’s 65% completion percentage, Penn State’s offense took advantage of the defense’s two interceptions and two fumble recoveries, putting the game out of reach.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Transfer Portal Roundup: Week Four

Penn State rolled over Central Michigan this week to climb to 4-0 and was able to give playing time to some younger players in the process. As the Nittany Lions downed the Chippewas in a crazy day of college football, you may have missed how some former Penn Staters fared this week. Let’s check in and see how some Nittany Lion transfers performed this weekend.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Barney Amor Continues To Play Key Role In Penn State's Success

It wasn’t the prettiest win, but Penn State got it done in the end. The Nittany Lions escaped Beaver Stadium with a 33-14 victory over Central Michigan Saturday afternoon. Most of the units did enough for the blue and white to pull out the victory but still didn’t have their best stuff, except for Penn State punter Barney Amor.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Crumbl Cookies To Open State College Location September 30

Crumbl Cookies is set to open its new State College location at 8 a.m. on Friday, September 30. The store is located at 19 Colonnade Way in the former location of Jos. A. Bank. Crumbl Cookies’ new storefront is off of North Atherton Street and about 10 minutes from campus.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Onward State

Your 'Feels Like Fall' Playlist

It’s officially fall, ya’ll. The mornings have been crispy, it’s cool enough to walk to class in a hoodie without breaking a sweat, and the leaves are starting to turn colors. Are we in heaven?. To commemorate the start of State College’s best season, we put together...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

