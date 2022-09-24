ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

Ford breaks ground on BlueOval City

By Erin Munz, Memphis Commercial Appeal
 3 days ago
Good morning and happy Saturday!

This is Features and Business Editor Erin Munz, and you're reading the Daily Briefing, our one-stop digital shop for the best Memphis stories from our award-winning Commercial Appeal team.

Ford's BlueOval City project in Haywood County has reached a key milestone: Ground officially has been broken. Omer Yusuf updates the latest on construction of the $5.6 billion project in this story. (Earlier this week, Omer looked at the impact the project is already having on nearby Brownsville. If you missed that story, you can find it here.)

Meanwhile, in city news, Memphis Light, Gas and Water CEO J.T. Young will leave the city of Memphis-owned utility for a position at his previous employer, Florida Power & Light. His resignation is effective Oct. 14, Samuel Hardiman reports. It is not immediately clear who will run MLGW after Young's departure.

The weekend is here, and if you're looking for something to do, there are plenty of options.

  • Memphis football returns to Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium as it hosts North Texas. The Tigers are going for their third consecutive win, and Evan Barnes has put together a scouting report (along with a score prediction) that you can find here. (If you're headed to the game, officials say steps have been taken to help speed up entry, Evan reports.)
  • Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group will present the annual Latin Fest from noon-6 p.m. today at Overton Square. "Our primary goal is to bring the Memphis community together to learn, celebrate and experience Latino cultures," said Dorimar Ferrer, executive director of Cazateatro. Ray Padilla has all the details here.
  • If you missed the first two days of Gonerfest or you're looking to experience even more music, you're in luck. Gonerfest continues today and Sunday at Railgarten. Bob Mehr looks at what to expect during this year's event in this story.
  • Comedy icons Steve Martin and Martin Short will have Memphis laughing tonight when they take the stage at the Orpheum. John Beifuss recently chatted with the duo, and it proved to be a very interesting and entertaining interview. You can read that here.
  • Also this weekend, the Memphis Comic Expo is connecting top comic book creators with fans. The roster includes more than 30 professionals, representing Marvel, DC, Archie Comics, Image, Dark Horse and other companies, John reports.

Thanks for reading The Commercial Appeal!

actionnews5.com

Candlelight vigil held in Hyde Park mourns Memphis man killed in accident

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A mourning community gathered for a candlelight vigil to remember a Memphis man killed in a crash Tuesday on Walnut Grove and Perkins last week. In an emotional send-off Sunday, a crowd of men stood in unity, grieving the loss of their brother and longtime friend 41-year-old Brandon Alvin Jones, also known as “C-Buck.”
MEMPHIS, TN
