ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bridgeport, CT

Veterans Association holds Stand Down event

By George Grotheer
WTNH
WTNH
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0znnqV_0i86efLA00

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — An annual tradition for military servicemembers, veterans, and their families returned to Bridgeport Friday.

Sen. Richard Blumenthal was among those taking part in the annual “Stand down” — hosted by the Connecticut Department of Veterans Affairs.

“These veterans now can receive care and benefits for the burn pit wounds of their wars,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D) Connecticut.

Veterans — and those currently serving in the national guard, reserve, or active duty are eligible for V.A. benefits as well as their families.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTNH

Hartford event brings together police, faith leaders

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Members of Hartford Public Safety joined forces with faith leaders Monday evening to try and build bridges in the community. “It’s a chance for the police department to have a positive interaction with the community, and have meaningful conversation,” Johnathon Rowe, a faith-based community service officer for the Hartford Police Department, […]
HARTFORD, CT
i95 ROCK

Cheap Lighters Will Disappear Across Connecticut on October 1

There are a few new laws taking effect on October 1, 2022. One that speaks to me is CT PA 22-12, which is an Act concerning counterfeit and unsafe lighters in Connecticut. Yay, I'll never have to eat the .99 cents I drop on a "Bik" lighter from the Handy Stop on Highland Ave in Waterbury again. Boo, I won't be able to buy the cool Ronnie James Dio lighter I saw at the CT Horror Fest? How did this Act come about? Has there been a lot of explosive cheap lighter accidents? Has our lust for fire pits and S'mores created an underground hazardous fire pit lighter market?
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Rosh Hashana celebrated across Connecticut

SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH) – Monday is Rosh Hashana, which marks the start of the Jewish New Year. The 2-day holiday is a celebration and time of introspection. It’s commemorated with special prayers, food, and gatherings. “At its core is a Jewish concept, which means turning or returning,” said Rabbi Jeffrey Glickman, Temple Beth Hillel […]
SOUTH WINDSOR, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Sports
City
Bridgeport, CT
Bridgeport, CT
Government
Local
Connecticut Government
Bridgeport, CT
Sports
State
Connecticut State
WTNH

Recruitment program underway at Connecticut Fire Academy

(WTNH) – Connecticut has a firefighter shortage, but the Connecticut Fire Academy is trying to fix the problem. The academy’s Recruit a Firefighter Program is underway right now in Windsor Locks. Photojournalist Rya Bernat was on hand for the start of week 5. Watch the video above for the full segment.
WINDSOR LOCKS, CT
Eyewitness News

Deadline for essential worker pay program is Oct. 1

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The deadline for essential pay is almost here. This Saturday, private sector employees who had to work during the pandemic must get their applications in before midnight. The response to this program has been overwhelming. To date, officials said more than 300,000 people have registered, but...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Richard Blumenthal
WTNH

New Haven, Bridgeport ranked among least accessible cities: Report

Conn. (WTNH) — Disabled people have a lot of factors to consider when moving to a new city. In a new report by WalletHub, the most populated cities in Connecticut didn’t rank among the most accessible. WalletHub compared 180 of the most populated cities around the country across 34 key indicators of disability-friendliness; the report’s […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Veterans Benefits#Localevent#Festival#Veterans Association#Nexstar Media Inc#Wtnh Com
WTNH

Hartford residents take to the street for DominGO!

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford opened two miles of Park Street on Sunday to pedestrians for DominGO!, an event that takes place three times a year. The celebration included jump roping, basketball, soccer, dance classes, and live music. “This is our chance to reclaim this avenue for a day, to take it back from cars […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

State troopers find discarded ATM in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut state troopers located an emptied and discarded ATM in Bridgeport on Monday, according to their Facebook post. “You never know what you might see when patrolling the highways of Connecticut,” the post read. State troopers stated that DOT crew members first spotted the abandoned ATM on Route 8 and promptly […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
United States National Guard
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Sports
WTNH

4 Waterbury schools shelter-in-place Tuesday following threats

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — Four Waterbury schools are operating under a shelter-in-place order on Tuesday following threats made to the schools. Waterbury police said they are investigating a social media school threat involving Enlightenment School and Jonathan E. Reed Elementary School that was made on Monday evening. A separate threat was also made to Crosby […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

MARC Inc. holds drive-through flu shot clinic in Manchester

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — It is almost that time of year again, flu season. Health experts are urging everyone to get their flu shots. On Monday many took the opportunity to get their flu shots in Manchester. It was easy too, all people had to do was drive up and the shots were free with […]
MANCHESTER, CT
WTNH

WTNH

27K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

WTNH is an ABC-affiliated station serving the Hartford-New Haven television market. WTNH focuses on local news stories around the state of Connecticut. https://www.wtnh.com/

 https://wtnh.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy