Read full article on original website
Related
Dodgers: Dave Roberts' Reaction to Pujols' 700th HR Will Have You Confused And Laughing
A range of emotions for the Dodgers manager.
The silver lining with Aaron Hicks’ awful season with 2022 Yankees
During one of the New York Yankees-Milwaukee Brewers games over the weekend, I found myself watching a familiar scenario. Aaron Hicks was at the plate. He fell behind in the count 1-2 to Brewers pitcher Jason Alexander. But Hicks stood strong. He let a pitch go for ball two. Then...
Dodgers react to Albert Pujols' historic 700th home run with blend of awe and anger
Albert Pujols, a beloved mentor as a Dodger last season, joined the elite 700-home run club with his former teammates bearing witness with conflicting emotions.
dodgerblue.com
Albert Pujols: 700 Home Runs Not Possible Without Playing For Dodgers
Albert Pujols signing with the Los Angeles Dodgers after unexpectedly getting released by the Los Angeles Angels last season appeared to be somewhat of an awkward fit on paper. However, the Future Hall of Famer embraced a role off the bench and consistently raved about the organization. Back at Dodger...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Is the next Harrison Bader already in the Cardinals system?
Harrison Bader was recently traded, opening a hole in centerfield. Is his replacement already in the Cardinals’ minor league system?. Now that Harrison Bader has finally debuted with the Yankees (and what a debut it was, going 2-4 with three RBIs), talk has again turned to the trade that sent him from the St. Louis Cardinals to the Bronx for Jordan Montgomery.
Dodgers News: Dustin May Set to Miss the Rest of the Regular Season
Another poorly timed injury for the Dodgers.
NBC Sports
Cora addresses relationship with Bloom after trying Red Sox season
To say the Boston Red Sox underachieved in 2022 would be an understatement. After reaching Game 6 of the 2021 American League Championship Series, the Red Sox are set to finish under .500 and last in the AL East for the second time in three years. Despite those poor results, team president Sam Kennedy said both chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom and manager Alex Cora will return in 2023.
Yankees must clinch in Vladimir Guerrero Jr.’s ‘House’ after celebration
Given the chance to pitch around Aaron Judge and go lefty-lefty against Anthony Rizzo in the top of the ninth, the Blue Jays gladly played the (bummer) strategic card and took advantage of the matchup. Given the chance to similarly avoid Vladimir Guerrero Jr. after recording the first two outs...
RELATED PEOPLE
Yankees-Red Sox Apple TV broadcast littered with laughable errors
After several days of consternation over who was going to be calling the New York Yankees’ Friday Night clash against the Boston Red Sox in the middle of Aaron Judge’s pursuit of 62 home runs, the broadcast went down on Apple TV+ without a hitch — at least in terms of the technical and production aspects.
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
MLB・
Buster Olney denies report that ESPN pressured Yankees to keep rain delay going for Aaron Judge's home run chase
Baseball fans who stayed up extra late on Sunday night in hopes of seeing New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge get one last crack at hitting his 61st home run of the season were left disappointed, as the contest against the Boston Red Sox was called after six innings, resulting in a 2-0 New York victory. If the game had resumed, the action would've restarted at the beginning of the top of the seventh inning, before Judge was scheduled to lead off the bottom of the seventh frame.
numberfire.com
Oswald Peraza sitting for Yankees Monday
The New York Yankees did not include Oswald Peraza in their lineup for Monday's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Peraza will sit out Monday's series opener against the Blue Jays while Isiah Kiner-Falefa starts at shortstop and bats eighth. Peraza is hitting .296 with a .814 OPS in his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Aaron Judge Held Homerless Versus Red Sox as Chase Moves to Toronto
The Boston Red Sox kept New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge from hitting a home run over four games at Yankee Stadium. The Yankees swept the Red Sox, and Judge will attempt to tie Roger Maris' single-season home run record in Toronto this week.
Bleacher Report
Report: Yankees Threatened to Pull Aaron Judge If Red Sox Game Resumed After Delay
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge was at the center of a game of tug of war between Yankees manager Aaron Boone and ESPN, according to NJ Advance Media's Brendan Kuty. The Bronx Bombers were awarded a 2-0 six-inning win over the Boston Red Sox following a lengthy rain delay Sunday.
FanSided
287K+
Followers
541K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0