Related
College Football World Reacts to Middle Tennessee’s Epic Upset Over Miami
The Hurricanes fell to the Blue Raiders in stunning fashion on Saturday.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 4
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 3. Week 3 of the NFL season has officially wrapped up, and there continue to be plenty of surprises for fantasy football owners. On Sunday, the top-five scoring running backs were Khalil Herbert, Derrick Henry, Jamaal...
Miami football coach Mario Cristobal gets brutally honest on benching Tyler Van Dyke during atrocious loss
Saturday night was a horrible time to be a Miami Hurricanes football fan. Up against Middle Tennessee State, many expected the Hurricanes to win easily. However, they were humbled by the underdog squad, and ended up losing by a rather wide margin. The real loser of the game, though, was Tyler Van Dyke, Miami’s quarterback.
How Much Middle Tennessee Was Paid to Play Miami at Home
The Blue Raiders left Miami with a victory and plenty of money as well.
Despite statement win, Packers biggest problem still remains
Even though the Green Bay Packers defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, it does not overshadow one glaring issue they have. One of the big matchups of Week 3 was between the Green Bay Packers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This was the fifth and possibly final time that Tom Brady and Aaron Rodgers would face off head-to-head.
Commanders tumble down NFC East power rankings after Week 3 loss
The Washington Commanders have zapped all of their post-Week 1 momentum. While the NFL season is short relative to the other major sports, it’s not often an outlook for a team does a complete 180 in a two-week span. Of course, that’ll happen when you get blown out in back-to-back games.
Packers jump up power rankings after Week 3 victory vs. Bucs
The Green Bay Packers’ rise in the power rankings continues after their impressive road victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Defeat on the opening day at U.S. Bank Stadium is well and truly behind the Green Bay Packers now. Matt LaFleur’s team has put together consecutive wins, including a...
LenDale White Says Derrick Henry Isn't Washed, Huge Games Are Coming!
R-E-L-A-X, fantasy football players ... Derrick Henry's big games are coming soon -- so says former Titans star LenDale White, who tells TMZ Sports the big tailback is NOT washed. White joined Chris Johnson in the TMZ office this week ... and guaranteed Henry would be back to form sooner...
Look: Arizona Cardinals stars Kyler Murray and Byron Murphy attend Chandler-Saguaro football game
The stars were out Friday night in Arizona. Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals will host the Los Angeles Rams later today in an NFC West showdown. While it’s unsure how he spent his Saturday night, we know what he did Friday. Murray, along with teammates Byron Murphy and Eno Benjamin, were on ...
Jazz Reveal A Depth Signing As The Rebuild Gets Underway
The Utah Jazz look completely different than they did just a few months ago. Gone are stars like Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell – and former head coach Quin Snyder. Now the team is really a shell of its former self with many new, young players and a boatload of future draft picks.
